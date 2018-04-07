Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Woking 1.
Dagenham & Redbridge 1-1 Woking
-
- From the section Conference
Josh Staunton's second-half equaliser saw Woking end a run of three successive National League defeats after a draw with Dagenham.
Daggers made the perfect start when Dan Sparkes curled a superb free-kick into the back of the net via the underside of the crossbar.
Mark Cousins in the home goal then had to be sharp to push away a free-kick from Chez Isaac.
The visitors were level two minutes after the break when Staunton headed home a corner.
Louie Theophanous then broke clear and beat Cousins but the goal was ruled out for offside.
Fejiri Okenabirhie glided past a couple of challenges and saw his shot from 20 yards clip the top of the crossbar.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Dag & Red
- 30Cousins
- 2Nunn
- 5Robson
- 8Adams
- 29Howells
- 3Pennell
- 17BoucaudSubstituted forRobinsonat 85'minutes
- 14Sparkes
- 9KandiSubstituted forHowellat 45'minutes
- 24Enigbokan-BloomfieldSubstituted forCheekat 67'minutes
- 11Okenabirhie
Substitutes
- 6Robinson
- 7Howell
- 13Moore
- 15N'Gala
- 23Cheek
Woking
- 1Baxter
- 12Carter
- 2Ramsay
- 21Young
- 11Charles-CookSubstituted forCookat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 20Grego-Cox
- 22Ferdinand
- 15Wynter
- 8Isaac
- 9TheophanousSubstituted forEdwardsat 62'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 5Staunton
Substitutes
- 4Jones
- 14Saraiva
- 18Mason
- 23Cook
- 29Edwards
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
- Attendance:
- 1,391
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Woking 1.
Booking
Anthony Cook (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Matt Robinson replaces Andre Boucaud.
Booking
Jonathan Edwards (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Anthony Cook replaces Regan Charles-Cook.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Michael Cheek replaces Mason Enigbokan-Bloomfield.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Jonathan Edwards replaces Louie Theophanous.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Woking 1. Josh Staunton (Woking).
Second Half
Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Woking 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Woking 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Luke Howell replaces Luke Chike Kandi.
Goal!
Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Woking 0. Dan Sparkes (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.