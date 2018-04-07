League Two
Mansfield Town 3-4 Crewe Alexandra

Mansfield Town's brave fightback fell just short as they were pipped at home by Crewe in a League Two thriller.

The fading play-off hopefuls are now eight games without a win, but battled hard after finding themselves 4-1 behind in a dismal first-half showing.

James Jones made use of time and space offered on seven minutes to drill home the opener for Crewe from the edge of the box.

Three minutes later Conrad Logan saved a Jones shot only to see Jordan Bowery on hand to ram home from close range.

Lee Angol gave the Stags hope after 15 minutes when he netted at the second attempt after Ben Garratt had saved his header from Kane Hemmings' cross.

But Crewe served up another double blow as Charlie Kirk set up Harry Pickering for a low finish after 25 minutes and, two minutes later, Bowery laid off a Paul Green cross for Kirk to smash home.

Hemmings headed home from close range from sub Ricky Miller's cross within five minutes of the restart.

The thrills continued as Rhys Bennett hooked a Pickering finish off the line, while Danny Rose hit the Crewe crossbar.

Miller set up a thrilling finish when a CJ Hamilton shot was deflected to him on 77 minutes, but Crewe held firm.

Line-ups

Mansfield

  • 1Logan
  • 16White
  • 6DiamondSubstituted forPearceat 31'minutes
  • 2Bennett
  • 19Hunt
  • 17PotterBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMillerat 45'minutes
  • 8Mellis
  • 7MacDonald
  • 22Hamilton
  • 23Hemmings
  • 9AngolSubstituted forRoseat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Pearce
  • 11Atkinson
  • 12Olejnik
  • 25King
  • 29Graham
  • 31Miller
  • 32Rose

Crewe

  • 1GarrattBooked at 87mins
  • 42SterrySubstituted forNgat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5Ray
  • 12Nolan
  • 18Pickering
  • 8Jones
  • 30GreenBooked at 90mins
  • 15Wintle
  • 20KirkSubstituted forRaynesat 59'minutes
  • 10BoweryBooked at 45mins
  • 32MillerSubstituted forMcKirdyat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ng
  • 6Raynes
  • 7Porter
  • 9Dagnall
  • 13Richards
  • 14Ainley
  • 39McKirdy
Referee:
Richard Clark
Attendance:
3,480

Match Stats

Home TeamMansfieldAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Mansfield Town 3, Crewe Alexandra 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 3, Crewe Alexandra 4.

Booking

Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Perry Ng (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Ben Garratt (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Johnny Hunt.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Eddie Nolan.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Perry Ng replaces Jamie Sterry.

Foul by Ricky Miller (Mansfield Town).

George Ray (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Mansfield Town 3, Crewe Alexandra 4. Ricky Miller (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by George Ray.

Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt missed. Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by George Ray.

Johnny Hunt (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Sterry (Crewe Alexandra).

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Harry McKirdy replaces Shaun Miller.

Substitution

Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Michael Raynes replaces Charlie Kirk.

Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Rhys Bennett.

Attempt saved. Jacob Mellis (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Paul Green.

Rhys Bennett (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Shaun Miller (Crewe Alexandra).

Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Danny Rose (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Ryan Wintle (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Mansfield Town 2, Crewe Alexandra 4. Kane Hemmings (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricky Miller.

Ricky Miller (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Paul Green (Crewe Alexandra).

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Danny Rose replaces Lee Angol.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Ricky Miller replaces Alfie Potter.

Second Half

Second Half begins Mansfield Town 1, Crewe Alexandra 4.

Half Time

First Half ends, Mansfield Town 1, Crewe Alexandra 4.

Attempt blocked. Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alexander MacDonald (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan Bowery (Crewe Alexandra).

