Yeovil Town 0-3 Luton Town

Luton moved one step closer to automatic promotion from League Two with victory against nine-man Yeovil at Huish Park.

Elliot Lee scored after just four minutes and Danny Hylton made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Ryan Dickson saw red after 19 minutes.

Hylton added his second in the 40th minute, by which time Francois Zoko had also been dismissed, as the Hatters maintained their eight-point advantage over fourth-placed Exeter.

Luton, who had won 8-2 when the teams met on the opening day of the season, scored early.

Hylton's flicked header found Lee in space and he slotted past goalkeeper Stuart Nelson.

Hylton was involved in the action again when Dickson hauled him down in the box and was shown a straight red card. The striker picked himself up to score the penalty a minute later.

Yeovil were down to nine in the 32nd minute when captain Zoko was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident with Alan McCormack.

Hylton made it 3-0 eight minutes later by turning in a James Collins cross at the second attempt for his 19th league goal of the campaign.

Despite their numerical advantage, the Hatters could not find a fourth in a far less dramatic second half, but their job was done.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Yeovil

  • 25Nelson
  • 23James
  • 27Donnellan
  • 17Sowunmi
  • 11DicksonBooked at 19mins
  • 15GreenSubstituted forGobernat 71'minutes
  • 6Wing
  • 4Bird
  • 9BrowneSubstituted forMugabiat 21'minutes
  • 18FisherSubstituted forSurridgeat 54'minutes
  • 13ZokoBooked at 32mins

Substitutes

  • 5Mugabi
  • 7Khan
  • 12Maddison
  • 14Surridge
  • 19Barnes
  • 20Gobern
  • 30Santos

Luton

  • 36Shea
  • 7StaceyBooked at 70mins
  • 16Rea
  • 44Sheehan
  • 3Potts
  • 8Lee
  • 4McCormackBooked at 75minsSubstituted forDownesat 77'minutes
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 19Collins
  • 9HyltonBooked at 41minsSubstituted forJervisat 45'minutes
  • 38LeeSubstituted forGambinat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Stech
  • 2Justin
  • 5Mullins
  • 14Cornick
  • 15Jervis
  • 20Downes
  • 22Gambin
Referee:
Brendan Malone
Attendance:
4,316

Match Stats

Home TeamYeovilAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home3
Away14
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Yeovil Town 0, Luton Town 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Luton Town 3.

Attempt missed. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Gambin replaces Elliot Lee.

Delay in match Alan Sheehan (Luton Town) because of an injury.

Foul by Omar Sowunmi (Yeovil Town).

James Collins (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Flynn Downes replaces Alan McCormack.

Attempt saved. Lewis Wing (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Alan McCormack (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lewis Wing (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan McCormack (Luton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Oscar Gobern replaces Jordan Green.

Attempt missed. Lewis Wing (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Jack Stacey (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jared Bird (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Stacey (Luton Town).

Attempt missed. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alan McCormack (Luton Town).

Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan McCormack (Luton Town).

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Shaun Donnellan.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Shaun Donnellan.

Tom James (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Stacey (Luton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sam Surridge replaces Alex Fisher.

Attempt saved. Alan McCormack (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Alan McCormack (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Delay in match Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Luton Town) because of an injury.

Second Half

Second Half begins Yeovil Town 0, Luton Town 3.

Half Time

First Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Luton Town 3.

Attempt missed. Jake Jervis (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Jake Jervis replaces Danny Hylton.

Booking

Danny Hylton (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Yeovil Town 0, Luton Town 3. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Danny Hylton (Luton Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt saved. Danny Hylton (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Glen Rea (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Jordan Green (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington40265967402783
2Luton422311887434480
3Wycombe412111975552074
4Exeter412261357471072
5Notts County4219131063441970
6Lincoln City401813957421567
7Coventry411981451401165
8Mansfield4116151060471363
9Swindon41196166160163
10Carlisle421613135750761
11Colchester421613135146561
12Crawley42169175359-657
13Newport401315124951-254
14Cambridge411412154455-1154
15Cheltenham421312176260251
16Stevenage411312165557-251
17Crewe42145235670-1447
18Yeovil39129185362-945
19Port Vale421013194659-1343
20Morecambe40915163851-1342
21Grimsby421011213463-2941
22Forest Green41117234870-2240
23Barnet4299243863-2536
24Chesterfield3997234169-2834
View full League Two table

