AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Scunthorpe United
Lee Novak snatched a late equaliser for Scunthorpe to seal a draw at AFC Wimbledon.
The Dons went ahead after just four minutes as Scunthorpe failed to clear a corner and Will Nightingale rose highest to head in Harry Forrester's left-wing cross.
Minutes later Forrester rattled the crossbar and Dean Parrett then saw an effort ruled out for offside.
Scunthorpe enjoyed a spell of possession but failed to create any clear-cut chances, while Deji Oshilaja came within inches of converting Parrett's corner for the Dons.
Both sides started the second half slowly, with Jordan Clarke's weak shot saved easily by George Long.
But with just five minutes remaining, Duane Holmes burst down the left and Novak converted his low cross from close range to level with the Iron's first chance of the game.
Despite intense late pressure from the visitors, Wimbledon held on to make it four games unbeaten although they remain just a point from safety in 20th.
Scunthorpe are winless in 10 and fall to ninth, one point from the play-offs.
Line-ups
Wimbledon
- 1Long
- 2Fuller
- 4OshilajaBooked at 26mins
- 5Nightingale
- 3Meades
- 18ParrettSubstituted forAbdouat 78'minutes
- 19Soares
- 14Trotter
- 21KajaSubstituted forSamat 88'minutes
- 33Taylor
- 11ForresterSubstituted forBarchamat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Robinson
- 7Francomb
- 8Abdou
- 16Sam
- 17Barcham
- 23Kennedy
- 24McDonnell
Scunthorpe
- 1Gilks
- 2Clarke
- 5WallaceBooked at 90mins
- 23McArdleBooked at 82mins
- 3Townsend
- 24Yates
- 19Holmes
- 12Bishop
- 11MorrisSubstituted forHopperat 90'minutes
- 16AdelakunSubstituted forMcGeehanat 62'minutes
- 9ToneySubstituted forNovakat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Crofts
- 14Hopper
- 17Novak
- 18Vermijl
- 21Burgess
- 26McGeehan
- 31Watson
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
- Attendance:
- 4,055
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Scunthorpe United 1.
Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by George Long.
Foul by Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon).
Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Tom Hopper replaces Josh Morris.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Jonathan Meades.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Lloyd Sam replaces Egli Kaja.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.
Goal!
Goal! AFC Wimbledon 1, Scunthorpe United 1. Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Duane Holmes with a cross.
Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Conor Townsend.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Nadjim Abdou replaces Dean Parrett.
Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt missed. Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Andy Barcham replaces Harry Forrester.
Foul by Harry Forrester (AFC Wimbledon).
Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Lee Novak replaces Ivan Toney.
Foul by Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon).
Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United).
Foul by Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon).
Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Cameron McGeehan replaces Hakeeb Adelakun.
Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt saved. Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United).
Egli Kaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.