National League
Ebbsfleet2Macclesfield2

Ebbsfleet United 2-2 Macclesfield Town

Ebbsfleet extended their unbeaten run to eight matches as they fought back for a draw against National League leaders Macclesfield, who finished the match with 10 men at Kuflink Stadium.

The away side took the lead after 29 minutes as Nathan Blissett collected Scott Burgess' cross and slotted home for his third goal in four games.

Tyrone Marsh doubled the visitors' lead as the game approached the hour mark as he headed Danny Whitaker's corner home.

Ebbsfleet top scorer Danny Kedwell pulled one back with his 14th league goal this season as he fired home from the penalty spot after he was brought down by goalkeeper Shwan Jalal.

The league leaders were reduced to 10 men just three minutes later as Blissett was shown a straight red card for an alleged elbow, and the hosts took advantage to equalise through Dean Rance with 12 minutes remaining.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Ebbsfleet

  • 1Ashmore
  • 2McCoySubstituted forWestonat 68'minutes
  • 6Clark
  • 4Rance
  • 26Bush
  • 5Winfield
  • 28Whitely
  • 9Kedwell
  • 17Shields
  • 8Drury
  • 25CoulsonSubstituted forWaboat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Connors
  • 7Powell
  • 11Weston
  • 13Miles
  • 23Wabo

Macclesfield

  • 1JalalBooked at 79mins
  • 17EvansBooked at 90mins
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 23Whitaker
  • 2Hodgkiss
  • 5PilkingtonBooked at 80mins
  • 4Lowe
  • 20BurgessSubstituted forKennedyat 84'minutes
  • 8MarshSubstituted forWilsonat 81'minutes
  • 13BlissettBooked at 73mins
  • 16Hancox

Substitutes

  • 9Wilson
  • 12Ramsbottom
  • 14Baba
  • 15Kennedy
  • 19De Girolamo
Referee:
Paul Marsden
Attendance:
1,501

Live Text

Match ends, Ebbsfleet United 2, Macclesfield Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 2, Macclesfield Town 2.

Booking

Callum Evans (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Kieran Kennedy replaces Scott Burgess.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Scott Wilson replaces Tyrone Marsh.

Booking

George Pilkington (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Shwan Jalal (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 2, Macclesfield Town 2. Dean Rance (Ebbsfleet United).

Dismissal

Nathan Blissett (Macclesfield Town) is shown the red card.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 1, Macclesfield Town 2. Danny Kedwell (Ebbsfleet United) converts the penalty with a.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Myles Weston replaces Marvin McCoy.

Substitution

Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Norman Wabo replaces Luke Coulson.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 0, Macclesfield Town 2. Tyrone Marsh (Macclesfield Town).

Second Half

Second Half begins Ebbsfleet United 0, Macclesfield Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 0, Macclesfield Town 1.

Goal!

Goal! Ebbsfleet United 0, Macclesfield Town 1. Nathan Blissett (Macclesfield Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield422410860451582
2Sutton United412191161471472
3Aldershot421914961471471
4Tranmere4020101067402770
5Boreham Wood421815955391669
6Wrexham421718748331569
7Fylde4219111278532568
8Dover4218131155371867
9Ebbsfleet40151695346761
10Bromley4016121263471660
11Dag & Red411611146053759
12Leyton Orient411411165352153
13Eastleigh411217125963-453
14Gateshead3911171151401150
15Halifax411214154452-850
16Maidenhead United401213155259-749
17Hartlepool421212184860-1248
18Maidstone United421114174862-1447
19Woking42129215169-1845
20Solihull Moors411111194153-1244
21Barrow40914174557-1241
22Torquay41910223864-2637
23Chester42613233469-3531
24Guiseley40612223472-3830
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired