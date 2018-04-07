Cambridge United 2-3 Exeter City

Match ends, Cambridge United 2, Exeter City 3.
Exeter mounted an extraordinary late comeback to win at Cambridge and keep their hopes of automatic promotion alive.
The U's looked to have won the game when George Maris put them 2-1 up with an exquisite effort from outside the box on 67 minutes - his third goal in three games - but the Grecians struck twice in the final six minutes.
Matt Jay pounced to equalise from close range after Greg Taylor had failed to clear and Jayden Stockley's shot was deflected into his path, before Jake Taylor struck the winner for Exeter on 87 minutes after Cambridge were again unable to clear the danger.
Jabo Ibehre had opened the scoring for Cambridge three minutes before half-time when a patient move resulted in Brad Halliday drilling the ball across for Ibehre to score from close range.
Stockley equalised just before the hour when Hiram Boateng was given freedom of the left wing to pick out Stockley, who headed home.
Cambridge
- 1Forde
- 2Halliday
- 12Taft
- 5TaylorSubstituted forLeggeat 89'minutes
- 3Carroll
- 19AmooSubstituted forDaviesat 83'minutes
- 18Maris
- 4Deegan
- 11Dunk
- 20Brown
- 14IbehreSubstituted forCorrat 55'minutes
- 6Legge
- 8Waters
- 13Mitov
- 16O'Neil
- 22Lewis
- 23Corr
- 24Davies
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 2Sweeney
- 21Moxey
- 38Storey
- 3WoodmanSubstituted forWilsonat 79'minutes
- 4James
- 6Tillson
- 25Taylor
- 44BoatengSubstituted forCrollat 90+2'minutes
- 8SimpsonSubstituted forJayat 45'minutes
- 11Stockley
- 5Archibald-Henville
- 12Jones
- 14Brunt
- 20Jay
- 22Wilson
- 23Croll
- 33Loft
- Martin Coy
- 4,054
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home13
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Second Half ends, Cambridge United 2, Exeter City 3.
Kane Wilson (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Brad Halliday (Cambridge United).
Leon Davies (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Exeter City).
Kane Wilson (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leon Davies (Cambridge United).
Attempt missed. Barry Corr (Cambridge United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Luke Croll replaces Hiram Boateng.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Pierce Sweeney.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Pierce Sweeney.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Leon Legge replaces Greg Taylor because of an injury.
Foul by George Taft (Cambridge United).
Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Cambridge United 2, Exeter City 3. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Matt Jay (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Cambridge United 2, Exeter City 2. Matt Jay (Exeter City) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Leon Davies replaces David Amoo.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Kane Wilson replaces Craig Woodman.
Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Barry Corr (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Jake Carroll.
Attempt missed. Jordan Tillson (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Cambridge United 2, Exeter City 1. George Maris (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Barry Corr.
Attempt missed. Jevani Brown (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Hiram Boateng (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Dean Moxey (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Cambridge United 1, Exeter City 1. Jayden Stockley (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Hiram Boateng.
Foul by Jake Carroll (Cambridge United).
Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Barry Corr replaces Jabo Ibehre because of an injury.
Delay in match Jabo Ibehre (Cambridge United) because of an injury.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.
Hand ball by Matt Jay (Exeter City).
Brad Halliday (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.