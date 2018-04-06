Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield are without a league goal in 394 minutes, since Steve Mounie's strike at West Brom in February

TEAM NEWS

Brighton can call upon Leonardo Ulloa once again after he sat out last week's defeat against parent club Leicester but Dale Stephens remains a doubt due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Anthony Knockaert is unavailable as he completes his three-match ban.

Huddersfield have been dealt a blow with news that Elias Kachunga will miss the remainder of the season.

Jon Stankovic has returned to training but Danny Williams and Michael Hefele are long-term absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "Huddersfield have had enough bursts of form to just about keep their heads above water. They won twice in August, had a strong December and a fruitful February: one more flourish might just see them safe - but can they produce it?

"David Wagner's team will finish the campaign against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal so taking points now is an absolute must. Mind you, the same goes for Brighton who still have Tottenham, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool all to play.

"Of the two, Chris Hughton's side looks the better equipped to stay up. I'm afraid that Huddersfield - who have barely been in the bottom three all season - might find themselves sunk right at the last moment."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "We are on the back of what was probably an unjust result against Leicester, but of course you need to score goals to win games. But this is a great opportunity to get back to winning ways."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "I'm confident we have everything to stay up. Even if it will be difficult.

"Getting promoted was like a fairytale, staying up would be a miracle."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

A Huddersfield victory would see them go level with Brighton and drag them right back down into trouble, but really they just need something from this match to build on.

Even a draw would be a big boost for the Terriers' confidence with the run they have been on, but I don't think they will get it.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield have won their last two matches against Brighton, having failed to register a victory in their previous nine encounters (D5, L4).

The Terriers are without a win at Brighton in five attempts, since a 3-2 victory in League One in April 2011.

Huddersfield are looking to complete a league double over Brighton for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Steve Mounie scored both goals as Huddersfield won 2-0 in December's reverse fixture.

Brighton

Brighton have lost three successive game in all competitions, all by a 2-0 scoreline, having previously been unbeaten in seven matches.

Chris Hughton's men have won three of their last four home games and scored nine goals in the process.

The Seagulls would be eighth in the league table based on home results only.

Brighton and opponents Huddersfield have been involved in a league-high four goalless draws this term.

Both Brighton and Huddersfield have had just eight different Premier League goalscorers, fewer than any other team.

Glenn Murray has scored in four of his five home league starts in 2018. Last weekend's 2-0 defeat against Leicester was the exception, when he had a penalty saved.

This is Brighton's 200th top flight fixture (W55, D58, L86). Their first was a 4-0 defeat against Arsenal at Goldstone Ground in August 1979.

Huddersfield

Huddersfield have lost five of their last six away fixtures, with February's 2-1 win at West Bromwich Albion the exception.

They have lost eight Premier League matches in 2018, a tally exceeded only by bottom club West Brom (nine defeats).

Similarly, the Terriers have scored just seven top-flight goals this calendar year - only Stoke (six goals) have a worse record.

Huddersfield have failed to score in 12 away league games this season - another blank would equal the Premier League record in a single campaign.

They have failed to score in four straight league games for the first time since September 2002, when they were in the third tier.

The Terriers are without a league goal in 394 minutes.

Huddersfield have lost 16 of their 17 league matches when they have conceded the opening goal.

David Wagner's side have won just one point from losing positions season, a joint league-low with West Brom.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 55% Probability of away win: 20%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.