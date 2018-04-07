Match ends, Brechin City 0, St. Mirren 1.
Brechin City 0-1 St Mirren
St Mirren earned the win they needed but will have to wait to clinch the Championship title after Livingston defeated Morton to spoil the party.
Kyle Magennis smashed a fabulous early strike into the corner and at that stage things looked very good for Jack Ross' side.
Brechin battled manfully and almost earned an equaliser when Jordan Sinclair clipped the top of the bar.
Livingston scored late on to seal a 3-2 win and delay the Buddies' party.
St Mirren were far from their best, with Dylan Mackin also going close to a leveller, but the Buddies took another big step to clinching the Championship, which they can do at Tannadice on Tuesday.
They are 12 points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand over Livingston.
Post-match reaction
St Mirren manager Jack Ross: "My overriding emotion is just pride in the players because they continue to churn out results.
"It's not an easy place to come and play, the pitch was very difficult today. There was a lot of pressure and expectation on us today and we produced again.
"We've won 13 out of our last 16 games which is a magnificent effort from the players. Really proud of them today.
"They've got to this points total and we understand how close we're getting. Today was just another step towards that for us.
"It could have happened today. It'll happen sooner rather than later.
"I have a group of players that right from the turn of the year last year when we were in relegation trouble have dealt with pressure on a weekly basis and have always responded and dealt with it.
"We should be excited by it (facing Dundee United in midweek). It's a good position to be in, certainly better than the position we were in last year."
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 15SparkBooked at 90mins
- 29Smith
- 4FuscoSubstituted forLynasat 50'minutes
- 3Dyer
- 6Dale
- 8GrahamSubstituted forMorrisonat 75'minutes
- 7TappingBooked at 90mins
- 21SinclairSubstituted forMackinat 62'minutes
- 18OrsiBooked at 20mins
- 10Layne
Substitutes
- 11Watt
- 14Lynas
- 16Morrison
- 19O'Neil
- 22Mackin
- 26Costello
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 6MacKenzie
- 24Davis
- 44Eckersley
- 4McGinn
- 7Magennis
- 10Morgan
- 11SmithSubstituted forReillyat 68'minutes
- 18Flynn
- 27MullenSubstituted forMcShaneat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Demetriou
- 9Sutton
- 15Baird
- 16McShane
- 20Reilly
- 21Stewart
- 29Hippolyte
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 2,447
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brechin City 0, St. Mirren 1.
Booking
Euan Spark (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).
Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Callum Tapping (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).
Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Euan Smith.
Foul by Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren).
Callumn Morrison (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).
Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).
Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Ian McShane replaces Daniel Mullen.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Callumn Morrison replaces Finn Graham.
Attempt saved. Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).
Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Attempt missed. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Gavin Reilly replaces Cameron Smith.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by James Dale.
Attempt blocked. Finn Graham (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Brechin City).
Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Dylan Mackin replaces Jordan Sinclair.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Aron Lynas replaces Gary Fusco because of an injury.