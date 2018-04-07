Match ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Stranraer 1.
Alloa Athletic v Stranraer
-
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 3RobertsonBooked at 21mins
- 4Graham
- 5McCartBooked at 45mins
- 2Taggart
- 7SmithSubstituted forCawleyat 66'minutes
- 6Flannigan
- 8Hetherington
- 11CrossanSubstituted forRentonat 77'minutes
- 10Kirkpatrick
- 9Stewart
Substitutes
- 12Renton
- 14Cawley
- 15Meggatt
- 16Monaghan
- 17Goodwin
- 21Wilson
Stranraer
- 13Currie
- 22Hamill
- 2Robertson
- 5NeillBooked at 82mins
- 12McGowan
- 11Anderson
- 20LyonSubstituted forDykesat 89'minutes
- 6HawkshawSubstituted forMacPhersonat 81'minutes
- 16Turner
- 10Agnew
- 14OkohSubstituted forScottat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3MacPherson
- 9Scott
- 17Elliott
- 18Gray
- 25Dykes
- Referee:
- Mat Northcroft
- Attendance:
- 472
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Stranraer 1.
Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Cameron MacPherson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic).
Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Dylan Dykes replaces Ross Lyon.
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).
Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Booking
Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Cameron MacPherson replaces Dean Hawkshaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kris Renton replaces Paul Crossan.
Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Gavin Scott replaces Stephen Okoh.
Attempt missed. Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.
Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).
Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Dean Hawkshaw.
Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Agnew (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kevin Cawley replaces Callum Smith.
Attempt missed. Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic).
Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Chris McGowan (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ross Stewart.