Match ends, Albion Rovers 0, Forfar Athletic 1.
Albion Rovers v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Potts
- 2ReidBooked at 63mins
- 4Marr
- 5Perry
- 3McLaughlin
- 7McLean
- 6Holmes
- 8McLeishSubstituted forBaurat 83'minutes
- 10ScullionSubstituted forHopkinsat 56'minutes
- 9HigginsSubstituted forWattersat 51'minutes
- 11Victoria
Substitutes
- 12Baur
- 14McMullin
- 15Guthrie
- 16Hopkins
- 17Fallon
- 18Gallagher
- 19Watters
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Bain
- 5Travis
- 6Millar
- 3Whyte
- 7MacKintosh
- 4MaloneSubstituted forMunroat 21'minutes
- 8Dingwall
- 11AitkenBooked at 65minsSubstituted forHurstat 66'minutes
- 9Hilson
- 10EastonSubstituted forPetersat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hurst
- 14Munro
- 15Maciver
- 16Peters
- 17McNaughton
- 18Brotherston
- 21Adam
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
- Attendance:
- 269
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Forfar Athletic 1.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Murray MacKintosh.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 0, Forfar Athletic 1. Josh Peters (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt saved. Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Josh Peters replaces Dylan Easton.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Daniel Baur replaces Craig McLeish.
Attempt saved. Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Attempt blocked. Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Attempt blocked. Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Michael Hopkins (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Greg Hurst replaces Matthew Aitken.
Booking
Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Hopkins (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).
Booking
Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jason Marr.
Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Munro (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Alan Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Michael Hopkins replaces Conor Scullion.
Attempt missed. Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Ryan Watters (Albion Rovers).
Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ryan Watters replaces Sean Higgins.
Attempt saved. Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Conor Scullion (Albion Rovers).
Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Albion Rovers 0, Forfar Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Albion Rovers 0, Forfar Athletic 0.
Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.