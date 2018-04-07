Match ends, Yeovil Town 0, Luton Town 3.
Yeovil Town 0-3 Luton Town
Luton moved one step closer to automatic promotion from League Two with victory against nine-man Yeovil at Huish Park.
Elliot Lee scored after just four minutes and Danny Hylton made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Ryan Dickson saw red after 19 minutes.
Hylton added his second in the 40th minute, by which time Francois Zoko had also been dismissed, as the Hatters maintained their eight-point advantage over fourth-placed Exeter.
Luton, who had won 8-2 when the teams met on the opening day of the season, scored early.
Hylton's flicked header found Lee in space and he slotted past goalkeeper Stuart Nelson.
Hylton was involved in the action again when Dickson hauled him down in the box and was shown a straight red card. The striker picked himself up to score the penalty a minute later.
Yeovil were down to nine in the 32nd minute when captain Zoko was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident with Alan McCormack.
Hylton made it 3-0 eight minutes later by turning in a James Collins cross at the second attempt for his 19th league goal of the campaign.
Despite their numerical advantage, the Hatters could not find a fourth in a far less dramatic second half, but their job was done.
Line-ups
Yeovil
- 25Nelson
- 23James
- 27Donnellan
- 17Sowunmi
- 11DicksonBooked at 19mins
- 15GreenSubstituted forGobernat 71'minutes
- 6Wing
- 4Bird
- 9BrowneSubstituted forMugabiat 21'minutes
- 18FisherSubstituted forSurridgeat 54'minutes
- 13ZokoBooked at 32mins
Substitutes
- 5Mugabi
- 7Khan
- 12Maddison
- 14Surridge
- 19Barnes
- 20Gobern
- 30Santos
Luton
- 36Shea
- 7StaceyBooked at 70mins
- 16Rea
- 44Sheehan
- 3Potts
- 8Lee
- 4McCormackBooked at 75minsSubstituted forDownesat 77'minutes
- 17Mpanzu
- 19Collins
- 9HyltonBooked at 41minsSubstituted forJervisat 45'minutes
- 38LeeSubstituted forGambinat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Stech
- 2Justin
- 5Mullins
- 14Cornick
- 15Jervis
- 20Downes
- 22Gambin
- Referee:
- Brendan Malone
- Attendance:
- 4,316
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Luton Town 3.
Attempt missed. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Gambin replaces Elliot Lee.
Delay in match Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) because of an injury.
Foul by Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town).
James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Flynn Downes replaces Alan McCormack.
Attempt saved. Lewis Wing (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Alan McCormack (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Wing (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan McCormack (Luton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Oscar Gobern replaces Jordan Green.
Attempt missed. Lewis Wing (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jack Stacey (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jared Bird (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Stacey (Luton Town).
Attempt missed. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alan McCormack (Luton Town).
Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan McCormack (Luton Town).
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Shaun Donnellan.
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Shaun Donnellan.
Tom James (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Stacey (Luton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sam Surridge replaces Alex Fisher.
Attempt saved. Alan McCormack (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Alan McCormack (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Delay in match Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) because of an injury.
Second Half
Second Half begins Yeovil Town 0, Luton Town 3.
Half Time
First Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Luton Town 3.
Attempt missed. Jake Jervis (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Jake Jervis replaces Danny Hylton.
Booking
Danny Hylton (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 0, Luton Town 3. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Danny Hylton (Luton Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Glen Rea (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.