AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Scunthorpe United

Lee Novak snatched a late equaliser for Scunthorpe to seal a draw at AFC Wimbledon.

The Dons went ahead after just four minutes as Scunthorpe failed to clear a corner and Will Nightingale rose highest to head in Harry Forrester's left-wing cross.

Minutes later Forrester rattled the crossbar and Dean Parrett then saw an effort ruled out for offside.

Scunthorpe enjoyed a spell of possession but failed to create any clear-cut chances, while Deji Oshilaja came within inches of converting Parrett's corner for the Dons.

Both sides started the second half slowly, with Jordan Clarke's weak shot saved easily by George Long.

But with just five minutes remaining, Duane Holmes burst down the left and Novak converted his low cross from close range to level with the Iron's first chance of the game.

Despite intense late pressure from the visitors, Wimbledon held on to make it four games unbeaten although they remain just a point from safety in 20th.

Scunthorpe are winless in 10 and fall to ninth, one point from the play-offs.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.