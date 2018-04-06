Watford v Burnley

Burnley have scored eight times in their last four games - all netted by either Chris Wood or Ashley Barnes

TEAM NEWS

Watford's Christian Kabasele has returned to training after a hamstring problem and could be back in contention.

Gerard Deulofeu is still sidelined by a stress fracture in his foot but may return before the end of the season.

Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom Cleverley and Younes Kaboul remain out.

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton is available for the first time since dislocating his shoulder in September but is unlikely to replace Nick Pope.

The Clarets will assess Johann Berg Gudmundsson's calf strain, while Ben Mee is also a doubt after suffering a knock in training.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steven Wyeth: "These two teams finished with near identical records immediately above the relegation places last season. Burnley have since progressed impressively, and Watford are just one win shy of the 40-point mark again too.

"However, to get there on Saturday the Hornets must improve on a three-game winless run during which they've conceded 10 goals.

"Burnley, meanwhile, continue their pursuit of European football, and a fourth successive victory would see them putting pressure on Arsenal in sixth.

"Striker Ashley Barnes has scored in each of the last four games, with his most recent goal - at West Brom - a contender for the week's most acrobatic, until Cristiano Ronaldo took aim at Juventus."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "The next game [is] against a good team Burnley. They are having an outstanding season, it will be a tough game.

"First of all we will try to reduce the distance this weekend and try to make it six points between us. My objective in this moment is to reduce the gap in the next game."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "The outside view of it is the league table and that sort of thing, but I've had brilliant times here for different reasons.

"When I see players play international football, players that have done brilliant for themselves and families financially, players who've had great success with us, players who have developed right in front of my eyes from nowhere to suddenly being recognised as a Premier League player.

"That's as enjoyable as anything that a league table will every bring. In my world anyway."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford's home form has been decent but the thing about Burnley now is that they are playing with a real sense of freedom because of where they are in the table.

The Hornets are not going to get dragged into the relegation fight, but I can see them getting beaten here.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The home side has won all three Premier League meetings between these teams, with Watford winning this exact fixture 2-1 last season.

Burnley are looking to secure their first league double over Watford since the 2010-11 season when they were in the Championship.

Watford

Watford have won 11 points from their last five home league games (W3, D2), just one fewer than they managed from their first 11 at Vicarage Road this season (W3, D3, L5).

The Hornets have conceded six Premier League penalties this season, more than any other side; their opponents Burnley are the only side yet to be awarded a spot-kick.

Watford have conceded a league-high 27 goals in the opening 45 minutes of Premier League games this season - that is as many as Sean Dyche's side have in 90 minutes.

Troy Deeney has scored in all four of his league games against Burnley at Vicarage Road.

No player has been involved in more Premier League goals for Watford than Richarlison this season, despite the Brazilian failing to score or assist in any of his last 15 games in the competition.

Burnley

Burnley are looking to secure four consecutive top-flight wins for the first time since a run of six victories in 1968.

They could also record three consecutive top-flight away wins for the first time since 1973.

The Clarets have won six Premier League away games this season, one more than in their three previous seasons in the competition combined.

A seventh away win would be their best return in the top flight since recording nine wins on the road in 1965-66.

Chris Wood has been directly involved in five of Burnley's last six Premier League goals (four goals and one assist).

Ashley Barnes has scored four goals his last four games.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 45% Probability of away win: 28%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.