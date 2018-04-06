Leicester City v Newcastle United

Rafael Benitez started his reign as Newcastle manager with a 1-0 defeat at Leicester in March 2016

TEAM NEWS

Leicester midfielder Matty James has been ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery on his Achilles earlier this week.

Daniel Amartey misses out because of a hamstring injury and Wilfried Ndidi begins a two-match suspension.

Newcastle striker Islam Slimani is ineligible to play against his parent club so the visitors are expected to be unchanged from last weekend.

Joselu has been passed fit and Mo Diame has shaken off a minor knock.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Mark Scott: "Both sides will be feeling pretty happy with their lot as they hit the home straight.

"Leicester have swapped relegation worries for European aspirations since Claude Puel's appointment in October, with the Foxes just three points behind Burnley in the race for seventh place and potential Europa League qualification - and they face the Clarets next weekend.

"Rafael Benitez deserves tremendous credit too having guided Newcastle clear of trouble and to within a win of the top half under challenging conditions, with the Magpies' only league losses since the turn of the year coming at Manchester City and Liverpool."

Twitter: @Mark_Scott_

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester manager Claude Puel: "I think they [Newcastle] are clear now. They are safe in the Premier League and that's fantastic for Newcastle. They can play with freedom against us. I think he [Rafael Benitez] made a great job all of the season."

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez: "I have to make sure we do not have any complacency and that everybody is concentrated. It is not done yet. The target is still 40 points and we have to get there.

"I don't think we can relax. If we get 40, we will try to get more, but 40 is still the number. We don't need to talk about anything else."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Magpies make themselves difficult to beat away from home but they never look like scoring enough goals for me, which is why I am going for a Foxes win.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v comedian Russell Howard

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won their last five matches against Newcastle, four of them in the Premier League.

The Magpies are winless in all five of their previous league and cup games at the King Power Stadium (D2, L3) with their only goal coming in a 1-1 draw in December 2003, when Darren Ambrose hit a late equaliser.

Their last Premier League away win at Leicester was a 2-1 victory at Filbert Street in December 1999, when Duncan Ferguson and Alan Shearer were on target.

Newcastle have scored just three goals in their last seven meetings with Leicester and two of those came in December's 3-2 defeat in the reverse fixture.

Leicester City

Leicester are unbeaten in six Premier League home games (W2, D4).

The Foxes have drawn their last three Premier League home matches (all 1-1). They have not drawn four consecutive top-flight matches on home turf since March 2004.

They have won 13 points from a possible 15 so far against last season's three promoted teams, only dropping points in a 1-1 draw at Huddersfield.

Leicester have scored stoppage-time goals in each of their last three fixtures, one short of the Premier League record set by Arsenal in 2010.

Jamie Vardy has scored in eight of his last 10 matches for Leicester in all competitions.

Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in five goals in his last five Premier League appearances at the King Power Stadium, scoring three goals and assisting two more.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has saved three of the 14 Premier League penalties he has faced - as many saves as his father Peter recorded in his career, but in seven matches fewer.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have lost only two of their 10 league fixtures in 2018 (W4, D4), with those defeats coming at Manchester City and Liverpool.

They have won just three Premier League away games this season, all against sides currently in the bottom half of the table - Swansea, West Ham and Stoke.

The Magpies are winless in five away matches in all competitions since they beat Stoke 1-0 on New Year's Day.

Rafael Benitez's side have conceded fewer goals than any other team in the bottom half of the table.

Kenedy has been directly involved in three goals in his last two league games (two goals and one assist), more than in his previous 21 matches in the division.

Newcastle's next goal will be their 1,200th in the Premier League, a feat only seven sides have previously achieved.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 52% Probability of away win: 22%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.