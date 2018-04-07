Wigan Athletic 5-1 Milton Keynes Dons

Will Grigg fired a brilliant hat-trick to send Wigan Athletic back up to second place in League One after a spanking of MK Dons at the DW Stadium.

With promotion rivals Shrewsbury in Checkatrade Trophy action this weekend, Wigan took advantage of one of their games in hand to move two points clear of the Shrews, who are now third, with a game still in hand.

Grigg opened the scoring on 11 minutes, converting from close range after good work down the left from Michael Jacobs.

The Northern Ireland international almost got his toe to the second goal 13 minutes later, although the final touch off Nick Powell's cross was undoubtedly provided by Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

The Dons got a foothold in the game when Callum Brittain pulled one back 10 minutes before half-time.

But Wigan reasserted their authority in the second period, adding three more goals without reply.

Powell - who also hit a post - made it 3-1 with a bullet header from Gavin Massey's right-wing cross, before Grigg made it four on 74 minutes after former Wigan goalkeeper Lee Nicholls had initially tipped his shot on to the bar.

With James Vaughan ready to replace him at the next break in play, Grigg completed his hat-trick before the ball went out - making it 23 for the season, with a cool finish from Jacobs' cross.

