Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Jermain Defoe has scored twice in each of his last three Premier League games against Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth will be without Junior Stanislas for the remainder of the season because of a knee injury.

Captain Simon Francis faces a late test on his injured hamstring but fit-again forward Lys Mousset could be involved.

Crystal Palace may be without a striker as Christian Benteke is doubtful with a groin injury and both Alexander Sorloth and Connor Wickham are still sidelined.

James Tomkins is fit to return but Joel Ward, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jason Puncheon, Scott Dann and Bakary Sako remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "Strong home form has likely taken Bournemouth to safety, but that won't change their style, as they always play with freedom. That will fit counter-attacking Palace, though, in a fixture that has traditionally suited them.

"The Eagles have been cursed by injuries and bad luck for months. But if they feel sorry for themselves, they'll go down. Now is the time to vanquish the voodoo and fight for survival.

"Back-to-back wins in this game and against old foes Brighton next week should see the Eagles safe too. It's a big ask for a side that has just one victory in nine.

"If recent results are anything to go by expect late drama here."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "I have always said until it is mathematically certain, we are in a battle to stay in this division.

"But you cant get away from how important the game is. It is huge game for us, and we know the importance of it. All the run-ins will be analysed, but we know this is an important game for us and feel we can win it, but it is not going to be easy

"We will have to be forceful and take the game to Crystal Palace."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "They [Bournemouth] are a very good team unit. The manager and his staff have done an excellent job and have had a period of time to fashion a team to play in the way they like to see a team play.

"Their recruitment has been geared towards the type of football that Eddie Howe, his staff and the club want to see played. They are a hard-working team and pass the ball well and rely upon their passing ability."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth continue to keep coming back from the dead, picking up another point with a last-gasp equaliser at Watford last week.

It seems you write them off at your peril, so I am going for a Cherries win here.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won only four of their 34 league away fixtures against Bournemouth (D9, L21).

However, the Eagles are yet to concede a Premier League goal at the Vitality Stadium, having won 2-0 there last year and drawn 0-0 the season before.

The home side hasn't won any of the five previous Premier League meetings between these two teams, with three draws and two away wins.

Bournemouth's last home league victory against Crystal Palace was a 2-0 win in the second tier in November 1988.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have accrued 21 points in 2018, a tally only bettered by the current top four Premier League sides.

They have taken 14 points from a possible 21 points from their last seven home league games (W4, D2, L1).

The Cherries have scored in each of their last 13 league games whilst also conceding in 12 of those fixtures.

Eddie Howe's men have won a league-high 17 points from losing positions this season, but have lost 19 points from winning positions - only West Brom (24) have a worse record.

There has been a goal scored in the 89th minute or later in each of Bournemouth's last six Premier League games, with four of those goals affecting the result.

Jermain Defoe has 162 top-flight goals in English football, and is one shy of joining Robbie Fowler in sixth place in the list of all-time top Premier League scorers.

Crystal Palace

Palace have lost five of their last six fixtures, and have won just one of their last nine league matches (D2, L6).

Nine of the last 11 goals conceded by Palace have been scored in the second half, with five of those coming in the last 15 minutes of games.

Luka Milivojevic has scored a league-high seven penalties this campaign.

Wilfried Zaha has won a joint-league high four penalties in 2017-18, including two in the reverse fixture against Bournemouth.

Palace are aiming to record back-to-back Premier League away victories for the first time in 12 months.

James McArthur is one short of 200 Premier League appearances, including 83 for previous club Wigan.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 40% Probability of away win: 32%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.