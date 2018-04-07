Match ends, Rotherham United 3, Fleetwood Town 2.
Rotherham United 3-2 Fleetwood Town
Richard Wood's close-range strike 13 minutes from time saw Rotherham clinch victory over Fleetwood, whose seven-game unbeaten run was brought to an end.
Fleetwood had won their last four matches and seemed set to extend their streak when they took the lead after only five minutes at the New York Stadium as Ashley Eastham fired past Marek Rodak at the second attempt from Ashley Hunter's corner.
Rotherham responded quickly with Joe Newell's cross being turned in by Fleetwood skipper Nathan Pond in the 12th minute.
The home side dominated the rest of the first period but it took until the 51st minute for them to go in front for the first time.
Matty Palmer's header on the edge of the box fell perfectly to Newell, who volleyed beyond Fleetwood goalkeeper Alex Cairns into the bottom corner.
The goal sparked Fleetwood back into life and they equalised three minutes later through another set-piece, with Cian Bolger heading in Hunter's free-kick.
Rotherham deservedly forged back in front in the 77th minute with Wood getting enough of a connection on to Newell's cross to beat Cairns.
Michael Smith and Will Vaulks came extremely close to sealing the victory with efforts that flashed just wide.
Line-ups
Rotherham
- 13Rodák
- 4Vaulks
- 5AjayiSubstituted forEmmanuelat 64'minutes
- 6Wood
- 18Purrington
- 7FordeSubstituted forTaylorat 69'minutes
- 17Towell
- 8Palmer
- 22Newell
- 24Smith
- 10BallSubstituted forLaveryat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Emmanuel
- 11Taylor
- 12Price
- 20Ihiekwe
- 21Yates
- 23R Williams
- 31Lavery
Fleetwood
- 21Cairns
- 5Eastham
- 6Pond
- 12BolgerBooked at 76mins
- 2Coyle
- 8Dempsey
- 16Diagouraga
- 28SowerbySubstituted forBurnsat 80'minutes
- 22Hunter
- 10McAlenySubstituted forGrantat 65'minutes
- 17MaddenSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Neal
- 7Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 9Burns
- 11Grant
- 18Glendon
- 19Jones
- 27Biggins
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 7,562
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 3, Fleetwood Town 2.
Matthew Palmer (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town).
Matthew Palmer (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town).
Attempt saved. Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Michael Smith (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Eastham (Fleetwood Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Matthew Palmer (Rotherham United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.
Attempt missed. Joe Newell (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Nathan Pond.
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Wes Burns replaces Jack Sowerby.
Attempt missed. Joshua Emmanuel (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Richard Wood (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Caolan Lavery replaces David Ball.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 3, Fleetwood Town 2. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Booking
Cian Bolger (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
Richard Towell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cian Bolger (Fleetwood Town).
Attempt blocked. Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Joe Newell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town).
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Will Vaulks.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Jon Taylor replaces Anthony Forde.
David Ball (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Eastham (Fleetwood Town).
Richard Wood (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Paddy Madden.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Bobby Grant replaces Conor McAleny.
Attempt blocked. Conor McAleny (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.