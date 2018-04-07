League Two
Port Vale1Crawley2

Port Vale 1-2 Crawley Town

Crawley came from behind to beat Port Vale and record their first victory in two months.

Nathan Smith's own goal with eight minutes left moved the visitors to within eight points of the play-off places in League Two with four games left.

Port Vale looked to have opened the scoring in the ninth minute when a Tom Pope header was somehow saved by Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris.

However, Pope did open the scoring when he turned in a low cross from James Gibbons.

Vale were well on top until referee Michael Jones adjudged Smith to have fouled Panutche Camara and pointed to the spot. The home players were furious with the officials but Joshua Payne made no mistake and levelled things up.

The game seemed destined for a draw, with any sort of flow interrupted by a number of fouls and off-ball altercations.

But the visitors secured all three points late on when the impressive Lewis Young made a brave foray into Port Vale's box and his perseverance paid off when his cross was turned into his own net by Smith.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Port Vale

  • 12Hornby
  • 21GibbonsBooked at 84mins
  • 4Raglan
  • 24SmithBooked at 29mins
  • 11MontañoBooked at 50minsSubstituted forDavisat 63'minutes
  • 10Worrall
  • 6KaySubstituted forBarnettat 85'minutes
  • 32Tonge
  • 34Hannant
  • 9PopeBooked at 22mins
  • 31WhitfieldSubstituted forMyers-Harnessat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lainton
  • 2Howe
  • 5Davis
  • 7Myers-Harness
  • 14Barnett
  • 15Forrester
  • 19Turner

Crawley

  • 1Morris
  • 2Young
  • 6Connolly
  • 15Yorwerth
  • 20TajbakhshBooked at 40mins
  • 8Smith
  • 4Payne
  • 7BoldewijnSubstituted forSanohat 90+1'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21Bulman
  • 9Ahearne-GrantSubstituted forVerheydtat 84'minutes
  • 28CamaraBooked at 47minsSubstituted forRobertsat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Doherty
  • 5McNerney
  • 11Roberts
  • 12Mersin
  • 22Lelan
  • 23Verheydt
  • 27Sanoh
Referee:
Mike Jones
Attendance:
4,005

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home9
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Port Vale 1, Crawley Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Port Vale 1, Crawley Town 2.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Josh Yorwerth.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Jordan Roberts.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Glenn Morris.

Booking

Moussa Sanoh (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joe Davis (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Moussa Sanoh (Crawley Town).

Joe Davis (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Moussa Sanoh (Crawley Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Moussa Sanoh replaces Enzio Boldewijn because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Lewis Young (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Nathan Smith (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Verheydt (Crawley Town).

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Glenn Morris.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Mark Connolly.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Tyrone Barnett replaces Antony Kay.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Thomas Verheydt replaces Karlan Ahearne-Grant.

Booking

James Gibbons (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by James Gibbons (Port Vale).

Aryan Taj (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Own Goal by Nathan Smith, Port Vale. Port Vale 1, Crawley Town 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Marcus Myers-Harness replaces Ben Whitfield.

Foul by James Gibbons (Port Vale).

Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Pope (Port Vale).

Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

David Worrall (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Payne (Crawley Town).

Foul by Charlie Raglan (Port Vale).

Jimmy Smith (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Michael Tonge (Port Vale).

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Josh Yorwerth.

Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josh Yorwerth (Crawley Town).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Joe Davis replaces Cristian Montaño because of an injury.

Delay in match Cristian Montaño (Port Vale) because of an injury.

Luke Hannant (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Enzio Boldewijn (Crawley Town).

