Mansfield Town 3-4 Crewe Alexandra

Mansfield Town's brave fightback fell just short as they were pipped at home by Crewe in a League Two thriller.

The fading play-off hopefuls are now eight games without a win, but battled hard after finding themselves 4-1 behind in a dismal first-half showing.

James Jones made use of time and space offered on seven minutes to drill home the opener for Crewe from the edge of the box.

Three minutes later Conrad Logan saved a Jones shot only to see Jordan Bowery on hand to ram home from close range.

Lee Angol gave the Stags hope after 15 minutes when he netted at the second attempt after Ben Garratt had saved his header from Kane Hemmings' cross.

But Crewe served up another double blow as Charlie Kirk set up Harry Pickering for a low finish after 25 minutes and, two minutes later, Bowery laid off a Paul Green cross for Kirk to smash home.

Hemmings headed home from close range from sub Ricky Miller's cross within five minutes of the restart.

The thrills continued as Rhys Bennett hooked a Pickering finish off the line, while Danny Rose hit the Crewe crossbar.

Miller set up a thrilling finish when a CJ Hamilton shot was deflected to him on 77 minutes, but Crewe held firm.

