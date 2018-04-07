Match ends, Falkirk 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2.
Falkirk 1-2 Dunfermline Athletic
Dunfermline remain on course to book a place in the Championship play-offs after victory at Falkirk.
Striker Kallum Higginbotham scored his first goal since November when his shot deflected off a defender into the bottom left corner.
Fraser Aird made it 2-0 from close range early in the second half after Higginbotham's shot was parried.
Aaron Muirhead gave Falkirk hope with a penalty after Nicky Clark fouled Jordan McGhee, but The Pars held out.
They move three points clear in third place ahead of Dundee United, who were beaten 3-2 at Dumbarton, but have played two games more.
Falkirk remain in eighth place, three points behind Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and eight points clear of Dumbarton in the relegation play-off spot.
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 18Hazard
- 4MuirheadBooked at 51mins
- 5GrantSubstituted forHarrisat 54'minutes
- 44Watson
- 3McGhee
- 10SibbaldBooked at 81mins
- 42Robson
- 43NelsonSubstituted forO'Haraat 88'minutes
- 45WelshSubstituted forKiddat 75'minutes
- 22Jakubiak
- 14Longridge
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 2Kidd
- 7Taiwo
- 16Tumilty
- 17Harris
- 20O'Hara
- 21Blair
Dunfermline
- 25RobinsonBooked at 65mins
- 2Williamson
- 5Morris
- 6AshcroftBooked at 77mins
- 3Martin
- 7HigginbothamSubstituted forMvotoat 84'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 31BeadlingSubstituted forCardleat 90+2'minutes
- 28Craigen
- 17AirdSubstituted forWedderburnat 67'minutes
- 9McManus
- 10ClarkBooked at 79mins
Substitutes
- 4Mvoto
- 8Wedderburn
- 11Cardle
- 12Armstrong
- 14Talbot
- 16Ryan
- 20Gill
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 5,784
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Falkirk 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Cardle replaces Tom Beadling.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Kidd (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Kevin O'Hara replaces Andrew Nelson because of an injury.
Booking
Jean-Yves Mvoto (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Jean-Yves Mvoto replaces Kallum Higginbotham.
Foul by Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk).
Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 1, Dunfermline Athletic 2. Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Falkirk. Jordan McGhee draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Attempt saved. Paul Watson (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Lewis Kidd replaces Sean Welsh.
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Nelson (Falkirk).
Attempt missed. Louis Longridge (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Callum Morris.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Nathaniel Wedderburn replaces Fraser Aird.
Foul by Sean Welsh (Falkirk).
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Attempt blocked. Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Booking
Lee Robinson (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Conor Hazard.
Attempt missed. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Callum Morris.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Nelson (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.