Swindon Town 0-0 Carlisle United

Swindon's League Two play-off hopes took a dent after they failed to find a way past Carlisle and were held to a goalless draw at the County Ground.

The home side were looking to end their run of two consecutive draws as they look to climb back into the play-off spots with the hope of an immediate return to League One.

The Robins' Marc Richards had the best chance of the game but his first-half header bounced back off the post and was eventually cleared away.

Veteran Matt Taylor could only watch on as his free-kick was tipped narrowly over the bar in the closing stages of the first half.

Danny Grainger then had an opportunity before the interval to give Carlisle the lead, but his shot from range flew over Stuart Moore's crossbar.

Swindon's Donal McDermott came close shortly after the restart, but his shot from the edge of the box was palmed away by Carlisle goalkeeper Jack Bonham.

Carlisle's Jamie Devitt almost won it for the visitors but he could only shoot wide and then at the goalkeeper.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.