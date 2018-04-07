National League
Dag & Red1Woking1

Dagenham & Redbridge 1-1 Woking

Josh Staunton's second-half equaliser saw Woking end a run of three successive National League defeats after a draw with Dagenham.

Daggers made the perfect start when Dan Sparkes curled a superb free-kick into the back of the net via the underside of the crossbar.

Mark Cousins in the home goal then had to be sharp to push away a free-kick from Chez Isaac.

The visitors were level two minutes after the break when Staunton headed home a corner.

Louie Theophanous then broke clear and beat Cousins but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Fejiri Okenabirhie glided past a couple of challenges and saw his shot from 20 yards clip the top of the crossbar.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Dag & Red

  • 30Cousins
  • 2Nunn
  • 5Robson
  • 8Adams
  • 29Howells
  • 3Pennell
  • 17BoucaudSubstituted forRobinsonat 85'minutes
  • 14Sparkes
  • 9KandiSubstituted forHowellat 45'minutes
  • 24Enigbokan-BloomfieldSubstituted forCheekat 67'minutes
  • 11Okenabirhie

Substitutes

  • 6Robinson
  • 7Howell
  • 13Moore
  • 15N'Gala
  • 23Cheek

Woking

  • 1Baxter
  • 12Carter
  • 2Ramsay
  • 21Young
  • 11Charles-CookSubstituted forCookat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 20Grego-Cox
  • 22Ferdinand
  • 15Wynter
  • 8Isaac
  • 9TheophanousSubstituted forEdwardsat 62'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 5Staunton

Substitutes

  • 4Jones
  • 14Saraiva
  • 18Mason
  • 23Cook
  • 29Edwards
Referee:
Sam Allison
Attendance:
1,391

Live Text

Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Woking 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Woking 1.

Booking

Anthony Cook (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Matt Robinson replaces Andre Boucaud.

Booking

Jonathan Edwards (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Anthony Cook replaces Regan Charles-Cook.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Michael Cheek replaces Mason Enigbokan-Bloomfield.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Jonathan Edwards replaces Louie Theophanous.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Woking 1. Josh Staunton (Woking).

Second Half

Second Half begins Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Woking 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Woking 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Luke Howell replaces Luke Chike Kandi.

Goal!

Goal! Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Woking 0. Dan Sparkes (Dagenham and Redbridge).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield422410860451582
2Sutton United412191161471472
3Aldershot421914961471471
4Tranmere4020101067402770
5Boreham Wood421815955391669
6Wrexham421718748331569
7Fylde4219111278532568
8Dover4218131155371867
9Ebbsfleet40151695346761
10Bromley4016121263471660
11Dag & Red411611146053759
12Leyton Orient411411165352153
13Eastleigh411217125963-453
14Gateshead3911171151401150
15Halifax411214154452-850
16Maidenhead United401213155259-749
17Hartlepool421212184860-1248
18Maidstone United421114174862-1447
19Woking42129215169-1845
20Solihull Moors411111194153-1244
21Barrow40914174557-1241
22Torquay41910223864-2637
23Chester42613233469-3531
24Guiseley40612223472-3830
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired