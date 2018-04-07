National League
Leyton Orient4Barrow1

Leyton Orient 4-1 Barrow

Ten-man Barrow slipped into the National League relegation zone after suffering a thrashing at Leyton Orient.

The visitors took a seventh-minute lead through Luke James but Dan Jones scored an own goal and saw red either side of Josh Koroma's strike, before Macauley Bonne bagged a late brace.

James headed in for Barrow early on but Jones put through his own net after Bonne had flicked on Jobi McAnuff's corner.

Orient took charge of the game in the final 20 minutes. Koroma put them into the lead just two minutes after coming off the bench when he headed in at the back post following Sam Ling's long throw.

Jones' miserable afternoon ended 12 minutes early when he was shown a second yellow card and Orient took full advantage, with Bonne scoring twice in stoppage time from James Brophy crosses.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

  • 20Brill
  • 36Ling
  • 18CoulsonSubstituted forEkpitetaat 25'minutes
  • 31Adams
  • 3Widdowson
  • 5Elokobi
  • 7McAnuff
  • 23ClaySubstituted forReynoldsat 90+3'minutes
  • 26Brophy
  • 10MooneySubstituted forKoromaat 70'minutes
  • 9Bonne

Substitutes

  • 1Grainger
  • 14Judd
  • 19Koroma
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 34Reynolds

Barrow

  • 1Arnold
  • 21Barthram
  • 25Cook
  • 4James
  • 8MacDonaldBooked at 87mins
  • 6Diarra
  • 3JonesBooked at 78mins
  • 23GomisBooked at 75minsSubstituted forWaltersat 84'minutes
  • 24James
  • 17WaterstonSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 70'minutes
  • 9WhiteSubstituted forHoltat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Fitzpatrick
  • 14Hall
  • 16Holt
  • 22Makoma
  • 26Walters
Referee:
Gary Parsons
Attendance:
3,979

Live Text

Match ends, Leyton Orient 4, Barrow 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 4, Barrow 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Lamar Reynolds replaces Craig Clay.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 4, Barrow 1. Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient).

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 3, Barrow 1. Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient).

Booking

Calum MacDonald (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Lewis Walters replaces Gomis.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Dan Jones (Barrow) for a bad foul.

Booking

Gomis (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 2, Barrow 1. Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient).

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. David Fitzpatrick replaces Nathan Waterston.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Josh Koroma replaces David Mooney.

Booking

Dan Jones (Barrow) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Barrow. Grant Holt replaces Jordan White.

Second Half

Second Half begins Leyton Orient 1, Barrow 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Leyton Orient 1, Barrow 1.

Goal!

Own Goal by Dan Jones, Barrow. Leyton Orient 1, Barrow 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Marvin Ekpiteta replaces Josh Coulson.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 0, Barrow 1. Luke James (Barrow).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield422410860451582
2Sutton United412191161471472
3Aldershot421914961471471
4Tranmere4020101067402770
5Boreham Wood421815955391669
6Wrexham421718748331569
7Fylde4219111278532568
8Dover4218131155371867
9Ebbsfleet40151695346761
10Bromley4016121263471660
11Dag & Red411611146053759
12Leyton Orient411411165352153
13Eastleigh411217125963-453
14Gateshead3911171151401150
15Halifax411214154452-850
16Maidenhead United401213155259-749
17Hartlepool421212184860-1248
18Maidstone United421114174862-1447
19Woking42129215169-1845
20Solihull Moors411111194153-1244
21Barrow40914174557-1241
22Torquay41910223864-2637
23Chester42613233469-3531
24Guiseley40612223472-3830
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired