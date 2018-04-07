Dumbarton 3-2 Dundee United

Craig Barr rose above everybody to head Dumbarton's winner

Centre-back Craig Barr scored twice as Dumbarton dented Dundee United's Championship play-off hopes with only their seventh league win of the season.

Calum Gallagher tucked away a cross to open the scoring but Celtic loanee Anthony Ralston headed United level.

Barr rose highest to head home a corner before Scott McDonald's finish again dragged Csaba Laszlo's side level.

McDonald thought he had scored again with a shot which was cleared on the line but another Barr header won it.

His winner from a corner with 10 minutes left earned Dumbarton their first win in five matches and condemned United to a 10th league defeat of the season.

They next host leaders St Mirren at Tannadice on Tuesday with the Paisley side looking to wrap up the title.

United are now nine points behind second-placed Livingston and three behind Dunfermline, having played two games less, but are only two points clear of Greenock Morton in fifth as they struggle to clinch a play-off place.

Post-match reaction:

Dumbarton boss Stevie Aitken: "It was a really good victory for my side as Dundee United are one of the better teams in the Championship and I still think they will fill one of the play-off places.

"The target at the start of the season was to ensure we finished ahead of Brechin City, as we are the two part-time teams in the Championship, and to hope we might get closer to one of the other teams above us.

"Now we are looking to finish strongly with one eye on the fact we do look like finishing in the relegation play-off place. This win says a lot about how hard my players are working."

Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo: "That was a disappointing result; we dominated the game for large spells but just could not find the way to win. After coming back twice we had one goal chance after another in the last 20 minutes but we could not defend the corners and I am really so sorry for the fans.

"We can only look forward now, but we have lost a very important three points here today. Every single game is a big game for us now but this is a difficult division and every team in it can surprise you.

"At the moment we have to look to reach the third or fourth place, that's now the target and we have to do it."