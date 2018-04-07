Match ends, Colchester United 0, Accrington Stanley 1.
Colchester United 0-1 Accrington Stanley
Billy Kee's second-half strike helped Accrington win at Colchester to chalk up a seventh straight victory and leave the League Two leaders on the brink of automatic promotion.
Kee netted from close range in the 63rd minute, after Colchester keeper Sam Walker could only parry Jordan Clark's cross into the striker's path, to seal another victory for the leaders.
Clark's audacious lob had flown over early on for Accrington, for whom Mark Hughes' fierce left-foot strike was pushed away at his near post by Walker.
Stanley skipper Seamus Conneely fired a shot inches past the post before half-time but Colchester started the second half well and Courtney Senior's 30-yard strike dropped just wide, while Drey Wright's deflected cross-shot bobbled inches past the far post.
Impressive U's keeper Walker made a smart save to foil Kayden Jackson, who had raced through on goal.
And after Kee had given Accrington the lead, Walker made good saves from point-blank range to foil both Jackson and Kee, as the visitors edged closer to promotion.
Line-ups
Colchester
- 1Walker
- 2Jackson
- 18EastmanBooked at 65mins
- 5Prosser
- 22Vincent-Young
- 14ComleySubstituted forMurrayat 72'minutes
- 17Stevenson
- 7Wright
- 10SzmodicsSubstituted forMandevilleat 79'minutes
- 20SeniorSubstituted forShodipoat 78'minutes
- 19Mandron
Substitutes
- 6Kent
- 8Loft
- 15Shodipo
- 16Murray
- 21Mandeville
- 25Barnes
- 27Ogedi-Uzokwe
Accrington
- 1Chapman
- 26Johnson
- 3HughesBooked at 39mins
- 2DunneBooked at 66mins
- 4Donacien
- 7ClarkBooked at 74mins
- 8Brown
- 28Conneely
- 11McConville
- 10JacksonBooked at 90mins
- 29Kee
Substitutes
- 5Richards-Everton
- 6Nolan
- 9Zanzala
- 12Williams
- 16Maxted
- 17Esteves Sousa
- 32Rodgers
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
- Attendance:
- 3,174
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home8
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Colchester United 0, Accrington Stanley 1.
Booking
Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.
Sean Murray (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley).
Attempt saved. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Mikael Mandron (Colchester United).
Janoi Donacien (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kane Vincent-Young (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley).
Foul by Mikael Mandron (Colchester United).
Seamus Conneely (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Tom Eastman.
Attempt missed. Mark Hughes (Accrington Stanley) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Ryan Jackson (Colchester United).
Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Drey Wright (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Drey Wright (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Janoi Donacien (Accrington Stanley).
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Luke Prosser.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Liam Mandeville replaces Sammie Szmodics.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Olamide Shodipo replaces Courtney Senior.
Attempt missed. Callum Johnson (Accrington Stanley) header from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Sam Walker.
Attempt saved. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ryan Jackson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley).
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Ryan Jackson.
Attempt saved. Kayden Jackson (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kane Vincent-Young (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Clark (Accrington Stanley).
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Sean Murray replaces Brandon Comley.
Foul by Mikael Mandron (Colchester United).
Jimmy Dunne (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Tom Eastman.
Attempt blocked. Billy Kee (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Brandon Comley (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Mikael Mandron.
Booking
Jimmy Dunne (Accrington Stanley) is shown the yellow card.