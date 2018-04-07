Match ends, Blackpool 5, Bradford City 0.
Blackpool 5-0 Bradford City
-
- From the section League One
Nathan Delfouneso's hat-trick helped Blackpool claim a thumping win over Bradford at Bloomfield Road which eased their relegation fears.
Blackpool took the lead after 17 minutes, with Colin Daniel's cross finding Delfouneso 12 yards out and his effort was too strong for ex-Seasiders keeper Colin Doyle.
Their advantage was doubled five minutes later through a superb individual goal from Viv Solomon-Otabor, who turned away from two men inside the area before slotting in from 12 yards.
Blackpool were rampant, tearing Bradford apart at will, and had a third after 29 minutes, once again Daniel squaring for Delfouneso who tapped in.
Despite improvement from Bradford in the second half, Blackpool made it four after 70 minutes and Delfouneso sealed his hat-trick, leaping well to nod Jimmy Ryan's cross in from eight yards.
Doyle's miserable afternoon in the Bradford goal was capped off nine minutes from time as he dropped the ball at the feet of Sean Longstaff, who thumped into the empty net.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 28Lumley
- 20Turton
- 16Tilt
- 5Robertson
- 23Daniel
- 14Ryan
- 44Spearing
- 30DelfounesoSubstituted forMengaat 83'minutes
- 15LongstaffSubstituted forCookeat 85'minutes
- 17Solomon-Otabor
- 7VassellSubstituted forCullenat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Aimson
- 9Cullen
- 11Gnanduillet
- 21Menga
- 22Agyei
- 24Cooke
- 37Mafoumbi
Bradford
- 1Doyle
- 3Chicksen
- 6Vincelot
- 5Kilgallon
- 15Warnock
- 18Guy
- 29McMahon
- 7LawSubstituted forRobinsonat 45'minutes
- 14McCartanSubstituted forGillieadat 62'minutes
- 9Wyke
- 34PatrickSubstituted forBrunkerat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Dieng
- 11Poleon
- 17Gilliead
- 21Brunker
- 22Knight-Percival
- 23Raeder
- 35Robinson
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
- Attendance:
- 5,337
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 5, Bradford City 0.
Foul by Dolly Menga (Blackpool).
Stephen Warnock (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Callum Cooke (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Colin Doyle.
Attempt saved. Callum Guy (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Oliver Turton (Blackpool).
Kai Brunker (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dolly Menga (Blackpool).
Stephen Warnock (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Oliver Turton (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kai Brunker (Bradford City).
Foul by Dolly Menga (Blackpool).
Tyrell Robinson (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Callum Cooke replaces Sean Longstaff.
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kai Brunker (Bradford City).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Dolly Menga replaces Nathan Delfouneso.
Foul by Viv Solomon-Otabor (Blackpool).
Tony McMahon (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 5, Bradford City 0. Sean Longstaff (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Cullen.
Foul by Clark Robertson (Blackpool).
Kai Brunker (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Sean Longstaff (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Mark Cullen replaces Kyle Vassell because of an injury.
Delay in match Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 4, Bradford City 0. Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jimmy Ryan with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Delfouneso (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Romain Vincelot.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Alex Gilliead replaces Shay McCartan.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Nathan Delfouneso.
Foul by Curtis Tilt (Blackpool).
Charlie Wyke (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jay Spearing (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kai Brunker (Bradford City).
Attempt saved. Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Kai Brunker (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Blackpool).
Tony McMahon (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.