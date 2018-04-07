Falkirk 1-2 Dunfermline Athletic

Scottish Championship
Kallum Higginbotham in action for Dunfermline
Kallum Higginbotham's last goal was also against Falkirk, on 4 November

Dunfermline remain on course to book a place in the Championship play-offs after victory at Falkirk.

Striker Kallum Higginbotham scored his first goal since November when his shot deflected off a defender into the bottom left corner.

Fraser Aird made it 2-0 from close range early in the second half after Higginbotham's shot was parried.

Aaron Muirhead gave Falkirk hope with a penalty after Nicky Clark fouled Jordan McGhee, but The Pars held out.

They move three points clear in third place ahead of Dundee United, who were beaten 3-2 at Dumbarton, but have played two games more.

Falkirk remain in eighth place, three points behind Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and eight points clear of Dumbarton in the relegation play-off spot.

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 18Hazard
  • 4MuirheadBooked at 51mins
  • 5GrantSubstituted forHarrisat 54'minutes
  • 44Watson
  • 3McGhee
  • 10SibbaldBooked at 81mins
  • 42Robson
  • 43NelsonSubstituted forO'Haraat 88'minutes
  • 45WelshSubstituted forKiddat 75'minutes
  • 22Jakubiak
  • 14Longridge

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 2Kidd
  • 7Taiwo
  • 16Tumilty
  • 17Harris
  • 20O'Hara
  • 21Blair

Dunfermline

  • 25RobinsonBooked at 65mins
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Morris
  • 6AshcroftBooked at 77mins
  • 3Martin
  • 7HigginbothamSubstituted forMvotoat 84'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 31BeadlingSubstituted forCardleat 90+2'minutes
  • 28Craigen
  • 17AirdSubstituted forWedderburnat 67'minutes
  • 9McManus
  • 10ClarkBooked at 79mins

Substitutes

  • 4Mvoto
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Cardle
  • 12Armstrong
  • 14Talbot
  • 16Ryan
  • 20Gill
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
5,784

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Falkirk 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Falkirk 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Cardle replaces Tom Beadling.

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Kidd (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Kevin O'Hara replaces Andrew Nelson because of an injury.

Booking

Jean-Yves Mvoto (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Jean-Yves Mvoto replaces Kallum Higginbotham.

Foul by Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk).

Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2. Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Falkirk. Jordan McGhee draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.

Attempt saved. Paul Watson (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Falkirk. Lewis Kidd replaces Sean Welsh.

Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).

Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Callum Morris.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Nathaniel Wedderburn replaces Fraser Aird.

Foul by Sean Welsh (Falkirk).

Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.

Attempt blocked. Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Booking

Lee Robinson (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Conor Hazard.

Attempt missed. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Callum Morris.

Attempt blocked. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren31224560312970
2Livingston321610653341958
3Dunfermline331410950331752
4Dundee Utd31147104339449
5Morton321211943321147
6Queen of Sth331110125052-243
7Inverness CT30118114034641
8Falkirk31911113744-738
9Dumbarton3179152245-2330
10Brechin3204281973-544
View full Scottish Championship table

