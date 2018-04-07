Match ends, Guiseley 0, Maidstone United 0.
Guiseley 0-0 Maidstone United
Maidstone United failed to extinguish any lingering relegation fears after being held to a goalless draw at the National League's bottom side Guiseley.
Alex Wynter headed over from an early corner before Delano Sam-Yorke forced Joe Green into a good save as the visitors enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges.
Only an excellent block by Will Hatfield foiled an incisive Maidstone break, with Sam-Yorke firing the rebound over the bar.
Michael Phillips met Reece Prestedge's free-kick only to see his effort hacked off the line by Ashley Palmer but the hosts weathered the storm and could have gone ahead themselves when Dayle Southwell fired wide.
Lee Worgan kept out Kayode Odejayi's effort in the second half and Green produced an inspired save to tip Blair Turgott's chance over the bar.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Guiseley
- 13Green
- 5Palmer
- 7HurstSubstituted forRobertsat 60'minutes
- 17PurverBooked at 44mins
- 12Southwell
- 8HatfieldBooked at 90mins
- 15McFadzeanSubstituted forLiburdat 70'minutes
- 19Odejayi
- 34Holden
- 40FlowersBooked at 90mins
- 42Nirennold
Substitutes
- 1Coddington
- 2Frempah
- 20Williams
- 35Liburd
- 39Roberts
Maidstone United
- 1Worgan
- 16Ofori-Twumasi
- 5Wynter
- 8Lewis
- 13Anderson
- 3Finney
- 4PrestedgeSubstituted forCokerat 87'minutes
- 37PhillipsBooked at 35minsSubstituted forReasonat 60'minutes
- 19TurgottSubstituted forLozaat 70'minutes
- 9Sam-Yorke
- 29Lafayette
Substitutes
- 2Hare
- 7Loza
- 14Reason
- 18Osei
- 35Coker
- Referee:
- Glen Hart
- Attendance:
- 957
