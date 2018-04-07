Match ends, Swindon Town 0, Carlisle United 0.
Swindon Town 0-0 Carlisle United
Swindon's League Two play-off hopes took a dent after they failed to find a way past Carlisle and were held to a goalless draw at the County Ground.
The home side were looking to end their run of two consecutive draws as they look to climb back into the play-off spots with the hope of an immediate return to League One.
The Robins' Marc Richards had the best chance of the game but his first-half header bounced back off the post and was eventually cleared away.
Veteran Matt Taylor could only watch on as his free-kick was tipped narrowly over the bar in the closing stages of the first half.
Danny Grainger then had an opportunity before the interval to give Carlisle the lead, but his shot from range flew over Stuart Moore's crossbar.
Swindon's Donal McDermott came close shortly after the restart, but his shot from the edge of the box was palmed away by Carlisle goalkeeper Jack Bonham.
Carlisle's Jamie Devitt almost won it for the visitors but he could only shoot wide and then at the goalkeeper.
Line-ups
Swindon
- 28Moore
- 24Knoyle
- 6LancashireSubstituted forAndersonat 67'minutes
- 2Purkiss
- 3Hussey
- 8DunneBooked at 17mins
- 20GordonSubstituted forMcDermottat 7'minutes
- 29Banks
- 31Taylor
- 22Woolery
- 17RichardsSubstituted forMcGivernat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Mullin
- 12Henry
- 18McDermott
- 19Elsnik
- 27Twine
- 30Anderson
- 34McGivern
Carlisle
- 1Bonham
- 17Brown
- 16Ellis
- 29Hill
- 6Parkes
- 3Grainger
- 19LambeSubstituted forBennettat 75'minutes
- 4JoyceSubstituted forCampbell-Ryceat 69'minutes
- 11DevittBooked at 88mins
- 9HopeSubstituted forTwardekat 35'minutesBooked at 50mins
- 30NadesanBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 12Nabi
- 13Campbell-Ryce
- 14Bennett
- 15Gray
- 18O'Sullivan
- 23Stockton
- 28Twardek
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
- Attendance:
- 5,807
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swindon Town 0, Carlisle United 0.
Booking
Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United).
Foul by Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town).
Mark Ellis (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
Kyle Knoyle (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ashley Nadesan (Carlisle United).
Attempt missed. Ryan McGivern (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Clint Hill.
Attempt saved. Tom Parkes (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Kyle Knoyle.
Foul by Keshi Anderson (Swindon Town).
Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Jamie Devitt.
Ryan McGivern (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Richard Bennett (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Ryan McGivern replaces Marc Richards.
Attempt missed. Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Marc Richards (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Clint Hill (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Richard Bennett replaces Reggie Lambe.
Attempt missed. Oliver Banks (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Foul by Kyle Knoyle (Swindon Town).
Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Oliver Banks (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Donal McDermott (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Mark Ellis.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Jamal Campbell-Ryce replaces Luke Joyce.
Attempt missed. Oliver Banks (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Keshi Anderson replaces Oliver Lancashire.
Attempt saved. Kaiyne Woolery (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Ben Purkiss (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kristopher Twardek (Carlisle United).
Foul by Matthew Taylor (Swindon Town).
James Brown (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Donal McDermott (Swindon Town).
Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.