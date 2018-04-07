Scottish League One
Airdrieonians1Ayr2

Airdrieonians v Ayr United

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 2McIntosh
  • 4Kilday
  • 5McGregor
  • 3MacDonald
  • 8Conroy
  • 6WattBooked at 90mins
  • 7StewartSubstituted forFryat 19'minutes
  • 10Russell
  • 11HastieSubstituted forBrownat 81'minutes
  • 9Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12Cairns
  • 14Brown
  • 15Fry
  • 16Brownlie
  • 17Kerr
  • 18Brown
  • 19Edwards

Ayr

  • 1Hart
  • 6GegganSubstituted forFergusonat 61'minutes
  • 26Reid
  • 28Bell
  • 3BoyleSubstituted forForrestat 81'minutes
  • 11McDaidSubstituted forMcGuffieat 65'minutes
  • 16Adams
  • 27Kerr
  • 8Crawford
  • 9Moore
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 10Forrest
  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 18Faulds
  • 20Ruddy
  • 24Murphy
  • 25McCowan
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
1,129

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Airdrieonians 1, Ayr United 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Ayr United 2.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Luke Watt (Airdrieonians) for a bad foul.

Foul by Luke Watt (Airdrieonians).

Craig Moore (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Craig Moore (Ayr United).

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Ferguson.

Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Adam Brown replaces Jake Hastie because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Alan Forrest replaces Patrick Boyle.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) because of an injury.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Ferguson.

Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Luke Watt (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Ferguson (Ayr United).

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Ayr United 2. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).

Booking

Luke Watt (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Luke Watt (Airdrieonians).

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Declan McDaid.

Attempt missed. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. David Ferguson replaces Andrew Geggan.

Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians).

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jamie Adams.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Craig Moore.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Rohan Ferguson.

Attempt blocked. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Second Half

Second Half begins Airdrieonians 1, Ayr United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Ayr United 1.

Attempt blocked. Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33234688385073
2Raith Rovers33208563323168
3Arbroath331581063481553
4Alloa331581053421153
5Stranraer33145145360-747
6East Fife33133174758-1142
7Airdrieonians33911134356-1338
8Forfar33104193762-2534
9Albion3376205676-2027
10Queen's Park3369183869-3127
