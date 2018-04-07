National League
AFC Fylde 2-1 Sutton United

Danny Rowe netted the winner as AFC Fylde stayed in the top seven with victory over Sutton, whose title aspirations suffered a further blow.

Tommy Wright opened the scoring after 20 minutes, finding the bottom corner to grab his first goal in eight matches and 12th of the season.

But Fylde, now unbeaten at home in five games, equalised 13 minutes from time when Jonny Smith's shot took a deflection past Jamie Butler.

Three minutes later, Rowe capitalised on an error in the Sutton defence to slot into the bottom corner for his 28th goal of the season as Sutton slipped 10 points behind leaders Macclesfield.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Fylde

  • 13Lynch
  • 22Burke
  • 3Francis-Angol
  • 7HardySubstituted forMuldoonat 67'minutes
  • 15Grand
  • 5Tunnicliffe
  • 6BondSubstituted forTasdemirat 62'minutes
  • 8Finley
  • 2Montrose
  • 18SmithSubstituted forLawlorat 87'minutes
  • 9Rowe

Substitutes

  • 11Muldoon
  • 12Taylor
  • 17Blinkhorn
  • 20Tasdemir
  • 30Lawlor

Sutton United

  • 26Butler
  • 3Thomas
  • 5John
  • 11Cadogan
  • 27DownerSubstituted forHarrisonat 84'minutes
  • 19Thomas
  • 8Davis
  • 15Eastmond
  • 30BolarinwaSubstituted forStearnat 84'minutes
  • 22Walton
  • 20WrightSubstituted forDundasat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Beckwith
  • 14Dundas
  • 31Beautyman
  • 32Stearn
  • 34Harrison
Referee:
Thomas Bramall
Attendance:
1,789

Live Text

Match ends, AFC Fylde 2, Sutton United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AFC Fylde 2, Sutton United 1.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jake Lawlor replaces Johnny Smith.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Ross Stearn replaces Tom Bolarinwa.

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Byron Harrison replaces Simon Downer.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 2, Sutton United 1. Danny L. Rowe (AFC Fylde).

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 1, Sutton United 1. Johnny Smith (AFC Fylde).

Substitution

Substitution, Sutton United. Craig Dundas replaces Tommy Wright.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jack Muldoon replaces James Hardy.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Fylde. Serhat Tasdemir replaces Andy Bond.

Second Half

Second Half begins AFC Fylde 0, Sutton United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, AFC Fylde 0, Sutton United 1.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Fylde 0, Sutton United 1. Tommy Wright (Sutton United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield422410860451582
2Sutton United412191161471472
3Aldershot421914961471471
4Tranmere4020101067402770
5Boreham Wood421815955391669
6Wrexham421718748331569
7Fylde4219111278532568
8Dover4218131155371867
9Ebbsfleet40151695346761
10Bromley4016121263471660
11Dag & Red411611146053759
12Leyton Orient411411165352153
13Eastleigh411217125963-453
14Gateshead3911171151401150
15Halifax411214154452-850
16Maidenhead United401213155259-749
17Hartlepool421212184860-1248
18Maidstone United421114174862-1447
19Woking42129215169-1845
20Solihull Moors411111194153-1244
21Barrow40914174557-1241
22Torquay41910223864-2637
23Chester42613233469-3531
24Guiseley40612223472-3830
View full National League table

