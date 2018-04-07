Guiseley 0-0 Maidstone United

Maidstone United failed to extinguish any lingering relegation fears after being held to a goalless draw at the National League's bottom side Guiseley.

Alex Wynter headed over from an early corner before Delano Sam-Yorke forced Joe Green into a good save as the visitors enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges.

Only an excellent block by Will Hatfield foiled an incisive Maidstone break, with Sam-Yorke firing the rebound over the bar.

Michael Phillips met Reece Prestedge's free-kick only to see his effort hacked off the line by Ashley Palmer but the hosts weathered the storm and could have gone ahead themselves when Dayle Southwell fired wide.

Lee Worgan kept out Kayode Odejayi's effort in the second half and Green produced an inspired save to tip Blair Turgott's chance over the bar.

Report supplied by Press Association.