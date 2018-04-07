Blackpool 5-0 Bradford City

Nathan Delfouneso's hat-trick helped Blackpool claim a thumping win over Bradford at Bloomfield Road which eased their relegation fears.

Blackpool took the lead after 17 minutes, with Colin Daniel's cross finding Delfouneso 12 yards out and his effort was too strong for ex-Seasiders keeper Colin Doyle.

Their advantage was doubled five minutes later through a superb individual goal from Viv Solomon-Otabor, who turned away from two men inside the area before slotting in from 12 yards.

Blackpool were rampant, tearing Bradford apart at will, and had a third after 29 minutes, once again Daniel squaring for Delfouneso who tapped in.

Despite improvement from Bradford in the second half, Blackpool made it four after 70 minutes and Delfouneso sealed his hat-trick, leaping well to nod Jimmy Ryan's cross in from eight yards.

Doyle's miserable afternoon in the Bradford goal was capped off nine minutes from time as he dropped the ball at the feet of Sean Longstaff, who thumped into the empty net.

