Arbroath v Raith Rovers

Match ends, Arbroath 1, Raith Rovers 1.
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Hutton
- 7GoldSubstituted forSkellyat 72'minutes
- 2LittleBooked at 82mins
- 4O'BrienBooked at 39mins
- 3Hamilton
- 8McKenna
- 5YuleSubstituted forMcCordat 67'minutes
- 6Whatley
- 11Swankie
- 9McIntosh
- 10WallaceSubstituted forKaderat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hester
- 14Kader
- 15McCord
- 16Denholm
- 17Skelly
- 21Gomes
Raith Rovers
- 1LennoxSubstituted forSmithat 24'minutes
- 2Thomson
- 14Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 5MurrayBooked at 50mins
- 12MatthewsSubstituted forCourtat 89'minutes
- 8Robertson
- 20Hendry
- 11BarrBooked at 73minsSubstituted forSpenceat 80'minutes
- 21Furtado
- 9Buchanan
Substitutes
- 3McHattie
- 4Herron
- 7Spence
- 16Court
- 17Smith
- 18McKay
- 19Zanatta
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
- Attendance:
- 1,110
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 1, Raith Rovers 1.
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Jonathan Court replaces Ross Matthews.
Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath).
Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greig Spence (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Ryan Wallace.
Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath).
Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Ricky Little (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. Josh Skelly (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Greig Spence replaces Bobby Barr.
Attempt saved. Ryan McCord (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 1, Raith Rovers 1. Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josh Skelly with a cross.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Booking
Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Josh Skelly replaces David Gold.
Attempt missed. Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Attempt blocked. Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Ryan McCord replaces Blair Yule.
Attempt missed. Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Euan Murray.
Attempt blocked. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay in match Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) because of an injury.
Foul by Willis Furtado (Raith Rovers).