Brechin City 0-1 St Mirren

Kyle Magennis scored a sensational winner for St Mirren but the Paisley side will have to wait for the title

St Mirren earned the win they needed but will have to wait to clinch the Championship title after Livingston defeated Morton to spoil the party.

Kyle Magennis smashed a fabulous early strike into the corner and at that stage things looked very good for Jack Ross' side.

Brechin battled manfully and almost earned an equaliser when Jordan Sinclair clipped the top of the bar.

Livingston scored late on to seal a 3-2 win and delay the Buddies' party.

St Mirren were far from their best, with Dylan Mackin also going close to a leveller, but the Buddies took another big step to clinching the Championship, which they can do at Tannadice on Tuesday.

They are 12 points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand over Livingston.

Post-match reaction

St Mirren manager Jack Ross: "My overriding emotion is just pride in the players because they continue to churn out results.

"It's not an easy place to come and play, the pitch was very difficult today. There was a lot of pressure and expectation on us today and we produced again.

"We've won 13 out of our last 16 games which is a magnificent effort from the players. Really proud of them today.

"They've got to this points total and we understand how close we're getting. Today was just another step towards that for us.

"It could have happened today. It'll happen sooner rather than later.

"I have a group of players that right from the turn of the year last year when we were in relegation trouble have dealt with pressure on a weekly basis and have always responded and dealt with it.

"We should be excited by it (facing Dundee United in midweek). It's a good position to be in, certainly better than the position we were in last year."