Oxford United 0-0 Oldham Athletic

Karl Robinson is still looking for his first win since taking over at Oxford United four games ago as the U's were held to a goalless draw by Oldham.

There were few scoring chances in a nervy encounter at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford midfielder James Henry charged down a defensive clearance but was then wasteful in front of goal.

The home side had a let-off when Todd Kane appeared to push Wilfried Moimbe in the back as the Oldham player ran into the box, but the referee let it go.

And only a clearance off the line by defender Kane denied Jack Byrne when he fired in a shot in first-half stoppage-time as the Latics ended the first half strongly.

Oxford had an effort blocked on the line in the second half when Rob Dickie's header was stopped before a mad scramble ended with Wes Thomas hooking a shot over.

The first save for either goalkeeper came five minutes from time when Latics' Johny Placide held a drive from Ryan Ledson.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.