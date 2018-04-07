Match ends, Aldershot Town 1, Maidenhead United 0.
Aldershot Town 1-0 Maidenhead United
-
Nicke Kabamba netted an 89th-minute winner as Aldershot climbed into third place in the National League with a home victory over Maidenhead.
The on-loan Portsmouth striker produced a fine diving header past Carl Pentney at the far post following Callum Reynolds' cross.
Before that Aldershot had dominated, with Pentney making several fine saves to keep Maidenhead, now without a win in six games, on level terms.
First he tipped a close-range Scott Rendell header over the bar and then made a flying save to keep out Emmanuel Oyeleke's powerful drive.
Pentney also foiled Bobby-Joe Taylor before Rendell's downward header hit a post six minutes from time - but Kabamba had the final say.
Line-ups
Aldershot
- 34Ward
- 3Alexander
- 5Evans
- 17KellermanSubstituted forKabambaat 74'minutes
- 20Kinsella
- 22Reynolds
- 8OyelekeSubstituted forMcClureat 81'minutes
- 19McDonnell
- 27Taylor
- 9Rendell
- 26RobertSubstituted forMcQuoidat 66'minutesBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 1Cole
- 10McClure
- 12Kabamba
- 15McQuoid
- 21Fowler
Maidenhead United
- 1Pentney
- 2Clerima
- 3Steer
- 14Pritchard
- 20KilmanSubstituted forBarrattat 66'minutes
- 5Massey
- 4Odametey
- 19UpwardSubstituted forGoodmanat 66'minutes
- 25SmithBooked at 41mins
- 9Marks
- 10HydeBooked at 42minsSubstituted forComleyat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Emmanuel
- 8Comley
- 11Barratt
- 12Owusu
- 24Goodman
- Referee:
- Richard Hulme
- Attendance:
- 2,318
