Scottish League One
Alloa0Stranraer1

Alloa Athletic v Stranraer

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 3RobertsonBooked at 21mins
  • 4Graham
  • 5McCartBooked at 45mins
  • 2Taggart
  • 7SmithSubstituted forCawleyat 66'minutes
  • 6Flannigan
  • 8Hetherington
  • 11CrossanSubstituted forRentonat 77'minutes
  • 10Kirkpatrick
  • 9Stewart

Substitutes

  • 12Renton
  • 14Cawley
  • 15Meggatt
  • 16Monaghan
  • 17Goodwin
  • 21Wilson

Stranraer

  • 13Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 2Robertson
  • 5NeillBooked at 82mins
  • 12McGowan
  • 11Anderson
  • 20LyonSubstituted forDykesat 89'minutes
  • 6HawkshawSubstituted forMacPhersonat 81'minutes
  • 16Turner
  • 10Agnew
  • 14OkohSubstituted forScottat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3MacPherson
  • 9Scott
  • 17Elliott
  • 18Gray
  • 25Dykes
Referee:
Mat Northcroft
Attendance:
472

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home17
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Stranraer 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Stranraer 1.

Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Cameron MacPherson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic).

Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Dylan Dykes replaces Ross Lyon.

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).

Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).

Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Booking

Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Cameron MacPherson replaces Dean Hawkshaw.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kris Renton replaces Paul Crossan.

Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Gavin Scott replaces Stephen Okoh.

Attempt missed. Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.

Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).

Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Dean Hawkshaw.

Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Agnew (Stranraer).

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kevin Cawley replaces Callum Smith.

Attempt missed. Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic).

Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Chris McGowan (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ross Stewart.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33234688385073
2Raith Rovers33208563323168
3Arbroath331581063481553
4Alloa331581053421153
5Stranraer33145145360-747
6East Fife33133174758-1142
7Airdrieonians33911134356-1338
8Forfar33104193762-2534
9Albion3376205676-2027
10Queen's Park3369183869-3127
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired