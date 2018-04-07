Leyton Orient 4-1 Barrow

Ten-man Barrow slipped into the National League relegation zone after suffering a thrashing at Leyton Orient.

The visitors took a seventh-minute lead through Luke James but Dan Jones scored an own goal and saw red either side of Josh Koroma's strike, before Macauley Bonne bagged a late brace.

James headed in for Barrow early on but Jones put through his own net after Bonne had flicked on Jobi McAnuff's corner.

Orient took charge of the game in the final 20 minutes. Koroma put them into the lead just two minutes after coming off the bench when he headed in at the back post following Sam Ling's long throw.

Jones' miserable afternoon ended 12 minutes early when he was shown a second yellow card and Orient took full advantage, with Bonne scoring twice in stoppage time from James Brophy crosses.

