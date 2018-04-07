Scottish Championship
Livingston3Morton2

Livingston 3-2 Greenock Morton

Alan Lithgow
Alan Lithgow scored a double as Livingston edged out Morton

Alan Lithgow scored a late winner as Livingston beat Morton to keep St Mirren's title party on hold.

Thomas O'Ware nodded Ton in front but Jackson Longridge's header drew Livi level and Lithgow made it 2-1 after the break.

Rickie Lamie equalised but Lithgow's late header proved too powerful for Derek Gaston and sneaked over the line.

St Mirren would have lifted the title if Livi had failed to win, but the Buddies must now wait.

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 5Buchanan
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 23De VitaSubstituted forFrizzellat 79'minutes
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 24ThompsonSubstituted forJacobsat 59'minutes
  • 3Longridge
  • 9HardieSubstituted forCaddenat 66'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 18Miller

Substitutes

  • 2McMillan
  • 7Mullin
  • 11Cadden
  • 14Jacobs
  • 17Robinson
  • 19Frizzell
  • 20Maley

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 4O'Ware
  • 19Gasparotto
  • 5LamieBooked at 59mins
  • 12TidserBooked at 85mins
  • 3Murdoch
  • 14HarkinsSubstituted forRossat 62'minutes
  • 15TiffoneySubstituted forRussellat 88'minutes
  • 7OliverSubstituted forMcHughat 63'minutes
  • 10Thomson

Substitutes

  • 11McHugh
  • 17Russell
  • 18Baird
  • 20Brennan
  • 23Fraser
  • 25Ross
  • 26Iredale
Referee:
Steven Kirkland
Attendance:
1,028

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away6
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Livingston 3, Morton 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Livingston 3, Morton 2.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Andy Murdoch.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Craig Halkett.

Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Mark Russell replaces Scott Tiffoney because of an injury.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 3, Morton 2. Alan Lithgow (Livingston) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Keaghan Jacobs with a cross.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

Booking

Michael Tidser (Morton) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.

Craig Halkett (Livingston) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Adam Frizzell replaces Raffaele De Vita.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 2, Morton 2. Ricki Lamie (Morton) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Booking

Nicky Cadden (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Nicky Cadden replaces Ryan Hardie.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

Michael Doyle (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Bob McHugh replaces Gary Oliver.

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Frank Ross replaces Gary Harkins.

Attempt missed. Robert Thomson (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Ricki Lamie (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricki Lamie (Morton).

Substitution

Substitution, Livingston. Keaghan Jacobs replaces Jordan Thompson.

Goal!

Goal! Livingston 2, Morton 1. Alan Lithgow (Livingston) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Thompson with a cross.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Derek Gaston.

Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Scott Tiffoney (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Luca Gasparotto.

Second Half

Second Half begins Livingston 1, Morton 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Livingston 1, Morton 1.

Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Luca Gasparotto.

Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren31224560312970
2Livingston321610653341958
3Dunfermline331410950331752
4Dundee Utd31147104339449
5Morton321211943321147
6Queen of Sth331110125052-243
7Inverness CT30118114034641
8Falkirk31911113744-738
9Dumbarton3179152245-2330
10Brechin3204281973-544
View full Scottish Championship table

