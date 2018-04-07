Aldershot Town 1-0 Maidenhead United

From the section

Nicke Kabamba netted an 89th-minute winner as Aldershot climbed into third place in the National League with a home victory over Maidenhead.

The on-loan Portsmouth striker produced a fine diving header past Carl Pentney at the far post following Callum Reynolds' cross.

Before that Aldershot had dominated, with Pentney making several fine saves to keep Maidenhead, now without a win in six games, on level terms.

First he tipped a close-range Scott Rendell header over the bar and then made a flying save to keep out Emmanuel Oyeleke's powerful drive.

Pentney also foiled Bobby-Joe Taylor before Rendell's downward header hit a post six minutes from time - but Kabamba had the final say.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.