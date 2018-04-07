Match ends, FC Halifax Town 2, Boreham Wood 1.
FC Halifax Town 2-1 Boreham Wood
-
- From the section Conference
Boreham Wood's National League promotion hopes were dealt a blow as they slipped to defeat at FC Halifax.
The hosts made an excellent start, with Ben Tomlinson's effort being cleared off the line after he diverted Connor Thomson's cross goalward and Mike Fondop-Talom denied by Wood goalkeeper Grant Smith.
The Shaymen took the lead after 20 minutes, with Matty Brown heading home a Connor Oliver corner.
Smith kept Fondop-Talum at bay again, while at the other end Bruno Andrade fired narrowly over the bar.
Boreham Wood equalised four minutes into the second half as Morgan Ferrier dispatched the ball into the top corner.
However, Halifax restored their lead in the 64th minute as Michael Duckworth slid the ball through for Fondop-Talom, who chipped the ball over Smith.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 5Brown
- 3Wilde
- 22CollinsBooked at 16minsSubstituted forHotteat 80'minutes
- 31Maher
- 39Duckworth
- 21Graham
- 23ThomsonSubstituted forHibbsat 90'minutes
- 10Oliver
- 33Fondop-TalomBooked at 68mins
- 14TomlinsonBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 8Hotte
- 9Denton
- 11McManus
- 13Nicholson
- 20Hibbs
Boreham Wood
- 1Smith
- 17TurleyBooked at 42minsSubstituted forDaveyat 45'minutes
- 6Stephens
- 7Shakes
- 3WoodardsSubstituted forBalantaat 63'minutes
- 2Smith
- 4RickettsSubstituted forQuigleyat 85'minutes
- 8Champion
- 10Murtagh
- 11Carvalho Andrade
- 25Ferrier
Substitutes
- 12Quigley
- 19Balanta
- 20Folivi
- 23Doe
- 24Davey
- Referee:
- Matthew Dicicco
- Attendance:
- 1,460
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 2, Boreham Wood 1.
Booking
Ben Tomlinson (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jake Hibbs replaces Connor Thomson.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Joe Quigley replaces Mark Ricketts.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Nathan Hotte replaces Michael Collins.
Booking
Mike Fondop-Talom (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! FC Halifax Town 2, Boreham Wood 1. Mike Fondop-Talom (FC Halifax Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Angelo Balanta replaces Dan Woodards.
Goal!
Goal! FC Halifax Town 1, Boreham Wood 1. Morgan Ferrier (Boreham Wood).
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Halifax Town 1, Boreham Wood 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Halifax Town 1, Boreham Wood 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Alex Davey replaces Jamie Turley.
Booking
Jamie Turley (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! FC Halifax Town 1, Boreham Wood 0. Matty Brown (FC Halifax Town).
Booking
Michael Collins (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.