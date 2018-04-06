Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen

Both of this season's meetings of Hearts and Aberdeen have ended goalless

BBC coverage

Hearts midfielder Joaquim Adao will miss Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Aberdeen because of a head knock.

David Milinkovic and Connor Randall are back in training but might not be fully fit.

Jamie Brandon, Prince Buaben, Rory Currie, Arnaud Djoum and Michael Smith remain out for the hosts.

Aberdeen have winger Niall McGinn back but Chidi Nwakali is still missing for the Dons.

MATCH STATS

Hearts are winless in their past six Scottish Premiership meetings with Aberdeen.

The Dons have lost just one of their past six away league games against Hearts, including a 0-0 draw when the sides met at Murrayfield during Tynecastle's redevelopment earlier this season.

Hearts are unbeaten in their past 11 Premiership home league games - they last went on a longer run in the top flight between January and October 2004 (16 unbeaten).

Aberdeen have not won four consecutive Premiership games since August (a run of six).

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "It hasn't been a season I feel hugely excited about but we have had a lot of problems, a lot of things to contend with that aren't what I would consider normal.

"We still have time to improve our position but we will have to be very good to do that.

"Top six is the bare minimum we want, our aspirations are higher than that."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "I think the way we've been performing of late, and the results we've been getting, we look forward to any of the games. Tynecastle is always one that supporters, players and staff alike all look forward to.

"It'll be a tough game. There's not much on it for Hearts but with the crowd they get there, it will be as competitive as ever.

"Since Craig Levein came in and put his stamp on it, I know it probably wasn't a situation he wanted to find himself in, but since he came in clearly things have improved. They're far more competitive.

"The objective for us is to go there and try to keep building on the form we're in at the minute.

"I thought Hearts had the better of proceedings at Murrayfield and we came away with a point and were glad of it in the end, and I thought we had the better of it at Pittodrie and were unfortunate not to win the game."