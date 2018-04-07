League Two
Colchester0Accrington1

Colchester United 0-1 Accrington Stanley

Billy Kee's second-half strike helped Accrington win at Colchester to chalk up a seventh straight victory and leave the League Two leaders on the brink of automatic promotion.

Kee netted from close range in the 63rd minute, after Colchester keeper Sam Walker could only parry Jordan Clark's cross into the striker's path, to seal another victory for the leaders.

Clark's audacious lob had flown over early on for Accrington, for whom Mark Hughes' fierce left-foot strike was pushed away at his near post by Walker.

Stanley skipper Seamus Conneely fired a shot inches past the post before half-time but Colchester started the second half well and Courtney Senior's 30-yard strike dropped just wide, while Drey Wright's deflected cross-shot bobbled inches past the far post.

Impressive U's keeper Walker made a smart save to foil Kayden Jackson, who had raced through on goal.

And after Kee had given Accrington the lead, Walker made good saves from point-blank range to foil both Jackson and Kee, as the visitors edged closer to promotion.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Colchester

  • 1Walker
  • 2Jackson
  • 18EastmanBooked at 65mins
  • 5Prosser
  • 22Vincent-Young
  • 14ComleySubstituted forMurrayat 72'minutes
  • 17Stevenson
  • 7Wright
  • 10SzmodicsSubstituted forMandevilleat 79'minutes
  • 20SeniorSubstituted forShodipoat 78'minutes
  • 19Mandron

Substitutes

  • 6Kent
  • 8Loft
  • 15Shodipo
  • 16Murray
  • 21Mandeville
  • 25Barnes
  • 27Ogedi-Uzokwe

Accrington

  • 1Chapman
  • 26Johnson
  • 3HughesBooked at 39mins
  • 2DunneBooked at 66mins
  • 4Donacien
  • 7ClarkBooked at 74mins
  • 8Brown
  • 28Conneely
  • 11McConville
  • 10JacksonBooked at 90mins
  • 29Kee

Substitutes

  • 5Richards-Everton
  • 6Nolan
  • 9Zanzala
  • 12Williams
  • 16Maxted
  • 17Esteves Sousa
  • 32Rodgers
Referee:
Kevin Johnson
Attendance:
3,174

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamAccrington
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home8
Away11
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Colchester United 0, Accrington Stanley 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Colchester United 0, Accrington Stanley 1.

Booking

Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.

Sean Murray (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley).

Attempt saved. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Mikael Mandron (Colchester United).

Janoi Donacien (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kane Vincent-Young (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley).

Foul by Mikael Mandron (Colchester United).

Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Tom Eastman.

Attempt missed. Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Ryan Jackson (Colchester United).

Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Drey Wright (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Drey Wright (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Janoi Donacien (Accrington Stanley).

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Luke Prosser.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Liam Mandeville replaces Sammie Szmodics.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Olamide Shodipo replaces Courtney Senior.

Attempt missed. Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley) header from the right side of the box is too high.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Sam Walker.

Attempt saved. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley).

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Ryan Jackson.

Attempt saved. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kane Vincent-Young (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley).

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Sean Murray replaces Brandon Comley.

Foul by Mikael Mandron (Colchester United).

Jimmy Dunne (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Tom Eastman.

Attempt blocked. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Brandon Comley (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Mikael Mandron.

Booking

Jimmy Dunne (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington40265967402783
2Luton422311887434480
3Wycombe412111975552074
4Exeter412261357471072
5Notts County4219131063441970
6Lincoln City401813957421567
7Coventry411981451401165
8Mansfield4116151060471363
9Swindon41196166160163
10Carlisle421613135750761
11Colchester421613135146561
12Crawley42169175359-657
13Newport401315124951-254
14Cambridge411412154455-1154
15Cheltenham421312176260251
16Stevenage411312165557-251
17Crewe42145235670-1447
18Yeovil39129185362-945
19Port Vale421013194659-1343
20Morecambe40915163851-1342
21Grimsby421011213463-2941
22Forest Green41117234870-2240
23Barnet4299243863-2536
24Chesterfield3997234169-2834
View full League Two table

