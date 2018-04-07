League One
Oxford Utd0Oldham0

Oxford United 0-0 Oldham Athletic

Karl Robinson is still looking for his first win since taking over at Oxford United four games ago as the U's were held to a goalless draw by Oldham.

There were few scoring chances in a nervy encounter at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford midfielder James Henry charged down a defensive clearance but was then wasteful in front of goal.

The home side had a let-off when Todd Kane appeared to push Wilfried Moimbe in the back as the Oldham player ran into the box, but the referee let it go.

And only a clearance off the line by defender Kane denied Jack Byrne when he fired in a shot in first-half stoppage-time as the Latics ended the first half strongly.

Oxford had an effort blocked on the line in the second half when Rob Dickie's header was stopped before a mad scramble ended with Wes Thomas hooking a shot over.

The first save for either goalkeeper came five minutes from time when Latics' Johny Placide held a drive from Ryan Ledson.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 19Kane
  • 16Dickie
  • 30Mousinho
  • 21Ferreira da Silva
  • 11Brannagan
  • 8Ledson
  • 17Henry
  • 14RuffelsSubstituted forBuckley-Rickettsat 29'minutesSubstituted forThomasat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 18Rothwell
  • 20Obika

Substitutes

  • 6Martin
  • 9Thomas
  • 13Shearer
  • 28Mehmeti
  • 29Smith-Brown
  • 32Buckley-Ricketts
  • 36Napa

Oldham

  • 19Placide
  • 23Hunt
  • 24FaneBooked at 41mins
  • 40BryanSubstituted forHaymerat 18'minutes
  • 3MoimbéBooked at 60mins
  • 6Gardner
  • 29Byrne
  • 15Edmundson
  • 16McEleney
  • 30ObadeyiSubstituted forNazonat 68'minutes
  • 13DoyleSubstituted forHollowayat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1de la Paz
  • 10Holloway
  • 12Nazon
  • 18Pringle
  • 27Nepomuceno
  • 32Benteke
  • 34Haymer
Referee:
Eddie Ilderton
Attendance:
7,096

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamOldham
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Oxford United 0, Oldham Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Oxford United 0, Oldham Athletic 0.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Robert Dickie.

Attempt blocked. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Delay in match Robert Dickie (Oxford United) because of an injury.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Thomas Haymer.

Attempt blocked. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Aaron Holloway replaces Eoin Doyle.

Attempt saved. Ryan Ledson (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Wes Thomas (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic).

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Dan Gardner.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Robert Dickie.

Attempt blocked. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).

Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Todd Kane.

Ryan Ledson (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic).

Attempt missed. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Duckens Nazon replaces Tope Obadeyi.

Foul by Jonathan Obika (Oxford United).

Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Patrick McEleney (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Wes Thomas (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Wes Thomas (Oxford United).

Patrick McEleney (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Wes Thomas (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Robert Dickie (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Delay in match Todd Kane (Oxford United) because of an injury.

Todd Kane (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic).

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by John Mousinho.

Attempt blocked. Tope Obadeyi (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Tope Obadeyi.

Attempt saved. Ryan Ledson (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Obika (Oxford United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Wes Thomas replaces Isaac Buckley-Ricketts.

Second Half

Second Half begins Oxford United 0, Oldham Athletic 0.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn402510575363985
2Wigan39258677265183
3Shrewsbury40249755332281
4Rotherham412161468511769
5Plymouth40189135348563
6Charlton401711125448662
7Portsmouth41195175451362
8Peterborough4116131264511361
9Scunthorpe411516105849961
10Bristol Rovers41167185761-455
11Southend411411164960-1153
12Bradford39165184961-1253
13Fleetwood41149185560-551
14Doncaster391214134745250
15Blackpool411214155152-150
16Gillingham401214144347-450
17Oxford Utd401211175561-647
18Walsall401211174858-1047
19Oldham391111175266-1444
20Wimbledon401110193851-1343
21Rochdale39915154349-642
22MK Dons411012194159-1842
23Northampton411010213669-3340
24Bury4179253262-3030
View full League One table

