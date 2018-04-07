National League
Dover1Torquay0

Dover Athletic 1-0 Torquay United

Dover Athletic moved to within a point of the National League play-off places after beating nine-man Torquay United.

Rhys Healey had the first real opportunity of the game when he cut inside from the right but Mitchell Walker got down low to make the save.

Anthony Jeffrey came inches from giving Dover the lead early in the second half when he cut inside from the left and beat Ryan Clarke - but his shot came back off the post.

But Dover were ahead shortly afterwards. Connor Lemonheigh-Evans was penalised for handball and Ryan Bird converted from the spot.

Torquay were then reduced to 10 men when Healey was shown a second yellow card for catching Connor Essam and in stoppage time they were reduced to nine when Elliott Romain was given a straight red card for a foul on Giancarlo Gallifuoco.

Report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Dover

  • 1Walker
  • 2Passley
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 5Parry
  • 18Nortey
  • 26Lokko
  • 8Brundle
  • 6Essam
  • 4GallifuocoBooked at 74mins
  • 25JeffreySubstituted forAzeezat 82'minutes
  • 17BirdBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 11Pinnock
  • 23Daniel
  • 28Bellamy
  • 29Marsh-Brown
  • 30Azeez

Torquay

  • 1Clarke
  • 5McGintyBooked at 77mins
  • 6GowlingBooked at 79mins
  • 3Davis
  • 26BalatoniSubstituted forEfeteat 64'minutes
  • 21BarnesSubstituted forReidat 76'minutes
  • 8Young
  • 22RomainBooked at 90mins
  • 28HealeyBooked at 60mins
  • 29Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 39Williams

Substitutes

  • 2Efete
  • 9Pittman
  • 18Klukowski
  • 19Reid
  • 20Osborn
Referee:
Carl Brook
Attendance:
1,128

Live Text

Match ends, Dover Athletic 1, Torquay United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dover Athletic 1, Torquay United 0.

Dismissal

Elliott Romain (Torquay United) is shown the red card.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Adebayo Azeez replaces Anthony Jeffrey.

Booking

Josh Gowling (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Sean McGinty (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Jamie Reid replaces Aaron Barnes.

Booking

Giancarlo Gallifuoco (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Ryan Bird (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Michee Efete replaces Conrad Balatoni.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Rhys Healey (Torquay United) for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Dover Athletic 1, Torquay United 0. Ryan Bird (Dover Athletic) converts the penalty with a.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dover Athletic 0, Torquay United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dover Athletic 0, Torquay United 0.

Booking

Rhys Healey (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield422410860451582
2Sutton United412191161471472
3Aldershot421914961471471
4Tranmere4020101067402770
5Boreham Wood421815955391669
6Wrexham421718748331569
7Fylde4219111278532568
8Dover4218131155371867
9Ebbsfleet40151695346761
10Bromley4016121263471660
11Dag & Red411611146053759
12Leyton Orient411411165352153
13Eastleigh411217125963-453
14Gateshead3911171151401150
15Halifax411214154452-850
16Maidenhead United401213155259-749
17Hartlepool421212184860-1248
18Maidstone United421114174862-1447
19Woking42129215169-1845
20Solihull Moors411111194153-1244
21Barrow40914174557-1241
22Torquay41910223864-2637
23Chester42613233469-3531
24Guiseley40612223472-3830
View full National League table

