Match ends, Wigan Athletic 5, MK Dons 1.
Wigan Athletic 5-1 Milton Keynes Dons
Will Grigg fired a brilliant hat-trick to send Wigan Athletic back up to second place in League One after a spanking of MK Dons at the DW Stadium.
With promotion rivals Shrewsbury in Checkatrade Trophy action this weekend, Wigan took advantage of one of their games in hand to move two points clear of the Shrews, who are now third, with a game still in hand.
Grigg opened the scoring on 11 minutes, converting from close range after good work down the left from Michael Jacobs.
The Northern Ireland international almost got his toe to the second goal 13 minutes later, although the final touch off Nick Powell's cross was undoubtedly provided by Ethan Ebanks-Landell.
The Dons got a foothold in the game when Callum Brittain pulled one back 10 minutes before half-time.
But Wigan reasserted their authority in the second period, adding three more goals without reply.
Powell - who also hit a post - made it 3-1 with a bullet header from Gavin Massey's right-wing cross, before Grigg made it four on 74 minutes after former Wigan goalkeeper Lee Nicholls had initially tipped his shot on to the bar.
With James Vaughan ready to replace him at the next break in play, Grigg completed his hat-trick before the ball went out - making it 23 for the season, with a cool finish from Jacobs' cross.
Line-ups
Wigan
- 1Walton
- 2ByrneBooked at 63mins
- 22Dunkley
- 33BurnBooked at 54mins
- 3Elder
- 5Morsy
- 6Power
- 17Jacobs
- 25PowellSubstituted forRobertsat 80'minutes
- 11MasseySubstituted forWalkerat 77'minutes
- 9GriggSubstituted forVaughanat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Perkins
- 7Walker
- 8Vaughan
- 14Bruce
- 18Roberts
- 23Jones
- 27Colclough
MK Dons
- 1Nicholls
- 2Williams
- 19Ebanks-Landell
- 15Ward
- 3Lewington
- 25Brittain
- 6UpsonBooked at 71mins
- 11PawlettSubstituted forUgboat 81'minutes
- 12GolbourneBooked at 11minsSubstituted forMuirheadat 64'minutes
- 10Aneke
- 14AgardBooked at 45minsSubstituted forThomas-Asanteat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Wootton
- 7Reo-Coker
- 8Cissé
- 13Sietsma
- 16Muirhead
- 27Ugbo
- 31Thomas-Asante
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 8,404
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 5, MK Dons 1.
Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Gary Roberts (Wigan Athletic).
Ike Ugbo (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Walker (Wigan Athletic).
Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Ike Ugbo replaces Peter Pawlett.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gary Roberts replaces Nick Powell because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Dean Lewington.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Jamie Walker replaces Gavin Massey.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. James Vaughan replaces William Grigg.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 5, MK Dons 1. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Jacobs.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 4, MK Dons 1. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Ed Upson (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ed Upson (MK Dons).
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Dan Burn.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Brandon Thomas-Asante replaces Kieran Agard.
Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ed Upson (MK Dons).
Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chuks Aneke (MK Dons).
Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dean Lewington (MK Dons).
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Robbie Muirhead replaces Scott Golbourne.
Booking
Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic).
Peter Pawlett (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gavin Massey (Wigan Athletic).
Scott Golbourne (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Ethan Ebanks-Landell.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 3, MK Dons 1. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gavin Massey.
Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Booking
Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic).
Chuks Aneke (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.