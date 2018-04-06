St Johnstone v Motherwell

Motherwell beat St Johnstone at Fir Park in February

St Johnstone's Blair Alston has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with ruptured ankle ligaments.

Brian Easton, Callum Hendry, Stefan Scougall and David McMillan are injured while goalkeeper Zander Clark completes a two-match ban.

Motherwell striker Nadir Ciftci remains out with an ankle injury.

Allan Campbell and Charles Dunne are unlikely to be risked seven days before the Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen.

Andy Rose is also likely to remain on the sidelines, along with long-term absentees Craig Tanner, Peter Hartley and Ellis Plummer.

St Johnstone have lost just one of their past seven top-flight meetings with Motherwell, although it was their most recent clash earlier this season.

The Steelmen have not won back-to-back games against Saints in the Scottish Premiership since season 2012-2013.

St Johnstone are looking to secure back-to-back home league victories for the first time since August.

Motherwell have failed to score in four of their past six league games, netting just three goals during this period.

St Johnstone captain Joe Shaughnessy: "Motherwell were a bit worried when Louis Moult left back in January and how they were going to replace him but [Curtis] Main seems to have fitted in well.

"I've only played against him once but he's certainly a handful. He's a big guy and puts himself about.

"He has done pretty well since he came up here - he certainly seems to suit the Scottish game. He's a bit of a battering ram but I enjoy going up against those kind of guys - there are certainly plenty of them up here.

"You know he is never going to pull out of a challenge but that suits me. You just need to make sure you match his work-rate and his commitment and hope you come out on top.

"We've shown we're well able to do that in the past."

Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley: "We put demands on the players every day to improve and play in a certain way, and that will be the same on Saturday.

"We know there is another big game to come in the semi-final but this is really important to us too, we want to finish the season well in the league, and Saturday gives us another opportunity to do that."