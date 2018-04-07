Grimsby Town 1-0 Chesterfield

Grimsby's first win in 21 games saw them take a huge step towards securing their League Two place for next season and send Chesterfield to the bottom of the table.

The Mariners' first success of 2018 - and since Michael Jolley took over the reins - leaves them seven points clear of their opponents.

Mitch Rose kept his cool, under the most intense pressure, to score a decisive penalty two minutes from time.

It was a cagey opening 45 minutes but the visitors did enjoy a late wave of pressure.

Mariners goalkeeper James McKeown denied Andy Kellett twice in quick succession, before making a smart save from leading scorer Kristian Dennis.

At the other end, the recalled JJ Hooper might have done better after turning past his man and firing straight at Aaron Ramsdale.

Upon the restart, Grimsby skipper Nathan Clarke went close with a header from six yards.

Chesterfield had forged the better opportunities before half-time, but it was a different story after the break.

Drew Talbot was penalised for handball late on, with Rose stepping up to send Ramsdale the wrong way, sparking jubilant scenes in Cleethorpes.

