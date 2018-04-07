Match ends, Airdrieonians 1, Ayr United 2.
Airdrieonians v Ayr United
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 2McIntosh
- 4Kilday
- 5McGregor
- 3MacDonald
- 8Conroy
- 6WattBooked at 90mins
- 7StewartSubstituted forFryat 19'minutes
- 10Russell
- 11HastieSubstituted forBrownat 81'minutes
- 9Carrick
Substitutes
- 12Cairns
- 14Brown
- 15Fry
- 16Brownlie
- 17Kerr
- 18Brown
- 19Edwards
Ayr
- 1Hart
- 6GegganSubstituted forFergusonat 61'minutes
- 26Reid
- 28Bell
- 3BoyleSubstituted forForrestat 81'minutes
- 11McDaidSubstituted forMcGuffieat 65'minutes
- 16Adams
- 27Kerr
- 8Crawford
- 9Moore
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 10Forrest
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 18Faulds
- 20Ruddy
- 24Murphy
- 25McCowan
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 1,129
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Ayr United 2.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Luke Watt (Airdrieonians) for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Watt (Airdrieonians).
Craig Moore (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Craig Moore (Ayr United).
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Ferguson.
Attempt saved. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Adam Brown replaces Jake Hastie because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Alan Forrest replaces Patrick Boyle.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) because of an injury.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Ferguson.
Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Luke Watt (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Ferguson (Ayr United).
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Ayr United 2. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians).
Booking
Luke Watt (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Watt (Airdrieonians).
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Declan McDaid.
Attempt missed. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. David Ferguson replaces Andrew Geggan.
Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians).
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jamie Adams.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Craig Moore.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Rohan Ferguson.
Attempt blocked. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Second Half
Second Half begins Airdrieonians 1, Ayr United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Ayr United 1.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.