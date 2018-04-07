National League
Hartlepool0Solihull Moors1

Hartlepool United 0-1 Solihull Moors

Adi Yussuf's late strike earned 10-man Solihull Moors a win that moved them out of the National League's bottom four and spoiled Hartlepool's takeover news.

Yussuf struck with two minutes left as his side leapfrogged Barrow and moved three points clear of danger.

Just before kick-off, Pools confirmed contracts had been exchanged ahead of businessman Raj Singh's takeover of the club, with former manager Craig Hignett set to become director of football.

But Yussuf's winner, which came when he turned in Darren Carter's corner at the near post, left the north-east club seven points ahead of Barrow, who have two games in hand.

Josh Hawkes had earlier hit the crossbar for the hosts, while Solihull's Omari Sterling-James was also denied by the frame of the goal.

Liam Daly saw red in stoppage time for the visitors, but they held on to extend their unbeaten run to six games.

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Loach
  • 18HawkinsBooked at 90mins
  • 23Laing
  • 24NewtonSubstituted forDonaldsonat 68'minutes
  • 3Adams
  • 2Magnay
  • 4Featherstone
  • 15Hawkes
  • 14WoodsBooked at 87mins
  • 9CassidyBooked at 74mins
  • 11OatesSubstituted forRodneyat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Donaldson
  • 8Munns
  • 13Catterick
  • 21Rodney
  • 31Owen

Solihull Moors

  • 13O'Leary
  • 4Carter
  • 6Williams
  • 37ThomasSubstituted forReidat 75'minutes
  • 9Yussuf
  • 8StorerBooked at 51mins
  • 10HyltonSubstituted forCarlineat 90'minutes
  • 18ReckordBooked at 90mins
  • 26DalyBooked at 90mins
  • 30Kelleher
  • 36OsborneSubstituted forSterling-Jamesat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Green
  • 7Sterling-James
  • 11Lait
  • 12Reid
  • 25Carline
Referee:
Joseph Johnson
Attendance:
2,782

Live Text

Match ends, Hartlepool United 0, Solihull Moors 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Solihull Moors 1.

Booking

Jamie Reckord (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Liam Daly (Solihull Moors) is shown the red card.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. George Carline replaces Jermaine Hylton.

Goal!

Goal! Hartlepool United 0, Solihull Moors 1. Adi Yussuf (Solihull Moors).

Booking

Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Omari Sterling-James replaces Jamey Osborne.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Alex Reid replaces Kwame Thomas.

Booking

Jake Cassidy (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Devante Rodney replaces Rhys Oates.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Ryan Donaldson replaces Conor Newton.

Booking

Kyle Storer (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Hartlepool United 0, Solihull Moors 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Hartlepool United 0, Solihull Moors 0.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield422410860451582
2Sutton United412191161471472
3Aldershot421914961471471
4Tranmere4020101067402770
5Boreham Wood421815955391669
6Wrexham421718748331569
7Fylde4219111278532568
8Dover4218131155371867
9Ebbsfleet40151695346761
10Bromley4016121263471660
11Dag & Red411611146053759
12Leyton Orient411411165352153
13Eastleigh411217125963-453
14Gateshead3911171151401150
15Halifax411214154452-850
16Maidenhead United401213155259-749
17Hartlepool421212184860-1248
18Maidstone United421114174862-1447
19Woking42129215169-1845
20Solihull Moors411111194153-1244
21Barrow40914174557-1241
22Torquay41910223864-2637
23Chester42613233469-3531
24Guiseley40612223472-3830
View full National League table

