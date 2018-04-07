Yeovil Town 0-3 Luton Town

Luton moved one step closer to automatic promotion from League Two with victory against nine-man Yeovil at Huish Park.

Elliot Lee scored after just four minutes and Danny Hylton made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Ryan Dickson saw red after 19 minutes.

Hylton added his second in the 40th minute, by which time Francois Zoko had also been dismissed, as the Hatters maintained their eight-point advantage over fourth-placed Exeter.

Luton, who had won 8-2 when the teams met on the opening day of the season, scored early.

Hylton's flicked header found Lee in space and he slotted past goalkeeper Stuart Nelson.

Hylton was involved in the action again when Dickson hauled him down in the box and was shown a straight red card. The striker picked himself up to score the penalty a minute later.

Yeovil were down to nine in the 32nd minute when captain Zoko was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident with Alan McCormack.

Hylton made it 3-0 eight minutes later by turning in a James Collins cross at the second attempt for his 19th league goal of the campaign.

Despite their numerical advantage, the Hatters could not find a fourth in a far less dramatic second half, but their job was done.

