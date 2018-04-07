League Two
Notts County 2-1 Coventry City

Jonathan Forte returned Notts County to winning ways as his double sealed victory over League Two promotion rivals Coventry at Meadow Lane.

Forte, who opened the scoring after an hour, netted an 86th-minute winner after Jordan Ponticelli had equalised for the Sky Blues with five minutes left.

The hosts had not won in their last four games but victory leaves them four points off the automatic promotion spots and five ahead of their opponents, who hold the final play-off place.

Forte broke the deadlock when he glanced in Jorge Grant's corner in the 60th minute.

Grant then volleyed against the foot of a post as the home side looked for a decisive second goal.

Coventry equalised in the 85th minute as substitute Ponticelli produced an outrageous flick to deceive goalkeeper Adam Collin.

But the hosts responded immediately when Forte got a touch on Shola Ameobi's low cross to send Meadow Lane into a frenzy.

Coventry piled on the pressure in the final stages, but they could not find a way through a Notts defence that was marshalled superbly by Richard Duffy.

Kevin Nolan's side then comfortably saw out five minutes of stoppage time.

Line-ups

Notts County

  • 1Collin
  • 2Tootle
  • 5Duffy
  • 16Brisley
  • 23Jones
  • 18NobleBooked at 50minsSubstituted forO'Connorat 79'minutes
  • 4Hewitt
  • 6Virtue-Thick
  • 10Grant
  • 9AmeobiBooked at 52minsSubstituted forHallat 90+2'minutes
  • 14Forte

Substitutes

  • 7Alessandra
  • 8O'Connor
  • 17Smith
  • 21Husin
  • 24Milsom
  • 25Hall
  • 34Fitzsimons

Coventry

  • 1BurgeBooked at 60mins
  • 2Grimmer
  • 5McDonaldBooked at 52mins
  • 12Davies
  • 3Stokes
  • 30BaylissBooked at 57minsSubstituted forPonticelliat 76'minutes
  • 8Doyle
  • 6Kelly
  • 26ShipleySubstituted forBarrettat 87'minutes
  • 10McNulty
  • 9BiamouBooked at 45minsSubstituted forClarke-Harrisat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13O'Brien
  • 15Hyam
  • 18Clarke-Harris
  • 24Haynes
  • 27Barrett
  • 32Reid
  • 38Ponticelli
Referee:
Ross Joyce
Attendance:
10,316

Match Stats

Home TeamNotts CountyAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Notts County 2, Coventry City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Notts County 2, Coventry City 1.

Attempt missed. Michael Doyle (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Ben Hall replaces Shola Ameobi.

Attempt missed. Tom Davies (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Matthew Virtue-Thick (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Barrett (Coventry City).

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Josh Barrett replaces Jordan Shipley.

Goal!

Goal! Notts County 2, Coventry City 1. Jonathan Forte (Notts County) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shola Ameobi.

Goal!

Goal! Notts County 1, Coventry City 1. Jordan Ponticelli (Coventry City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Shaun Brisley (Notts County).

Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Shola Ameobi (Notts County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Jonathan Forte (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Ponticelli (Coventry City).

Attempt blocked. Elliott Hewitt (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Shola Ameobi (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Davies (Coventry City).

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Michael O'Connor replaces Liam Noble.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Elliott Hewitt.

Foul by Marc McNulty (Coventry City).

Richard Duffy (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Liam Noble (Notts County) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Coventry City. Jordan Ponticelli replaces Tom Bayliss.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Forte (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Richard Duffy.

Attempt blocked. Marc McNulty (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).

Hand ball by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).

Foul by Richard Duffy (Notts County).

Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jorge Grant (Notts County) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Foul by Marc McNulty (Coventry City).

Richard Duffy (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jonson Clarke-Harris (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Jones (Notts County).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington40265967402783
2Luton422311887434480
3Wycombe412111975552074
4Exeter412261357471072
5Notts County4219131063441970
6Lincoln City401813957421567
7Coventry411981451401165
8Mansfield4116151060471363
9Swindon41196166160163
10Carlisle421613135750761
11Colchester421613135146561
12Crawley42169175359-657
13Newport401315124951-254
14Cambridge411412154455-1154
15Cheltenham421312176260251
16Stevenage411312165557-251
17Crewe42145235670-1447
18Yeovil39129185362-945
19Port Vale421013194659-1343
20Morecambe40915163851-1342
21Grimsby421011213463-2941
22Forest Green41117234870-2240
23Barnet4299243863-2536
24Chesterfield3997234169-2834
View full League Two table

