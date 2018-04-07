Scottish League One
Arbroath1Raith Rovers1

Arbroath v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Hutton
  • 7GoldSubstituted forSkellyat 72'minutes
  • 2LittleBooked at 82mins
  • 4O'BrienBooked at 39mins
  • 3Hamilton
  • 8McKenna
  • 5YuleSubstituted forMcCordat 67'minutes
  • 6Whatley
  • 11Swankie
  • 9McIntosh
  • 10WallaceSubstituted forKaderat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Hester
  • 14Kader
  • 15McCord
  • 16Denholm
  • 17Skelly
  • 21Gomes

Raith Rovers

  • 1LennoxSubstituted forSmithat 24'minutes
  • 2Thomson
  • 14Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5MurrayBooked at 50mins
  • 12MatthewsSubstituted forCourtat 89'minutes
  • 8Robertson
  • 20Hendry
  • 11BarrBooked at 73minsSubstituted forSpenceat 80'minutes
  • 21Furtado
  • 9Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 3McHattie
  • 4Herron
  • 7Spence
  • 16Court
  • 17Smith
  • 18McKay
  • 19Zanatta
Referee:
Stephen Finnie
Attendance:
1,110

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Arbroath 1, Raith Rovers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Arbroath 1, Raith Rovers 1.

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Jonathan Court replaces Ross Matthews.

Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath).

Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Greig Spence (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Ryan Wallace.

Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath).

Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Ricky Little (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Graeme Smith.

Attempt saved. Josh Skelly (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Greig Spence replaces Bobby Barr.

Attempt saved. Ryan McCord (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 1, Raith Rovers 1. Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Skelly with a cross.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Euan Murray.

Booking

Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).

Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Josh Skelly replaces David Gold.

Attempt missed. Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Attempt blocked. Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Ryan McCord replaces Blair Yule.

Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Euan Murray.

Attempt blocked. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Delay in match Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) because of an injury.

Foul by Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33234688385073
2Raith Rovers33208563323168
3Arbroath331581063481553
4Alloa331581053421153
5Stranraer33145145360-747
6East Fife33133174758-1142
7Airdrieonians33911134356-1338
8Forfar33104193762-2534
9Albion3376205676-2027
10Queen's Park3369183869-3127
View full Scottish League One table

