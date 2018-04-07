League One
Wimbledon1Scunthorpe1

AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Scunthorpe United

Lee Novak snatched a late equaliser for Scunthorpe to seal a draw at AFC Wimbledon.

The Dons went ahead after just four minutes as Scunthorpe failed to clear a corner and Will Nightingale rose highest to head in Harry Forrester's left-wing cross.

Minutes later Forrester rattled the crossbar and Dean Parrett then saw an effort ruled out for offside.

Scunthorpe enjoyed a spell of possession but failed to create any clear-cut chances, while Deji Oshilaja came within inches of converting Parrett's corner for the Dons.

Both sides started the second half slowly, with Jordan Clarke's weak shot saved easily by George Long.

But with just five minutes remaining, Duane Holmes burst down the left and Novak converted his low cross from close range to level with the Iron's first chance of the game.

Despite intense late pressure from the visitors, Wimbledon held on to make it four games unbeaten although they remain just a point from safety in 20th.

Scunthorpe are winless in 10 and fall to ninth, one point from the play-offs.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Wimbledon

  • 1Long
  • 2Fuller
  • 4OshilajaBooked at 26mins
  • 5Nightingale
  • 3Meades
  • 18ParrettSubstituted forAbdouat 78'minutes
  • 19Soares
  • 14Trotter
  • 21KajaSubstituted forSamat 88'minutes
  • 33Taylor
  • 11ForresterSubstituted forBarchamat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Robinson
  • 7Francomb
  • 8Abdou
  • 16Sam
  • 17Barcham
  • 23Kennedy
  • 24McDonnell

Scunthorpe

  • 1Gilks
  • 2Clarke
  • 5WallaceBooked at 90mins
  • 23McArdleBooked at 82mins
  • 3Townsend
  • 24Yates
  • 19Holmes
  • 12Bishop
  • 11MorrisSubstituted forHopperat 90'minutes
  • 16AdelakunSubstituted forMcGeehanat 62'minutes
  • 9ToneySubstituted forNovakat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Crofts
  • 14Hopper
  • 17Novak
  • 18Vermijl
  • 21Burgess
  • 26McGeehan
  • 31Watson
Referee:
Tom Nield
Attendance:
4,055

Match Stats

Home TeamWimbledonAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home19
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Scunthorpe United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 1, Scunthorpe United 1.

Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United).

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by George Long.

Foul by Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon).

Tom Hopper (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Tom Hopper replaces Josh Morris.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Jonathan Meades.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Lloyd Sam replaces Egli Kaja.

Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Adedeji Oshilaja.

Goal!

Goal! AFC Wimbledon 1, Scunthorpe United 1. Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Duane Holmes with a cross.

Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United).

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Conor Townsend.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Nadjim Abdou replaces Dean Parrett.

Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt missed. Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Andy Barcham replaces Harry Forrester.

Foul by Harry Forrester (AFC Wimbledon).

Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Lee Novak replaces Ivan Toney.

Foul by Dean Parrett (AFC Wimbledon).

Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United).

Foul by Liam Trotter (AFC Wimbledon).

Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Cameron McGeehan replaces Hakeeb Adelakun.

Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United).

Attempt saved. Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jonathan Meades (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Neal Bishop (Scunthorpe United).

Egli Kaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn402510575363985
2Wigan39258677265183
3Shrewsbury40249755332281
4Rotherham412161468511769
5Plymouth40189135348563
6Charlton401711125448662
7Portsmouth41195175451362
8Peterborough4116131264511361
9Scunthorpe411516105849961
10Bristol Rovers41167185761-455
11Southend411411164960-1153
12Bradford39165184961-1253
13Fleetwood41149185560-551
14Doncaster391214134745250
15Blackpool411214155152-150
16Gillingham401214144347-450
17Oxford Utd401211175561-647
18Walsall401211174858-1047
19Oldham391111175266-1444
20Wimbledon401110193851-1343
21Rochdale39915154349-642
22MK Dons411012194159-1842
23Northampton411010213669-3340
24Bury4179253262-3030
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired