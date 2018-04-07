Scottish League One
Albion0Forfar1

Albion Rovers v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Potts
  • 2ReidBooked at 63mins
  • 4Marr
  • 5Perry
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 7McLean
  • 6Holmes
  • 8McLeishSubstituted forBaurat 83'minutes
  • 10ScullionSubstituted forHopkinsat 56'minutes
  • 9HigginsSubstituted forWattersat 51'minutes
  • 11Victoria

Substitutes

  • 12Baur
  • 14McMullin
  • 15Guthrie
  • 16Hopkins
  • 17Fallon
  • 18Gallagher
  • 19Watters

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Bain
  • 5Travis
  • 6Millar
  • 3Whyte
  • 7MacKintosh
  • 4MaloneSubstituted forMunroat 21'minutes
  • 8Dingwall
  • 11AitkenBooked at 65minsSubstituted forHurstat 66'minutes
  • 9Hilson
  • 10EastonSubstituted forPetersat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Hurst
  • 14Munro
  • 15Maciver
  • 16Peters
  • 17McNaughton
  • 18Brotherston
  • 21Adam
Referee:
Steven Reid
Attendance:
269

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home2
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Albion Rovers 0, Forfar Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Forfar Athletic 1.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Murray MacKintosh.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Forfar Athletic 1. Josh Peters (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt saved. Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Josh Peters replaces Dylan Easton.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Daniel Baur replaces Craig McLeish.

Attempt saved. Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Michael Travis.

Attempt blocked. Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Attempt blocked. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Michael Hopkins (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Greg Hurst replaces Matthew Aitken.

Booking

Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael Hopkins (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).

Booking

Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jason Marr.

Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic).

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Alan Reid.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Michael Hopkins replaces Conor Scullion.

Attempt missed. Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Ryan Watters (Albion Rovers).

Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ryan Watters replaces Sean Higgins.

Attempt saved. Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Conor Scullion (Albion Rovers).

Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Forfar Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Forfar Athletic 0.

Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33234688385073
2Raith Rovers33208563323168
3Arbroath331581063481553
4Alloa331581053421153
5Stranraer33145145360-747
6East Fife33133174758-1142
7Airdrieonians33911134356-1338
8Forfar33104193762-2534
9Albion3376205676-2027
10Queen's Park3369183869-3127
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired