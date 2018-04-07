Match ends, Livingston 3, Morton 2.
Livingston 3-2 Greenock Morton
Alan Lithgow scored a late winner as Livingston beat Morton to keep St Mirren's title party on hold.
Thomas O'Ware nodded Ton in front but Jackson Longridge's header drew Livi level and Lithgow made it 2-1 after the break.
Rickie Lamie equalised but Lithgow's late header proved too powerful for Derek Gaston and sneaked over the line.
St Mirren would have lifted the title if Livi had failed to win, but the Buddies must now wait.
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 5Buchanan
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 23De VitaSubstituted forFrizzellat 79'minutes
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 24ThompsonSubstituted forJacobsat 59'minutes
- 3Longridge
- 9HardieSubstituted forCaddenat 66'minutesBooked at 69mins
- 18Miller
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 7Mullin
- 11Cadden
- 14Jacobs
- 17Robinson
- 19Frizzell
- 20Maley
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 4O'Ware
- 19Gasparotto
- 5LamieBooked at 59mins
- 12TidserBooked at 85mins
- 3Murdoch
- 14HarkinsSubstituted forRossat 62'minutes
- 15TiffoneySubstituted forRussellat 88'minutes
- 7OliverSubstituted forMcHughat 63'minutes
- 10Thomson
Substitutes
- 11McHugh
- 17Russell
- 18Baird
- 20Brennan
- 23Fraser
- 25Ross
- 26Iredale
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
- Attendance:
- 1,028
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 3, Morton 2.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Andy Murdoch.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Craig Halkett.
Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Mark Russell replaces Scott Tiffoney because of an injury.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 3, Morton 2. Alan Lithgow (Livingston) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Keaghan Jacobs with a cross.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Booking
Michael Tidser (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Craig Halkett (Livingston) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Adam Frizzell replaces Raffaele De Vita.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 2, Morton 2. Ricki Lamie (Morton) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Booking
Nicky Cadden (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Lithgow.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Nicky Cadden replaces Ryan Hardie.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Michael Doyle (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Bob McHugh replaces Gary Oliver.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Frank Ross replaces Gary Harkins.
Attempt missed. Robert Thomson (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Ricki Lamie (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Morton).
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Keaghan Jacobs replaces Jordan Thompson.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 2, Morton 1. Alan Lithgow (Livingston) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Thompson with a cross.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Derek Gaston.
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Scott Tiffoney (Morton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Luca Gasparotto.
Second Half
Second Half begins Livingston 1, Morton 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Livingston 1, Morton 1.
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Luca Gasparotto.
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.