Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth0Inverness CT2

Queen of the South 0-2 Inverness CT

By Sandra Brown

BBC Scotland

Nathan Austin scores for Inverness against Queens
Nathan Austin ended a goal drought for Caley stretching back to September

Two first-half goals moved Inverness CT to within two points of Queen of the South in the Championship table with three games in hand.

There was little between the teams early on but Nathan Austin's ninth-minute strike had the visitors ahead.

Darren Brownlie's header almost had Queens level but Carl Tremarco cleared off the line.

George Oakley steered the ball across Jack Leighfield to put Caley Thistle 2-0 up as the visitors won with ease.

Queens, devoid of confidence for the rest of the first half, did regroup after the interval but never really threatened a comeback.

Derek Lyle did hit the woodwork late on but their play-off hopes now hang by a thread while Caley extended their unbeaten run to six matches.

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5BrownlieBooked at 14mins
  • 6Cameron
  • 3Marshall
  • 21CarmichaelBooked at 29minsSubstituted forThomasat 63'minutes
  • 14JacobsSubstituted forLyleat 73'minutes
  • 8RankinSubstituted forDykesat 45'minutes
  • 16Todd
  • 12Thomson
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 9Lyle
  • 10Thomas
  • 15Todorov
  • 17Murray
  • 24Mercer
  • 25Dykes
  • 34Lyle

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 23Donaldson
  • 5Warren
  • 3Tremarco
  • 4ChalmersSubstituted forDoran Coganat 75'minutes
  • 7Polworth
  • 11VigursBooked at 34mins
  • 24Trafford
  • 14Oakley
  • 8AustinSubstituted forMackayat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 15Mulraney
  • 16Calder
  • 17Seedorf
  • 20Bell
  • 27Mackay
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
1,140

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Queen of the South 0, Inverness CT 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Inverness CT 2.

Attempt missed. Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Dom Thomas (Queen of the South).

Jake Mulraney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Foul by Derek Lyle (Queen of the South).

Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Brad McKay.

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Joe Chalmers.

Foul by Derek Lyle (Queen of the South).

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Derek Lyle replaces Kyle Jacobs.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Daniel Mackay replaces Nathan Austin.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Dom Thomas replaces Daniel Carmichael.

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Kyle Cameron.

Attempt blocked. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Lyndon Dykes replaces John Rankin.

Second Half

Second Half begins Queen of the South 0, Inverness CT 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Inverness CT 2.

Attempt missed. Brad McKay (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Darren Brownlie.

Foul by Nathan Austin (Inverness CT).

Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren31224560312970
2Livingston321610653341958
3Dunfermline331410950331752
4Dundee Utd31147104339449
5Morton321211943321147
6Queen of Sth331110125052-243
7Inverness CT30118114034641
8Falkirk31911113744-738
9Dumbarton3179152245-2330
10Brechin3204281973-544
View full Scottish Championship table

