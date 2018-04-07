Ebbsfleet United 2-2 Macclesfield Town

Ebbsfleet extended their unbeaten run to eight matches as they fought back for a draw against National League leaders Macclesfield, who finished the match with 10 men at Kuflink Stadium.

The away side took the lead after 29 minutes as Nathan Blissett collected Scott Burgess' cross and slotted home for his third goal in four games.

Tyrone Marsh doubled the visitors' lead as the game approached the hour mark as he headed Danny Whitaker's corner home.

Ebbsfleet top scorer Danny Kedwell pulled one back with his 14th league goal this season as he fired home from the penalty spot after he was brought down by goalkeeper Shwan Jalal.

The league leaders were reduced to 10 men just three minutes later as Blissett was shown a straight red card for an alleged elbow, and the hosts took advantage to equalise through Dean Rance with 12 minutes remaining.

