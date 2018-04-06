Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock have won both of this season's meetings with Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle defender Danny Devine returns from suspension for Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Kilmarnock.

Midfielder Stuart Bannigan is the Jags' only absentee, with the side sitting bottom of the table below Ross County on goal difference.

Kirk Broadfoot returns to Killie's squad following suspension while Aaron Tshibola has recovered from illness.

Injured defenders Gordon Greer and Steven Smith remain unavailable.

MATCH STATS

Partick Thistle have lost each of their past two meetings with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership, shipping seven goals in the process.

Killie have not lost at Firhill since 2002, winning three and drawing seven of their past 10 visits.

Thistle are winless in eight league games, failing to score in each of the past four.

Kilmarnock are unbeaten in nine Premiership games, winning the past four in a row - their longest unbeaten run in the top flight since October 2000 (also nine).

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "We know the situation we are in and we have to act on it before it is too late.

"We have been here before and we have players that care, they do care.

"It might not show that because we lost so heavily the other night [4-0 to Ross County] but there is a care there and if we can get the right balance at both ends of the pitch then we have enough there to get ourselves out of trouble.

"We have to defend better first and foremost. We knew the first goal was going to be vital and that plays a big part and our mind-set has got to be better, we have to stick together as well and do our own jobs better.

"The good thing in football is we have a game so quickly to try to put it right and if we can get a reaction from the players on Saturday, which we hope we are going to get, three points can hopefully turn it around."

Kilmarnock forward Greg Kiltie: "You'd certainly expect [Partick Thistle] to be fired up. Tuesday night against Ross County was very disappointing for them.

"To go to Dingwall and lose 4-0 to their relegation rivals will have hurt them so we'll have to be ready for a reaction.

"To everybody it's a bit mind-boggling to say we're now sitting fifth and chasing fourth when we were bottom only six months ago. It's crazy.

"Six of us have extended our deals recently and that shows you the boys want to be here and stay together. Hopefully, we can progress and build something.

"You need a settled group of players if you're going to achieve things. It's hard when you bring in loads of new players to get them all adapted at once so it'll be nice to start next season with guys who know each other."