Blackpool 5-0 Bradford City

Nathan Delfouneso's hat-trick helped Blackpool claim a thumping win over Bradford at Bloomfield Road which eased their relegation fears.

Blackpool took the lead after 17 minutes, with Colin Daniel's cross finding Delfouneso 12 yards out and his effort was too strong for ex-Seasiders keeper Colin Doyle.

Their advantage was doubled five minutes later through a superb individual goal from Viv Solomon-Otabor, who turned away from two men inside the area before slotting in from 12 yards.

Blackpool were rampant, tearing Bradford apart at will, and had a third after 29 minutes, once again Daniel squaring for Delfouneso who tapped in.

Despite improvement from Bradford in the second half, Blackpool made it four after 70 minutes and Delfouneso sealed his hat-trick, leaping well to nod Jimmy Ryan's cross in from eight yards.

Doyle's miserable afternoon in the Bradford goal was capped off nine minutes from time as he dropped the ball at the feet of Sean Longstaff, who thumped into the empty net.

Line-ups

Blackpool

  • 28Lumley
  • 20Turton
  • 16Tilt
  • 5Robertson
  • 23Daniel
  • 14Ryan
  • 44Spearing
  • 30DelfounesoSubstituted forMengaat 83'minutes
  • 15LongstaffSubstituted forCookeat 85'minutes
  • 17Solomon-Otabor
  • 7VassellSubstituted forCullenat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Aimson
  • 9Cullen
  • 11Gnanduillet
  • 21Menga
  • 22Agyei
  • 24Cooke
  • 37Mafoumbi

Bradford

  • 1Doyle
  • 3Chicksen
  • 6Vincelot
  • 5Kilgallon
  • 15Warnock
  • 18Guy
  • 29McMahon
  • 7LawSubstituted forRobinsonat 45'minutes
  • 14McCartanSubstituted forGillieadat 62'minutes
  • 9Wyke
  • 34PatrickSubstituted forBrunkerat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Dieng
  • 11Poleon
  • 17Gilliead
  • 21Brunker
  • 22Knight-Percival
  • 23Raeder
  • 35Robinson
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse
Attendance:
5,337

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Blackpool 5, Bradford City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackpool 5, Bradford City 0.

Foul by Dolly Menga (Blackpool).

Stephen Warnock (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Callum Cooke (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Colin Doyle.

Attempt saved. Callum Guy (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Oliver Turton (Blackpool).

Kai Brunker (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dolly Menga (Blackpool).

Stephen Warnock (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Oliver Turton (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kai Brunker (Bradford City).

Foul by Dolly Menga (Blackpool).

Tyrell Robinson (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Callum Cooke replaces Sean Longstaff.

Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kai Brunker (Bradford City).

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Dolly Menga replaces Nathan Delfouneso.

Foul by Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool).

Tony McMahon (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 5, Bradford City 0. Sean Longstaff (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Cullen.

Foul by Clark Robertson (Blackpool).

Kai Brunker (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Sean Longstaff (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Mark Cullen replaces Kyle Vassell because of an injury.

Delay in match Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Blackpool 4, Bradford City 0. Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jimmy Ryan with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Romain Vincelot.

Substitution

Substitution, Bradford City. Alex Gilliead replaces Shay McCartan.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Nathan Delfouneso.

Foul by Curtis Tilt (Blackpool).

Charlie Wyke (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jay Spearing (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kai Brunker (Bradford City).

Attempt saved. Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Kai Brunker (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool).

Tony McMahon (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn402510575363985
2Wigan39258677265183
3Shrewsbury40249755332281
4Rotherham412161468511769
5Plymouth40189135348563
6Charlton401711125448662
7Portsmouth41195175451362
8Peterborough4116131264511361
9Scunthorpe411516105849961
10Bristol Rovers41167185761-455
11Southend411411164960-1153
12Bradford39165184961-1253
13Fleetwood41149185560-551
14Doncaster391214134745250
15Blackpool411214155152-150
16Gillingham401214144347-450
17Oxford Utd401211175561-647
18Walsall401211174858-1047
19Oldham391111175266-1444
20Wimbledon401110193851-1343
21Rochdale39915154349-642
22MK Dons411012194159-1842
23Northampton411010213669-3340
24Bury4179253262-3030
View full League One table

