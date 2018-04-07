National League
Aldershot1Maidenhead United0

Aldershot Town 1-0 Maidenhead United

Nicke Kabamba netted an 89th-minute winner as Aldershot climbed into third place in the National League with a home victory over Maidenhead.

The on-loan Portsmouth striker produced a fine diving header past Carl Pentney at the far post following Callum Reynolds' cross.

Before that Aldershot had dominated, with Pentney making several fine saves to keep Maidenhead, now without a win in six games, on level terms.

First he tipped a close-range Scott Rendell header over the bar and then made a flying save to keep out Emmanuel Oyeleke's powerful drive.

Pentney also foiled Bobby-Joe Taylor before Rendell's downward header hit a post six minutes from time - but Kabamba had the final say.

Line-ups

Aldershot

  • 34Ward
  • 3Alexander
  • 5Evans
  • 17KellermanSubstituted forKabambaat 74'minutes
  • 20Kinsella
  • 22Reynolds
  • 8OyelekeSubstituted forMcClureat 81'minutes
  • 19McDonnell
  • 27Taylor
  • 9Rendell
  • 26RobertSubstituted forMcQuoidat 66'minutesBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 1Cole
  • 10McClure
  • 12Kabamba
  • 15McQuoid
  • 21Fowler

Maidenhead United

  • 1Pentney
  • 2Clerima
  • 3Steer
  • 14Pritchard
  • 20KilmanSubstituted forBarrattat 66'minutes
  • 5Massey
  • 4Odametey
  • 19UpwardSubstituted forGoodmanat 66'minutes
  • 25SmithBooked at 41mins
  • 9Marks
  • 10HydeBooked at 42minsSubstituted forComleyat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Emmanuel
  • 8Comley
  • 11Barratt
  • 12Owusu
  • 24Goodman
Referee:
Richard Hulme
Attendance:
2,318

Live Text

Match ends, Aldershot Town 1, Maidenhead United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 1, Maidenhead United 0.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 1, Maidenhead United 0. Nicke Kabamba (Aldershot Town).

Booking

Josh McQuoid (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Matt McClure replaces Manny Oyeleke.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. James Comley replaces Jake Hyde.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Nicke Kabamba replaces Jim Kellerman.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Josh McQuoid replaces Fabien Robert.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Sam Barratt replaces Max Kilman.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Jake Goodman replaces Ryan Upward.

Second Half

Second Half begins Aldershot Town 0, Maidenhead United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Maidenhead United 0.

Booking

Jake Hyde (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Christian Smith (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield422410860451582
2Sutton United412191161471472
3Aldershot421914961471471
4Tranmere4020101067402770
5Boreham Wood421815955391669
6Wrexham421718748331569
7Fylde4219111278532568
8Dover4218131155371867
9Ebbsfleet40151695346761
10Bromley4016121263471660
11Dag & Red411611146053759
12Leyton Orient411411165352153
13Eastleigh411217125963-453
14Gateshead3911171151401150
15Halifax411214154452-850
16Maidenhead United401213155259-749
17Hartlepool421212184860-1248
18Maidstone United421114174862-1447
19Woking42129215169-1845
20Solihull Moors411111194153-1244
21Barrow40914174557-1241
22Torquay41910223864-2637
23Chester42613233469-3531
24Guiseley40612223472-3830
