Rangers v Dundee

Home sides have won this season's meetings of Rangers and Dundee

BBC coverage

Rangers will be without Josh Windass for Saturday's Premiership visit of Dundee because of a calf injury.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is also a doubt while captain Lee Wallace as well as David Bates and Ryan Jack remain absent.

Dundee are without captain and defender Darren O'Dea, who has a hamstring injury.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui is struggling but manager Neil McCann hopes the forward will be fit in time.

MATCH STATS

Rangers have won each of their past nine home top-flight matches against Dundee, their longest ongoing run against sides currently in the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee, however, have won two of their past three meetings with Rangers, including a 2-1 victory in their most recent encounter in November.

Rangers have not lost three consecutive top-flight games at Ibrox since April 2001, which included a defeat by Dundee.

Mark O'Hara has scored in each of his three previous top-flight appearances against Rangers (four goals), including both goals in that 2-1 win in November.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Rangers manager Graeme Murty: "I played with pressure and I've lived with pressure as a coach. But as a manager, it's different.

"However, I'm improving at handling it and I'll be better for it as a person, a coach and a manager for dealing with the pressure.

"I have to understand that people aren't having a go at me personally. They expect things from this position. They expect a certain level of competence and ability.

"I believe I have it but I have to go show it every single day and better than we have done recently."

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "I'm aware of stats. They've lost seven times at home I believe this season, couple of draws thrown in there. I'm aware of it.

"I don't deal in stats, I deal in facts and the facts are that Rangers are a very good side. They're an enormous club, I played there for almost five years.

"What I do know there is, if things are not going well then the fans tell you on the pitch.

"We have to go there with the same game plan. We have to be organised, we have to be disciplined, we have to try and frustrate Rangers when we're out of possession, try and hunt the ball and then when we have it try and hurt them."