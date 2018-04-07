Match ends, Ebbsfleet United 2, Macclesfield Town 2.
Ebbsfleet United 2-2 Macclesfield Town
Ebbsfleet extended their unbeaten run to eight matches as they fought back for a draw against National League leaders Macclesfield, who finished the match with 10 men at Kuflink Stadium.
The away side took the lead after 29 minutes as Nathan Blissett collected Scott Burgess' cross and slotted home for his third goal in four games.
Tyrone Marsh doubled the visitors' lead as the game approached the hour mark as he headed Danny Whitaker's corner home.
Ebbsfleet top scorer Danny Kedwell pulled one back with his 14th league goal this season as he fired home from the penalty spot after he was brought down by goalkeeper Shwan Jalal.
The league leaders were reduced to 10 men just three minutes later as Blissett was shown a straight red card for an alleged elbow, and the hosts took advantage to equalise through Dean Rance with 12 minutes remaining.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Ebbsfleet
- 1Ashmore
- 2McCoySubstituted forWestonat 68'minutes
- 6Clark
- 4Rance
- 26Bush
- 5Winfield
- 28Whitely
- 9Kedwell
- 17Shields
- 8Drury
- 25CoulsonSubstituted forWaboat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Connors
- 7Powell
- 11Weston
- 13Miles
- 23Wabo
Macclesfield
- 1JalalBooked at 79mins
- 17EvansBooked at 90mins
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 23Whitaker
- 2Hodgkiss
- 5PilkingtonBooked at 80mins
- 4Lowe
- 20BurgessSubstituted forKennedyat 84'minutes
- 8MarshSubstituted forWilsonat 81'minutes
- 13BlissettBooked at 73mins
- 16Hancox
Substitutes
- 9Wilson
- 12Ramsbottom
- 14Baba
- 15Kennedy
- 19De Girolamo
- Referee:
- Paul Marsden
- Attendance:
- 1,501
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 2, Macclesfield Town 2.
Booking
Callum Evans (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Kieran Kennedy replaces Scott Burgess.
Substitution
Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Scott Wilson replaces Tyrone Marsh.
Booking
George Pilkington (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Shwan Jalal (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Ebbsfleet United 2, Macclesfield Town 2. Dean Rance (Ebbsfleet United).
Dismissal
Nathan Blissett (Macclesfield Town) is shown the red card.
Goal!
Goal! Ebbsfleet United 1, Macclesfield Town 2. Danny Kedwell (Ebbsfleet United) converts the penalty with a.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Myles Weston replaces Marvin McCoy.
Substitution
Substitution, Ebbsfleet United. Norman Wabo replaces Luke Coulson.
Goal!
Goal! Ebbsfleet United 0, Macclesfield Town 2. Tyrone Marsh (Macclesfield Town).
Second Half
Second Half begins Ebbsfleet United 0, Macclesfield Town 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ebbsfleet United 0, Macclesfield Town 1.
Goal!
Goal! Ebbsfleet United 0, Macclesfield Town 1. Nathan Blissett (Macclesfield Town).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.