League One
Wigan5MK Dons1

Wigan Athletic 5-1 Milton Keynes Dons

Will Grigg fired a brilliant hat-trick to send Wigan Athletic back up to second place in League One after a spanking of MK Dons at the DW Stadium.

With promotion rivals Shrewsbury in Checkatrade Trophy action this weekend, Wigan took advantage of one of their games in hand to move two points clear of the Shrews, who are now third, with a game still in hand.

Grigg opened the scoring on 11 minutes, converting from close range after good work down the left from Michael Jacobs.

The Northern Ireland international almost got his toe to the second goal 13 minutes later, although the final touch off Nick Powell's cross was undoubtedly provided by Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

The Dons got a foothold in the game when Callum Brittain pulled one back 10 minutes before half-time.

But Wigan reasserted their authority in the second period, adding three more goals without reply.

Powell - who also hit a post - made it 3-1 with a bullet header from Gavin Massey's right-wing cross, before Grigg made it four on 74 minutes after former Wigan goalkeeper Lee Nicholls had initially tipped his shot on to the bar.

With James Vaughan ready to replace him at the next break in play, Grigg completed his hat-trick before the ball went out - making it 23 for the season, with a cool finish from Jacobs' cross.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Wigan

  • 1Walton
  • 2ByrneBooked at 63mins
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33BurnBooked at 54mins
  • 3Elder
  • 5Morsy
  • 6Power
  • 17Jacobs
  • 25PowellSubstituted forRobertsat 80'minutes
  • 11MasseySubstituted forWalkerat 77'minutes
  • 9GriggSubstituted forVaughanat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Perkins
  • 7Walker
  • 8Vaughan
  • 14Bruce
  • 18Roberts
  • 23Jones
  • 27Colclough

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 2Williams
  • 19Ebanks-Landell
  • 15Ward
  • 3Lewington
  • 25Brittain
  • 6UpsonBooked at 71mins
  • 11PawlettSubstituted forUgboat 81'minutes
  • 12GolbourneBooked at 11minsSubstituted forMuirheadat 64'minutes
  • 10Aneke
  • 14AgardBooked at 45minsSubstituted forThomas-Asanteat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Wootton
  • 7Reo-Coker
  • 8Cissé
  • 13Sietsma
  • 16Muirhead
  • 27Ugbo
  • 31Thomas-Asante
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge
Attendance:
8,404

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home15
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Wigan Athletic 5, MK Dons 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 5, MK Dons 1.

Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Gary Roberts (Wigan Athletic).

Ike Ugbo (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Walker (Wigan Athletic).

Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Ike Ugbo replaces Peter Pawlett.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gary Roberts replaces Nick Powell because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Dean Lewington.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Jamie Walker replaces Gavin Massey.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. James Vaughan replaces William Grigg.

Goal!

Goal! Wigan Athletic 5, MK Dons 1. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Jacobs.

Goal!

Goal! Wigan Athletic 4, MK Dons 1. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal.

Booking

Ed Upson (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ed Upson (MK Dons).

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Dan Burn.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Brandon Thomas-Asante replaces Kieran Agard.

Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ed Upson (MK Dons).

Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).

Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dean Lewington (MK Dons).

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Robbie Muirhead replaces Scott Golbourne.

Booking

Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic).

Peter Pawlett (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).

Scott Golbourne (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

Goal!

Goal! Wigan Athletic 3, MK Dons 1. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gavin Massey.

Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Booking

Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic).

Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn402510575363985
2Wigan39258677265183
3Shrewsbury40249755332281
4Rotherham412161468511769
5Plymouth40189135348563
6Charlton401711125448662
7Portsmouth41195175451362
8Peterborough4116131264511361
9Scunthorpe411516105849961
10Bristol Rovers41167185761-455
11Southend411411164960-1153
12Bradford39165184961-1253
13Fleetwood41149185560-551
14Doncaster391214134745250
15Blackpool411214155152-150
16Gillingham401214144347-450
17Oxford Utd401211175561-647
18Walsall401211174858-1047
19Oldham391111175266-1444
20Wimbledon401110193851-1343
21Rochdale39915154349-642
22MK Dons411012194159-1842
23Northampton411010213669-3340
24Bury4179253262-3030
View full League One table

