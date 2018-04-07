National League
Guiseley0Maidstone United0

Guiseley 0-0 Maidstone United

Maidstone United failed to extinguish any lingering relegation fears after being held to a goalless draw at the National League's bottom side Guiseley.

Alex Wynter headed over from an early corner before Delano Sam-Yorke forced Joe Green into a good save as the visitors enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges.

Only an excellent block by Will Hatfield foiled an incisive Maidstone break, with Sam-Yorke firing the rebound over the bar.

Michael Phillips met Reece Prestedge's free-kick only to see his effort hacked off the line by Ashley Palmer but the hosts weathered the storm and could have gone ahead themselves when Dayle Southwell fired wide.

Lee Worgan kept out Kayode Odejayi's effort in the second half and Green produced an inspired save to tip Blair Turgott's chance over the bar.

Line-ups

Guiseley

  • 13Green
  • 5Palmer
  • 7HurstSubstituted forRobertsat 60'minutes
  • 17PurverBooked at 44mins
  • 12Southwell
  • 8HatfieldBooked at 90mins
  • 15McFadzeanSubstituted forLiburdat 70'minutes
  • 19Odejayi
  • 34Holden
  • 40FlowersBooked at 90mins
  • 42Nirennold

Substitutes

  • 1Coddington
  • 2Frempah
  • 20Williams
  • 35Liburd
  • 39Roberts

Maidstone United

  • 1Worgan
  • 16Ofori-Twumasi
  • 5Wynter
  • 8Lewis
  • 13Anderson
  • 3Finney
  • 4PrestedgeSubstituted forCokerat 87'minutes
  • 37PhillipsBooked at 35minsSubstituted forReasonat 60'minutes
  • 19TurgottSubstituted forLozaat 70'minutes
  • 9Sam-Yorke
  • 29Lafayette

Substitutes

  • 2Hare
  • 7Loza
  • 14Reason
  • 18Osei
  • 35Coker
Referee:
Glen Hart
Attendance:
957

Live Text

Match ends, Guiseley 0, Maidstone United 0.

Booking

Will Hatfield (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Guiseley 0, Maidstone United 0.

Booking

Harry Flowers (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Andre Coker replaces Reece Prestedge.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Rowan Liburd replaces Callum McFadzean.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Jamar Loza replaces Blair Turgott.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidstone United. Jai Reason replaces Michael Phillips.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. James Roberts replaces Kevan Hurst.

Second Half

Second Half begins Guiseley 0, Maidstone United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Guiseley 0, Maidstone United 0.

Booking

Alex Purver (Guiseley) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Michael Phillips (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield422410860451582
2Sutton United412191161471472
3Aldershot421914961471471
4Tranmere4020101067402770
5Boreham Wood421815955391669
6Wrexham421718748331569
7Fylde4219111278532568
8Dover4218131155371867
9Ebbsfleet40151695346761
10Bromley4016121263471660
11Dag & Red411611146053759
12Leyton Orient411411165352153
13Eastleigh411217125963-453
14Gateshead3911171151401150
15Halifax411214154452-850
16Maidenhead United401213155259-749
17Hartlepool421212184860-1248
18Maidstone United421114174862-1447
19Woking42129215169-1845
20Solihull Moors411111194153-1244
21Barrow40914174557-1241
22Torquay41910223864-2637
23Chester42613233469-3531
24Guiseley40612223472-3830
