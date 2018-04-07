Match ends, Rochdale 3, Portsmouth 3.
Rochdale 3-3 Portsmouth
Matt Done's injury-time own goal denied Rochdale the chance to move out of the League One relegation zone as Portsmouth came from behind three times to snatch a draw.
Dale move above MK Dons, who were hammered at Wigan, but remain one point and one place adrift of safety after Done found his own net towards the end of a pulsating game.
The hosts first went ahead in the 13th minute when Brad Inman rifled a low drive across Pompey goalkeeper Luke McGee in the 13th minute.
Rochdale had the ball in the net again 10 minutes later only for Ian Henderson's effort to be chalked off for offside.
And Portsmouth equalised in the 26th minute when Jamal Lowe raced forward on the counter-attack and cut the ball back to leave Brett Pitman with an easy finish.
Kai Naismith's thunderous drive struck the crossbar while Jim McNulty headed over an Inman corner and McGee saved from Stephen Humphrys before the first half was done.
The home side regained the lead with a well worked goal in the 56th minute, Inman and Done combining to tee up Humphrys, who curled a finish wide of McGee.
But Pitman brought the visitors back on to level terms five minutes later, turning in at the near post after McNulty's hashed attempt to clear his lines from a free-kick.
Dale's third came in the 72nd minute when Inman crossed for Calvin Andrew to nod the ball down and Henderson tapped home.
But Pompey levelled for a third time when Done, under pressure in a packed penalty area, headed into his own net in stoppage time.
Line-ups
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 2Rafferty
- 6McGahey
- 4McNulty
- 16Done
- 17InmanSubstituted forDelaneyat 80'minutes
- 10Camps
- 14Rathbone
- 7HumphrysSubstituted forThompsonat 73'minutes
- 9Andrew
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 3Ntlhe
- 12Wiseman
- 15Thompson
- 19Davies
- 21Delaney
- 22Moore
- 33Dobre
Portsmouth
- 1McGee
- 20ThompsonSubstituted forKennedyat 60'minutes
- 5Clarke
- 16Whatmough
- 17Donohue
- 2Walkes
- 18Lowe
- 26EvansSubstituted forHawkinsat 72'minutes
- 33Close
- 22NaismithSubstituted forO'Keefeat 60'minutes
- 8Pitman
Substitutes
- 6Burgess
- 7O'Keefe
- 9Hawkins
- 11Kennedy
- 14Ronan
- 35Bass
- 38Haunstrup
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 3,781
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rochdale 3, Portsmouth 3.
Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).
Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Own Goal by Matt Done, Rochdale. Rochdale 3, Portsmouth 3.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Matt Done.
Attempt missed. Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Ian Henderson (Rochdale).
Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ian Henderson (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Close (Portsmouth).
Ryan Delaney (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth).
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Ryan Delaney replaces Bradden Inman.
Foul by Joe Thompson (Rochdale).
Ben Close (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jimmy McNulty (Rochdale).
Oliver Hawkins (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.
Attempt saved. Calvin Andrew (Rochdale) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Joe Thompson replaces Stephen Humphrys.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Oliver Hawkins replaces Gareth Evans.
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 3, Portsmouth 2. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Calvin Andrew.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Joseph Rafferty.
Joseph Rafferty (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Kennedy (Portsmouth).
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Stuart O'Keefe.
Bradden Inman (Rochdale) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth).
Attempt blocked. Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 2, Portsmouth 2. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Clarke.
Foul by Oliver Rathbone (Rochdale).
Ben Close (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Stuart O'Keefe replaces Kal Naismith.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Matthew Kennedy replaces Nathan Thompson.
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 2, Portsmouth 1. Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Matt Done.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Nathan Thompson.
Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).