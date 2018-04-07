Hartlepool United 0-1 Solihull Moors

Adi Yussuf's late strike earned 10-man Solihull Moors a win that moved them out of the National League's bottom four and spoiled Hartlepool's takeover news.

Yussuf struck with two minutes left as his side leapfrogged Barrow and moved three points clear of danger.

Just before kick-off, Pools confirmed contracts had been exchanged ahead of businessman Raj Singh's takeover of the club, with former manager Craig Hignett set to become director of football.

But Yussuf's winner, which came when he turned in Darren Carter's corner at the near post, left the north-east club seven points ahead of Barrow, who have two games in hand.

Josh Hawkes had earlier hit the crossbar for the hosts, while Solihull's Omari Sterling-James was also denied by the frame of the goal.

Liam Daly saw red in stoppage time for the visitors, but they held on to extend their unbeaten run to six games.

Report supplied by Press Association.