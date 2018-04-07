Port Vale 1-2 Crawley Town

Crawley came from behind to beat Port Vale and record their first victory in two months.

Nathan Smith's own goal with eight minutes left moved the visitors to within eight points of the play-off places in League Two with four games left.

Port Vale looked to have opened the scoring in the ninth minute when a Tom Pope header was somehow saved by Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris.

However, Pope did open the scoring when he turned in a low cross from James Gibbons.

Vale were well on top until referee Michael Jones adjudged Smith to have fouled Panutche Camara and pointed to the spot. The home players were furious with the officials but Joshua Payne made no mistake and levelled things up.

The game seemed destined for a draw, with any sort of flow interrupted by a number of fouls and off-ball altercations.

But the visitors secured all three points late on when the impressive Lewis Young made a brave foray into Port Vale's box and his perseverance paid off when his cross was turned into his own net by Smith.

