Livingston 3-2 Greenock Morton

Alan Lithgow scored a late winner as Livingston beat Morton to keep St Mirren's title party on hold.

Thomas O'Ware nodded Ton in front but Jackson Longridge's header drew Livi level and Lithgow made it 2-1 after the break.

Rickie Lamie equalised but Lithgow's late header proved too powerful for Derek Gaston and sneaked over the line.

St Mirren would have lifted the title if Livi had failed to win, but the Buddies must now wait.