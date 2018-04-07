Colchester United 0-1 Accrington Stanley

Billy Kee's second-half strike helped Accrington win at Colchester to chalk up a seventh straight victory and leave the League Two leaders on the brink of automatic promotion.

Kee netted from close range in the 63rd minute, after Colchester keeper Sam Walker could only parry Jordan Clark's cross into the striker's path, to seal another victory for the leaders.

Clark's audacious lob had flown over early on for Accrington, for whom Mark Hughes' fierce left-foot strike was pushed away at his near post by Walker.

Stanley skipper Seamus Conneely fired a shot inches past the post before half-time but Colchester started the second half well and Courtney Senior's 30-yard strike dropped just wide, while Drey Wright's deflected cross-shot bobbled inches past the far post.

Impressive U's keeper Walker made a smart save to foil Kayden Jackson, who had raced through on goal.

And after Kee had given Accrington the lead, Walker made good saves from point-blank range to foil both Jackson and Kee, as the visitors edged closer to promotion.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.