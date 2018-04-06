National League
Eastleigh15:00Wrexham
Venue: Silverlake Stadium

Eastleigh v Wrexham

Wrexham will be without suspended Kevin Roberts following his sending off in the damaging 1-0 defeat to Boreham Wood that saw the visitors leapfrog them.

Wrexham boss Andy Davies has no new injury concerns as he looks to get back on track following the loss of a record that saw them go 17-games undefeated.

Left-back Michael Green has returned for Eastleigh after a lengthy spell out following an ankle operation.

Chris Zebroski has scored two in his last three for the hosts.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th April 2018

  • EastleighEastleigh15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United12:15MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • FyldeAFC Fylde15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • BromleyBromley15:00GatesheadGateshead
  • ChesterChester15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00WokingWoking
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00TorquayTorquay United
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • GuiseleyGuiseley15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00BarrowBarrow

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield41249858431581
2Sutton United402191060451572
3Boreham Wood411815854371769
4Wrexham411717747321568
5Aldershot411814960471368
6Tranmere3919101065402567
7Fylde4118111276522465
8Dover4117131154371764
9Ebbsfleet39151595144760
10Bromley3916111263471659
11Dag & Red401610145952758
12Eastleigh401216125862-452
13Leyton Orient401311164951-250
14Gateshead3811161151401149
15Maidenhead United391213145258-649
16Hartlepool411212174859-1148
17Halifax401114154251-947
18Maidstone United411113174862-1446
19Woking41128215068-1844
20Barrow39914164453-941
21Solihull Moors401011194053-1341
22Torquay40910213863-2537
23Chester41613223467-3331
24Guiseley39611223472-3829
View full National League table

