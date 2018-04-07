Falkirk 1-2 Dunfermline Athletic

From the section

Kallum Higginbotham's last goal was also against Falkirk, on 4 November

Dunfermline remain on course to book a place in the Championship play-offs after victory at Falkirk.

Striker Kallum Higginbotham scored his first goal since November when his shot deflected off a defender into the bottom left corner.

Fraser Aird made it 2-0 from close range early in the second half after Higginbotham's shot was parried.

Aaron Muirhead gave Falkirk hope with a penalty after Nicky Clark fouled Jordan McGhee, but The Pars held out.

They move three points clear in third place ahead of Dundee United, who were beaten 3-2 at Dumbarton, but have played two games more.

Falkirk remain in eighth place, three points behind Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and eight points clear of Dumbarton in the relegation play-off spot.