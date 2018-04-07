AFC Fylde 2-1 Sutton United

Danny Rowe netted the winner as AFC Fylde stayed in the top seven with victory over Sutton, whose title aspirations suffered a further blow.

Tommy Wright opened the scoring after 20 minutes, finding the bottom corner to grab his first goal in eight matches and 12th of the season.

But Fylde, now unbeaten at home in five games, equalised 13 minutes from time when Jonny Smith's shot took a deflection past Jamie Butler.

Three minutes later, Rowe capitalised on an error in the Sutton defence to slot into the bottom corner for his 28th goal of the season as Sutton slipped 10 points behind leaders Macclesfield.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.