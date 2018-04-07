Dagenham & Redbridge 1-1 Woking

From the section

Josh Staunton's second-half equaliser saw Woking end a run of three successive National League defeats after a draw with Dagenham.

Daggers made the perfect start when Dan Sparkes curled a superb free-kick into the back of the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Mark Cousins in the home goal then had to be sharp to push away a free-kick from Chez Isaac.

The visitors were level two minutes after the break when Staunton headed home a corner.

Louie Theophanous then broke clear and beat Cousins but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Fejiri Okenabirhie glided past a couple of challenges and saw his shot from 20 yards clip the top of the crossbar.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.