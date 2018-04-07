FC Halifax Town 2-1 Boreham Wood

Boreham Wood's National League promotion hopes were dealt a blow as they slipped to defeat at FC Halifax.

The hosts made an excellent start, with Ben Tomlinson's effort being cleared off the line after he diverted Connor Thomson's cross goalward and Mike Fondop-Talom denied by Wood goalkeeper Grant Smith.

The Shaymen took the lead after 20 minutes, with Matty Brown heading home a Connor Oliver corner.

Smith kept Fondop-Talum at bay again, while at the other end Bruno Andrade fired narrowly over the bar.

Boreham Wood equalised four minutes into the second half as Morgan Ferrier dispatched the ball into the top corner.

However, Halifax restored their lead in the 64th minute as Michael Duckworth slid the ball through for Fondop-Talom, who chipped the ball over Smith.

Report supplied by Press Association.