Match ends, Mansfield Town 3, Crewe Alexandra 4.
Mansfield Town 3-4 Crewe Alexandra
-
- From the section League Two
Mansfield Town's brave fightback fell just short as they were pipped at home by Crewe in a League Two thriller.
The fading play-off hopefuls are now eight games without a win, but battled hard after finding themselves 4-1 behind in a dismal first-half showing.
James Jones made use of time and space offered on seven minutes to drill home the opener for Crewe from the edge of the box.
Three minutes later Conrad Logan saved a Jones shot only to see Jordan Bowery on hand to ram home from close range.
Lee Angol gave the Stags hope after 15 minutes when he netted at the second attempt after Ben Garratt had saved his header from Kane Hemmings' cross.
But Crewe served up another double blow as Charlie Kirk set up Harry Pickering for a low finish after 25 minutes and, two minutes later, Bowery laid off a Paul Green cross for Kirk to smash home.
Hemmings headed home from close range from sub Ricky Miller's cross within five minutes of the restart.
The thrills continued as Rhys Bennett hooked a Pickering finish off the line, while Danny Rose hit the Crewe crossbar.
Miller set up a thrilling finish when a CJ Hamilton shot was deflected to him on 77 minutes, but Crewe held firm.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Mansfield
- 1Logan
- 16White
- 6DiamondSubstituted forPearceat 31'minutes
- 2Bennett
- 19Hunt
- 17PotterBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMillerat 45'minutes
- 8Mellis
- 7MacDonald
- 22Hamilton
- 23Hemmings
- 9AngolSubstituted forRoseat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pearce
- 11Atkinson
- 12Olejnik
- 25King
- 29Graham
- 31Miller
- 32Rose
Crewe
- 1GarrattBooked at 87mins
- 42SterrySubstituted forNgat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 5Ray
- 12Nolan
- 18Pickering
- 8Jones
- 30GreenBooked at 90mins
- 15Wintle
- 20KirkSubstituted forRaynesat 59'minutes
- 10BoweryBooked at 45mins
- 32MillerSubstituted forMcKirdyat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ng
- 6Raynes
- 7Porter
- 9Dagnall
- 13Richards
- 14Ainley
- 39McKirdy
- Referee:
- Richard Clark
- Attendance:
- 3,480
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 3, Crewe Alexandra 4.
Booking
Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Ben Garratt (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Johnny Hunt.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Perry Ng replaces Jamie Sterry.
Foul by Ricky Miller (Mansfield Town).
George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 3, Crewe Alexandra 4. Ricky Miller (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by George Ray.
Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by George Ray.
Johnny Hunt (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Sterry (Crewe Alexandra).
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Harry McKirdy replaces Shaun Miller.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Michael Raynes replaces Charlie Kirk.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Rhys Bennett.
Attempt saved. Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Paul Green.
Rhys Bennett (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Shaun Miller (Crewe Alexandra).
Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 2, Crewe Alexandra 4. Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricky Miller.
Ricky Miller (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra).
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Danny Rose replaces Lee Angol.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Ricky Miller replaces Alfie Potter.
Second Half
Second Half begins Mansfield Town 1, Crewe Alexandra 4.
Half Time
First Half ends, Mansfield Town 1, Crewe Alexandra 4.
Attempt blocked. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra).