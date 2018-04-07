Dover Athletic 1-0 Torquay United

Dover Athletic moved to within a point of the National League play-off places after beating nine-man Torquay United.

Rhys Healey had the first real opportunity of the game when he cut inside from the right but Mitchell Walker got down low to make the save.

Anthony Jeffrey came inches from giving Dover the lead early in the second half when he cut inside from the left and beat Ryan Clarke - but his shot came back off the post.

But Dover were ahead shortly afterwards. Connor Lemonheigh-Evans was penalised for handball and Ryan Bird converted from the spot.

Torquay were then reduced to 10 men when Healey was shown a second yellow card for catching Connor Essam and in stoppage time they were reduced to nine when Elliott Romain was given a straight red card for a foul on Giancarlo Gallifuoco.

Report supplied by Press Association.