Oxford United 0-0 Oldham Athletic

Karl Robinson is still looking for his first win since taking over at Oxford United four games ago as the U's were held to a goalless draw by Oldham.
There were few scoring chances in a nervy encounter at the Kassam Stadium.
Oxford midfielder James Henry charged down a defensive clearance but was then wasteful in front of goal.
The home side had a let-off when Todd Kane appeared to push Wilfried Moimbe in the back as the Oldham player ran into the box, but the referee let it go.
And only a clearance off the line by defender Kane denied Jack Byrne when he fired in a shot in first-half stoppage-time as the Latics ended the first half strongly.
Oxford had an effort blocked on the line in the second half when Rob Dickie's header was stopped before a mad scramble ended with Wes Thomas hooking a shot over.
The first save for either goalkeeper came five minutes from time when Latics' Johny Placide held a drive from Ryan Ledson.
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 19Kane
- 16Dickie
- 30Mousinho
- 21Ferreira da Silva
- 11Brannagan
- 8Ledson
- 17Henry
- 14RuffelsSubstituted forBuckley-Rickettsat 29'minutesSubstituted forThomasat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 18Rothwell
- 20Obika
Substitutes
- 6Martin
- 9Thomas
- 13Shearer
- 28Mehmeti
- 29Smith-Brown
- 32Buckley-Ricketts
- 36Napa
Oldham
- 19Placide
- 23Hunt
- 24FaneBooked at 41mins
- 40BryanSubstituted forHaymerat 18'minutes
- 3MoimbéBooked at 60mins
- 6Gardner
- 29Byrne
- 15Edmundson
- 16McEleney
- 30ObadeyiSubstituted forNazonat 68'minutes
- 13DoyleSubstituted forHollowayat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1de la Paz
- 10Holloway
- 12Nazon
- 18Pringle
- 27Nepomuceno
- 32Benteke
- 34Haymer
- Referee:
- Eddie Ilderton
- Attendance:
- 7,096
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oxford United 0, Oldham Athletic 0.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Robert Dickie.
Attempt blocked. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Delay in match Robert Dickie (Oxford United) because of an injury.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Thomas Haymer.
Attempt blocked. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Aaron Holloway replaces Eoin Doyle.
Attempt saved. Ryan Ledson (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Wes Thomas (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic).
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Dan Gardner.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Robert Dickie.
Attempt blocked. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).
Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Todd Kane.
Ryan Ledson (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic).
Attempt missed. Duckens Nazon (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Duckens Nazon replaces Tope Obadeyi.
Foul by Jonathan Obika (Oxford United).
Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Patrick McEleney (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Wes Thomas (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Wes Thomas (Oxford United).
Patrick McEleney (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Wes Thomas (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Robert Dickie (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Delay in match Todd Kane (Oxford United) because of an injury.
Todd Kane (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Wilfried Moimbé (Oldham Athletic).
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by John Mousinho.
Attempt blocked. Tope Obadeyi (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Tope Obadeyi.
Attempt saved. Ryan Ledson (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Obika (Oxford United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Wes Thomas replaces Isaac Buckley-Ricketts.
Second Half
Second Half begins Oxford United 0, Oldham Athletic 0.