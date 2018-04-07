Scottish League One
Queen's Park2East Fife3

Queen's Park v East Fife

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1White
  • 2Millen
  • 5McLauchlanSubstituted forGreenat 14'minutes
  • 6GibsonBooked at 79mins
  • 3Burns
  • 7Galt
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 10Donnelly
  • 4McVeySubstituted forRuthat 77'minutes
  • 9KeenaSubstituted forBradyat 74'minutes
  • 11Orr

Substitutes

  • 12Brady
  • 14Docherty
  • 15Green
  • 16Leitch
  • 17Mortimer
  • 18Ruth
  • 19Miller

East Fife

  • 21MacKenzie
  • 6Watson
  • 17Allardice
  • 5PageBooked at 76minsSubstituted forKaneat 78'minutes
  • 16LivingstoneSubstituted forSmithat 66'minutes
  • 2DunsmoreBooked at 90mins
  • 12McManus
  • 15Millar
  • 18LintonSubstituted forSlatteryat 65'minutes
  • 19Thomson
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 4Kane
  • 8Slattery
  • 10Smith
  • 11Wilkie
  • 14Jones
  • 20Knox
Referee:
Craig Charleston
Attendance:
458

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Queen's Park 2, East Fife 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queen's Park 2, East Fife 3.

Booking

Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Kevin Smith (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Thomas Orr (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (East Fife) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high.

Foul by Anton Brady (Queen's Park).

Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Gibson (Queen's Park).

Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Smith (East Fife).

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Chris Kane replaces Jonathan Page.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Michael Ruth replaces Conor McVey.

Attempt missed. Connor McManus (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Sean Burns.

Booking

Jonathan Page (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 2, East Fife 3. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Anton Brady replaces Aidan Keena because of an injury.

Delay in match Aidan Keena (Queen's Park) because of an injury.

Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Adam Livingstone.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Patrick Slattery replaces Scott Linton.

Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Gibson.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 2, East Fife 2. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aidan Keena.

Attempt missed. Aidan Keena (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Sean Burns (Queen's Park).

Craig Thomson (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kieran Millar.

Attempt blocked. Sean Burns (Queen's Park) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adam Livingstone (East Fife).

Foul by Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park).

Kieran Millar (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Millen (Queen's Park).

Adam Livingstone (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Queen's Park 1, East Fife 2.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr33234688385073
2Raith Rovers33208563323168
3Arbroath331581063481553
4Alloa331581053421153
5Stranraer33145145360-747
6East Fife33133174758-1142
7Airdrieonians33911134356-1338
8Forfar33104193762-2534
9Albion3376205676-2027
10Queen's Park3369183869-3127
