National League
Halifax2Boreham Wood1

FC Halifax Town 2-1 Boreham Wood

Boreham Wood's National League promotion hopes were dealt a blow as they slipped to defeat at FC Halifax.

The hosts made an excellent start, with Ben Tomlinson's effort being cleared off the line after he diverted Connor Thomson's cross goalward and Mike Fondop-Talom denied by Wood goalkeeper Grant Smith.

The Shaymen took the lead after 20 minutes, with Matty Brown heading home a Connor Oliver corner.

Smith kept Fondop-Talum at bay again, while at the other end Bruno Andrade fired narrowly over the bar.

Boreham Wood equalised four minutes into the second half as Morgan Ferrier dispatched the ball into the top corner.

However, Halifax restored their lead in the 64th minute as Michael Duckworth slid the ball through for Fondop-Talom, who chipped the ball over Smith.

Report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 5Brown
  • 3Wilde
  • 22CollinsBooked at 16minsSubstituted forHotteat 80'minutes
  • 31Maher
  • 39Duckworth
  • 21Graham
  • 23ThomsonSubstituted forHibbsat 90'minutes
  • 10Oliver
  • 33Fondop-TalomBooked at 68mins
  • 14TomlinsonBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 8Hotte
  • 9Denton
  • 11McManus
  • 13Nicholson
  • 20Hibbs

Boreham Wood

  • 1Smith
  • 17TurleyBooked at 42minsSubstituted forDaveyat 45'minutes
  • 6Stephens
  • 7Shakes
  • 3WoodardsSubstituted forBalantaat 63'minutes
  • 2Smith
  • 4RickettsSubstituted forQuigleyat 85'minutes
  • 8Champion
  • 10Murtagh
  • 11Carvalho Andrade
  • 25Ferrier

Substitutes

  • 12Quigley
  • 19Balanta
  • 20Folivi
  • 23Doe
  • 24Davey
Referee:
Matthew Dicicco
Attendance:
1,460

Live Text

Match ends, FC Halifax Town 2, Boreham Wood 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 2, Boreham Wood 1.

Booking

Ben Tomlinson (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jake Hibbs replaces Connor Thomson.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Joe Quigley replaces Mark Ricketts.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Nathan Hotte replaces Michael Collins.

Booking

Mike Fondop-Talom (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! FC Halifax Town 2, Boreham Wood 1. Mike Fondop-Talom (FC Halifax Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Angelo Balanta replaces Dan Woodards.

Goal!

Goal! FC Halifax Town 1, Boreham Wood 1. Morgan Ferrier (Boreham Wood).

Second Half

Second Half begins FC Halifax Town 1, Boreham Wood 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, FC Halifax Town 1, Boreham Wood 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Alex Davey replaces Jamie Turley.

Booking

Jamie Turley (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! FC Halifax Town 1, Boreham Wood 0. Matty Brown (FC Halifax Town).

Booking

Michael Collins (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield422410860451582
2Sutton United412191161471472
3Aldershot421914961471471
4Tranmere4020101067402770
5Boreham Wood421815955391669
6Wrexham421718748331569
7Fylde4219111278532568
8Dover4218131155371867
9Ebbsfleet40151695346761
10Bromley4016121263471660
11Dag & Red411611146053759
12Leyton Orient411411165352153
13Eastleigh411217125963-453
14Gateshead3911171151401150
15Halifax411214154452-850
16Maidenhead United401213155259-749
17Hartlepool421212184860-1248
18Maidstone United421114174862-1447
19Woking42129215169-1845
20Solihull Moors411111194153-1244
21Barrow40914174557-1241
22Torquay41910223864-2637
23Chester42613233469-3531
24Guiseley40612223472-3830
View full National League table

