National League
Chester0Tranmere2

Chester 0-2 Tranmere Rovers

Marcus Bignot
Ex-Solihull boss Marcus Bignot joined Chester in September 2017, five months after being sacked by Grimsby

Chester have been relegated from the National League with four matches still to play following a home defeat by neighbours Tranmere.

Rovers, by contrast, kept their play-off semi-final hopes on track as goals from Andy Cook and James Norwood sent Micky Mellon's side up to fourth, just a point adrift of automatic qualification through to the semi-finals with two games in hand.

Rovers made a promising start and Norwood saw a header come back off the crossbar just eight minutes into the contest.

But Tranmere did go ahead in first-half stoppage time when Jeff Hughes' cross picked out Cook and he made no mistake in heading past Andy Firth.

Norwood made the game safe in the 64th minute when he latched onto a ball from the back to round Firth and roll the ball into the net.

The loss signalled the imminent end of a five-year stay in the fifth tier for Chester, whose manager Marcus Bignot is to leave the club at the end of the season.

Report supplied by Press Association.

Chester manager Marcus Bignot told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"Obviously it's a sad day for the football club, but many clubs have experienced relegation and bounced back.

"The important thing now is how the football club is going to bounce back from this.

"You look at these last three months, we've lost a CEO, two chairmen, four directors, (and) nine contracted players we've had to move out.

"Today we're facing Tranmere, we're can't lose and half the team aren't coming out of the first-team budget.

"We were competitive in large parts of that game but ultimately, the club, were we are, relegation was inevitable."

Line-ups

Chester

  • 1Firth
  • 2Halls
  • 15Hobson
  • 27Roberts
  • 35AndersonBooked at 39mins
  • 6Astles
  • 16VoseSubstituted forBrownat 80'minutes
  • 22CrawfordBooked at 56mins
  • 7Mahon
  • 20Akintunde
  • 9WhiteSubstituted forArcherat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Cunningham
  • 17Dawson
  • 23Brown
  • 30Archer
  • 31Gough

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 2Buxton
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 24Hughes
  • 5McNulty
  • 4Sutton
  • 7TollittSubstituted forHarrisat 84'minutes
  • 15NorburnSubstituted forWallaceat 81'minutes
  • 10NorwoodSubstituted forManganat 74'minutes
  • 11JenningsBooked at 57mins
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 8Harris
  • 19Mangan
  • 22Taylor
  • 33Monthe
  • 38Wallace
Referee:
Simon Barrow
Attendance:
3,103

Live Text

Match ends, Chester FC 0, Tranmere Rovers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chester FC 0, Tranmere Rovers 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jay Harris replaces Ben Tollitt.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. James Wallace replaces Oliver Norburn.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Nathan Brown replaces Dominic Vose.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Andy Mangan replaces James Norwood.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Jordan Archer replaces Harry White.

Goal!

Goal! Chester FC 0, Tranmere Rovers 2. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).

Booking

Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Tom Crawford (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Chester FC 0, Tranmere Rovers 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Chester FC 0, Tranmere Rovers 1.

Goal!

Goal! Chester FC 0, Tranmere Rovers 1. Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers).

Booking

Myles Anderson (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield422410860451582
2Sutton United412191161471472
3Aldershot421914961471471
4Tranmere4020101067402770
5Boreham Wood421815955391669
6Wrexham421718748331569
7Fylde4219111278532568
8Dover4218131155371867
9Ebbsfleet40151695346761
10Bromley4016121263471660
11Dag & Red411611146053759
12Leyton Orient411411165352153
13Eastleigh411217125963-453
14Gateshead3911171151401150
15Halifax411214154452-850
16Maidenhead United401213155259-749
17Hartlepool421212184860-1248
18Maidstone United421114174862-1447
19Woking42129215169-1845
20Solihull Moors411111194153-1244
21Barrow40914174557-1241
22Torquay41910223864-2637
23Chester42613233469-3531
24Guiseley40612223472-3830
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired