Match ends, Leyton Orient 4, Barrow 1.
Leyton Orient 4-1 Barrow
Ten-man Barrow slipped into the National League relegation zone after suffering a thrashing at Leyton Orient.
The visitors took a seventh-minute lead through Luke James but Dan Jones scored an own goal and saw red either side of Josh Koroma's strike, before Macauley Bonne bagged a late brace.
James headed in for Barrow early on but Jones put through his own net after Bonne had flicked on Jobi McAnuff's corner.
Orient took charge of the game in the final 20 minutes. Koroma put them into the lead just two minutes after coming off the bench when he headed in at the back post following Sam Ling's long throw.
Jones' miserable afternoon ended 12 minutes early when he was shown a second yellow card and Orient took full advantage, with Bonne scoring twice in stoppage time from James Brophy crosses.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
- 20Brill
- 36Ling
- 18CoulsonSubstituted forEkpitetaat 25'minutes
- 31Adams
- 3Widdowson
- 5Elokobi
- 7McAnuff
- 23ClaySubstituted forReynoldsat 90+3'minutes
- 26Brophy
- 10MooneySubstituted forKoromaat 70'minutes
- 9Bonne
Substitutes
- 1Grainger
- 14Judd
- 19Koroma
- 21Ekpiteta
- 34Reynolds
Barrow
- 1Arnold
- 21Barthram
- 25Cook
- 4James
- 8MacDonaldBooked at 87mins
- 6Diarra
- 3JonesBooked at 78mins
- 23GomisBooked at 75minsSubstituted forWaltersat 84'minutes
- 24James
- 17WaterstonSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 70'minutes
- 9WhiteSubstituted forHoltat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Fitzpatrick
- 14Hall
- 16Holt
- 22Makoma
- 26Walters
- Referee:
- Gary Parsons
- Attendance:
- 3,979
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 4, Barrow 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Lamar Reynolds replaces Craig Clay.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 4, Barrow 1. Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient).
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 3, Barrow 1. Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient).
Booking
Calum MacDonald (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Lewis Walters replaces Gomis.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Dan Jones (Barrow) for a bad foul.
Booking
Gomis (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 2, Barrow 1. Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient).
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. David Fitzpatrick replaces Nathan Waterston.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Josh Koroma replaces David Mooney.
Booking
Dan Jones (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Barrow. Grant Holt replaces Jordan White.
Second Half
Second Half begins Leyton Orient 1, Barrow 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Leyton Orient 1, Barrow 1.
Goal!
Own Goal by Dan Jones, Barrow. Leyton Orient 1, Barrow 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Marvin Ekpiteta replaces Josh Coulson.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 0, Barrow 1. Luke James (Barrow).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.