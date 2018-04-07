Grimsby Town 1-0 Chesterfield

Match ends, Grimsby Town 1, Chesterfield 0.
Grimsby's first win in 21 games saw them take a huge step towards securing their League Two place for next season and send Chesterfield to the bottom of the table.
The Mariners' first success of 2018 - and since Michael Jolley took over the reins - leaves them seven points clear of their opponents.
Mitch Rose kept his cool, under the most intense pressure, to score a decisive penalty two minutes from time.
It was a cagey opening 45 minutes but the visitors did enjoy a late wave of pressure.
Mariners goalkeeper James McKeown denied Andy Kellett twice in quick succession, before making a smart save from leading scorer Kristian Dennis.
At the other end, the recalled JJ Hooper might have done better after turning past his man and firing straight at Aaron Ramsdale.
Upon the restart, Grimsby skipper Nathan Clarke went close with a header from six yards.
Chesterfield had forged the better opportunities before half-time, but it was a different story after the break.
Drew Talbot was penalised for handball late on, with Rose stepping up to send Ramsdale the wrong way, sparking jubilant scenes in Cleethorpes.
Line-ups
Grimsby
- 1McKeown
- 31Hall-Johnson
- 5Clarke
- 6Collins
- 23FoxBooked at 53mins
- 27DembeleBooked at 68minsSubstituted forMcSheffreyat 75'minutes
- 8RoseBooked at 88mins
- 19Summerfield
- 25Woolford
- 21VernonBooked at 55minsSubstituted forCardwellat 71'minutes
- 9HooperSubstituted forJaiyesimiat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 4McAllister
- 10McSheffrey
- 12Mills
- 17Cardwell
- 20Jaiyesimi
- 29Matt
- 30Killip
Chesterfield
- 1Ramsdale
- 27Barry
- 35Nelson
- 33Whitmore
- 22TalbotBooked at 90mins
- 25ReedBooked at 79mins
- 28WeirSubstituted forO'Gradyat 81'minutes
- 44Brown
- 24Kellett
- 41HinesSubstituted forMcCourtat 61'minutes
- 9Dennis
Substitutes
- 10O'Grady
- 12Anyon
- 15Rowley
- 17Smith
- 19Dodds
- 20Maguire
- 26McCourt
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
- Attendance:
- 6,780
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 1, Chesterfield 0.
Attempt missed. Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Harry Cardwell (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alex Whitmore (Chesterfield).
Attempt saved. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Grimsby Town 1, Chesterfield 0. Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Sid Nelson (Chesterfield) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Jacob Brown.
Gary McSheffrey (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jak McCourt (Chesterfield).
Foul by Diallang Jaiyesimi (Grimsby Town).
Bradley Barry (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Chris O'Grady replaces Robbie Weir.
Foul by Diallang Jaiyesimi (Grimsby Town).
Bradley Barry (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Louis Reed (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Louis Reed (Chesterfield).
Foul by Harry Cardwell (Grimsby Town).
Sid Nelson (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Gary McSheffrey replaces Siriki Dembele because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Harry Cardwell replaces Scott Vernon.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Diallang Jaiyesimi replaces JJ Hooper.
Booking
Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town).
Drew Talbot (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Jak McCourt replaces Zavon Hines.
Siriki Dembele (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Weir (Chesterfield).
Foul by Danny Collins (Grimsby Town).
Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Mitch Rose (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Luke Summerfield (Grimsby Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Scott Vernon (Grimsby Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.