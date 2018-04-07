League One
Rotherham3Fleetwood2

Rotherham United 3-2 Fleetwood Town

Richard Wood's close-range strike 13 minutes from time saw Rotherham clinch victory over Fleetwood, whose seven-game unbeaten run was brought to an end.

Fleetwood had won their last four matches and seemed set to extend their streak when they took the lead after only five minutes at the New York Stadium as Ashley Eastham fired past Marek Rodak at the second attempt from Ashley Hunter's corner.

Rotherham responded quickly with Joe Newell's cross being turned in by Fleetwood skipper Nathan Pond in the 12th minute.

The home side dominated the rest of the first period but it took until the 51st minute for them to go in front for the first time.

Matty Palmer's header on the edge of the box fell perfectly to Newell, who volleyed beyond Fleetwood goalkeeper Alex Cairns into the bottom corner.

The goal sparked Fleetwood back into life and they equalised three minutes later through another set-piece, with Cian Bolger heading in Hunter's free-kick.

Rotherham deservedly forged back in front in the 77th minute with Wood getting enough of a connection on to Newell's cross to beat Cairns.

Michael Smith and Will Vaulks came extremely close to sealing the victory with efforts that flashed just wide.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Rotherham

  • 13Rodák
  • 4Vaulks
  • 5AjayiSubstituted forEmmanuelat 64'minutes
  • 6Wood
  • 18Purrington
  • 7FordeSubstituted forTaylorat 69'minutes
  • 17Towell
  • 8Palmer
  • 22Newell
  • 24Smith
  • 10BallSubstituted forLaveryat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Emmanuel
  • 11Taylor
  • 12Price
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 21Yates
  • 23R Williams
  • 31Lavery

Fleetwood

  • 21Cairns
  • 5Eastham
  • 6Pond
  • 12BolgerBooked at 76mins
  • 2Coyle
  • 8Dempsey
  • 16Diagouraga
  • 28SowerbySubstituted forBurnsat 80'minutes
  • 22Hunter
  • 10McAlenySubstituted forGrantat 65'minutes
  • 17MaddenSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Neal
  • 7Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 9Burns
  • 11Grant
  • 18Glendon
  • 19Jones
  • 27Biggins
Referee:
Carl Boyeson
Attendance:
7,562

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamFleetwood
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home19
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Rotherham United 3, Fleetwood Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rotherham United 3, Fleetwood Town 2.

Matthew Palmer (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town).

Matthew Palmer (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town).

Attempt saved. Wes Burns (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Michael Smith (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ashley Eastham (Fleetwood Town).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Matthew Palmer (Rotherham United) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.

Attempt missed. Joe Newell (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Nathan Pond.

Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Wes Burns replaces Jack Sowerby.

Attempt missed. Joshua Emmanuel (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Richard Wood (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Caolan Lavery replaces David Ball.

Goal!

Goal! Rotherham United 3, Fleetwood Town 2. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

Booking

Cian Bolger (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.

Richard Towell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cian Bolger (Fleetwood Town).

Attempt blocked. Jack Sowerby (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Joe Newell (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town).

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Will Vaulks.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Jon Taylor replaces Anthony Forde.

David Ball (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ashley Eastham (Fleetwood Town).

Richard Wood (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Paddy Madden.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Bobby Grant replaces Conor McAleny.

Attempt blocked. Conor McAleny (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn402510575363985
2Wigan39258677265183
3Shrewsbury40249755332281
4Rotherham412161468511769
5Plymouth40189135348563
6Charlton401711125448662
7Portsmouth41195175451362
8Peterborough4116131264511361
9Scunthorpe411516105849961
10Bristol Rovers41167185761-455
11Southend411411164960-1153
12Bradford39165184961-1253
13Fleetwood41149185560-551
14Doncaster391214134745250
15Blackpool411214155152-150
16Gillingham401214144347-450
17Oxford Utd401211175561-647
18Walsall401211174858-1047
19Oldham391111175266-1444
20Wimbledon401110193851-1343
21Rochdale39915154349-642
22MK Dons411012194159-1842
23Northampton411010213669-3340
24Bury4179253262-3030
View full League One table

