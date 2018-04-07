Match ends, Queen's Park 2, East Fife 3.
Queen's Park v East Fife
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1White
- 2Millen
- 5McLauchlanSubstituted forGreenat 14'minutes
- 6GibsonBooked at 79mins
- 3Burns
- 7Galt
- 8Fotheringham
- 10Donnelly
- 4McVeySubstituted forRuthat 77'minutes
- 9KeenaSubstituted forBradyat 74'minutes
- 11Orr
Substitutes
- 12Brady
- 14Docherty
- 15Green
- 16Leitch
- 17Mortimer
- 18Ruth
- 19Miller
East Fife
- 21MacKenzie
- 6Watson
- 17Allardice
- 5PageBooked at 76minsSubstituted forKaneat 78'minutes
- 16LivingstoneSubstituted forSmithat 66'minutes
- 2DunsmoreBooked at 90mins
- 12McManus
- 15Millar
- 18LintonSubstituted forSlatteryat 65'minutes
- 19Thomson
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 1Goodfellow
- 4Kane
- 8Slattery
- 10Smith
- 11Wilkie
- 14Jones
- 20Knox
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
- Attendance:
- 458
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 2, East Fife 3.
Booking
Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Thomas Orr (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (East Fife) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high.
Foul by Anton Brady (Queen's Park).
Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Chris Kane replaces Jonathan Page.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Michael Ruth replaces Conor McVey.
Attempt missed. Connor McManus (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Burns.
Booking
Jonathan Page (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 2, East Fife 3. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Anton Brady replaces Aidan Keena because of an injury.
Delay in match Aidan Keena (Queen's Park) because of an injury.
Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Adam Livingstone.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Patrick Slattery replaces Scott Linton.
Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Gibson.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 2, East Fife 2. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aidan Keena.
Attempt missed. Aidan Keena (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Sean Burns (Queen's Park).
Craig Thomson (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kieran Millar.
Attempt blocked. Sean Burns (Queen's Park) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adam Livingstone (East Fife).
Foul by Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park).
Kieran Millar (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Millen (Queen's Park).
Adam Livingstone (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen's Park 1, East Fife 2.