Rochdale 3-3 Portsmouth

Matt Done's injury-time own goal denied Rochdale the chance to move out of the League One relegation zone as Portsmouth came from behind three times to snatch a draw.

Dale move above MK Dons, who were hammered at Wigan, but remain one point and one place adrift of safety after Done found his own net towards the end of a pulsating game.

The hosts first went ahead in the 13th minute when Brad Inman rifled a low drive across Pompey goalkeeper Luke McGee in the 13th minute.

Rochdale had the ball in the net again 10 minutes later only for Ian Henderson's effort to be chalked off for offside.

And Portsmouth equalised in the 26th minute when Jamal Lowe raced forward on the counter-attack and cut the ball back to leave Brett Pitman with an easy finish.

Kai Naismith's thunderous drive struck the crossbar while Jim McNulty headed over an Inman corner and McGee saved from Stephen Humphrys before the first half was done.

The home side regained the lead with a well worked goal in the 56th minute, Inman and Done combining to tee up Humphrys, who curled a finish wide of McGee.

But Pitman brought the visitors back on to level terms five minutes later, turning in at the near post after McNulty's hashed attempt to clear his lines from a free-kick.

Dale's third came in the 72nd minute when Inman crossed for Calvin Andrew to nod the ball down and Henderson tapped home.

But Pompey levelled for a third time when Done, under pressure in a packed penalty area, headed into his own net in stoppage time.

