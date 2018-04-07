Match ends, AFC Fylde 2, Sutton United 1.
AFC Fylde 2-1 Sutton United
Danny Rowe netted the winner as AFC Fylde stayed in the top seven with victory over Sutton, whose title aspirations suffered a further blow.
Tommy Wright opened the scoring after 20 minutes, finding the bottom corner to grab his first goal in eight matches and 12th of the season.
But Fylde, now unbeaten at home in five games, equalised 13 minutes from time when Jonny Smith's shot took a deflection past Jamie Butler.
Three minutes later, Rowe capitalised on an error in the Sutton defence to slot into the bottom corner for his 28th goal of the season as Sutton slipped 10 points behind leaders Macclesfield.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Fylde
- 13Lynch
- 22Burke
- 3Francis-Angol
- 7HardySubstituted forMuldoonat 67'minutes
- 15Grand
- 5Tunnicliffe
- 6BondSubstituted forTasdemirat 62'minutes
- 8Finley
- 2Montrose
- 18SmithSubstituted forLawlorat 87'minutes
- 9Rowe
Substitutes
- 11Muldoon
- 12Taylor
- 17Blinkhorn
- 20Tasdemir
- 30Lawlor
Sutton United
- 26Butler
- 3Thomas
- 5John
- 11Cadogan
- 27DownerSubstituted forHarrisonat 84'minutes
- 19Thomas
- 8Davis
- 15Eastmond
- 30BolarinwaSubstituted forStearnat 84'minutes
- 22Walton
- 20WrightSubstituted forDundasat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Beckwith
- 14Dundas
- 31Beautyman
- 32Stearn
- 34Harrison
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
- Attendance:
- 1,789
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Fylde 2, Sutton United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jake Lawlor replaces Johnny Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Ross Stearn replaces Tom Bolarinwa.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Byron Harrison replaces Simon Downer.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 2, Sutton United 1. Danny L. Rowe (AFC Fylde).
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 1, Sutton United 1. Johnny Smith (AFC Fylde).
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Craig Dundas replaces Tommy Wright.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Jack Muldoon replaces James Hardy.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Fylde. Serhat Tasdemir replaces Andy Bond.
Second Half
Second Half begins AFC Fylde 0, Sutton United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, AFC Fylde 0, Sutton United 1.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Fylde 0, Sutton United 1. Tommy Wright (Sutton United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.