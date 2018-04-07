Dumbarton 3-2 Dundee United

Match ends, Dumbarton 3, Dundee United 2.
Centre-back Craig Barr scored twice as Dumbarton dented Dundee United's Championship play-off hopes with only their seventh league win of the season.
Calum Gallagher tucked away a cross to open the scoring but Celtic loanee Anthony Ralston headed United level.
Barr rose highest to head home a corner before Scott McDonald's finish again dragged Csaba Laszlo's side level.
McDonald thought he had scored again with a shot which was cleared on the line but another Barr header won it.
His winner from a corner with 10 minutes left earned Dumbarton their first win in five matches and condemned United to a 10th league defeat of the season.
They next host leaders St Mirren at Tannadice on Tuesday with the Paisley side looking to wrap up the title.
United are now nine points behind second-placed Livingston and three behind Dunfermline, having played two games less, but are only two points clear of Greenock Morton in fifth as they struggle to clinch a play-off place.
Post-match reaction:
Dumbarton boss Stevie Aitken: "It was a really good victory for my side as Dundee United are one of the better teams in the Championship and I still think they will fill one of the play-off places.
"The target at the start of the season was to ensure we finished ahead of Brechin City, as we are the two part-time teams in the Championship, and to hope we might get closer to one of the other teams above us.
"Now we are looking to finish strongly with one eye on the fact we do look like finishing in the relegation play-off place. This win says a lot about how hard my players are working."
Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo: "That was a disappointing result; we dominated the game for large spells but just could not find the way to win. After coming back twice we had one goal chance after another in the last 20 minutes but we could not defend the corners and I am really so sorry for the fans.
"We can only look forward now, but we have lost a very important three points here today. Every single game is a big game for us now but this is a difficult division and every team in it can surprise you.
"At the moment we have to look to reach the third or fourth place, that's now the target and we have to do it."
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 22DickBooked at 57mins
- 55Barr
- 4Dowie
- 3McLaughlinSubstituted forBurtat 78'minutes
- 10Walsh
- 14Hutton
- 8Wilson
- 25Stirling
- 21HandlingSubstituted forGallagherat 68'minutes
- 7GallagherSubstituted forStewartat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gallagher
- 9Stewart
- 15Hill
- 19Ewings
- 20Froxylias
- 24Nisbet
- 31Burt
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 29Ralston
- 91Mohsni
- 3Scobbie
- 2Murdoch
- 12Stanton
- 16FloodBooked at 5mins
- 28SmithSubstituted forMikkelsenat 64'minutes
- 8McDonald
- 11King
- 7McMullan
Substitutes
- 9Mikkelsen
- 14Edjenguele
- 15Slater
- 17Robson
- 24Gillespie
- 32Mason
- 41Donaldson
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 994
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dumbarton 3, Dundee United 2.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Attempt blocked. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Andy Dowie (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Mark Stewart replaces Calum Gallagher.
Attempt missed. Willo Flood (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton).
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 3, Dundee United 2. Craig Barr (Dumbarton) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by David Wilson following a corner.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Willo Flood.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Liam Burt replaces Christopher McLaughlin because of an injury.
Foul by Samuel Stanton (Dundee United).
Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United).
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 2, Dundee United 2. Scott McDonald (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony Ralston.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Harry Lewis.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Grant Gallagher replaces Daniel Handling.
Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Thomas Mikkelsen replaces Matthew Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 2, Dundee United 1. Craig Barr (Dumbarton) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Wilson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Anthony Ralston.
Foul by Tam Scobbie (Dundee United).
Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Liam Dick (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Liam Dick (Dumbarton).
Foul by Matthew Smith (Dundee United).
Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Matthew Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 1, Dundee United 1. Anthony Ralston (Dundee United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Billy King.