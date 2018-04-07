League One
Walsall1Bury0

Walsall 1-0 Bury

Adam Thompson's 89th-minute own goal left League One basement boys Bury needing a miracle to stay up as they lost at fellow strugglers Walsall.

The Shakers are 13 points from safety with just 15 left to play for, while this was a vital win for Walsall who moved five points clear of the drop zone.

Bury threatened in the third minute as Callum Styles' near-post corner was met by a glancing Thompson header that forced Walsall keeper Liam Roberts into a diving save.

Walsall fashioned the better of the first-half openings from there as Justin Shaibu's snapshot was pushed wide by Bury keeper Joe Murphy and Kieron Morris rolled a shot inches wide from 15 yards.

Bury went close three times early in the second half as James Hanson bulleted a header wide, Ryan Cooney missed his kick from eight yards out and Zeli Ismail's 18-yarder was superbly foiled by Roberts.

Hanson glanced a header wide from an Ismail cross but Walsall finished strongly and, after Amadou Bakayoko's header was cleared off the line, Thompson nodded Luke Leahy's teasing cross into his own net.

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 13Roberts
  • 6Devlin
  • 23Fitzwater
  • 5Guthrie
  • 3Leahy
  • 11Morris
  • 7Chambers
  • 8CuvelierSubstituted forDobsonat 64'minutes
  • 20Bakayoko
  • 10OztumerSubstituted forRobertsat 90+3'minutes
  • 16ShaibuSubstituted forNgoyat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gillespie
  • 4Dobson
  • 15Kinsella
  • 17Flanagan
  • 18Ngoy
  • 24Roberts
  • 25Kouhyar

Bury

  • 1Murphy
  • 28Cooney
  • 36Clarke
  • 5ThompsonBooked at 51mins
  • 14Edwards
  • 16IsmailSubstituted forMillerat 79'minutes
  • 24Styles
  • 30InceSubstituted forMayorat 90+2'minutes
  • 31DannsSubstituted forO'Sheaat 90+2'minutes
  • 33Bunn
  • 32Hanson

Substitutes

  • 4Tutte
  • 10Mayor
  • 12Ripley
  • 19Miller
  • 25Dai
  • 26O'Shea
  • 43Shotton
Referee:
Chris Sarginson
Attendance:
3,807

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamBury
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Walsall 1, Bury 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Walsall 1, Bury 0.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Peter Clarke.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Kory Roberts replaces Erhun Oztumer.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Jay O'Shea replaces Neil Danns.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Danny Mayor replaces Rohan Ince.

Goal!

Own Goal by Adam Thompson, Bury. Walsall 1, Bury 0.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Walsall).

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Peter Clarke.

Attempt blocked. Julien Ngoy (Walsall) header from very close range is blocked.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Adam Thompson.

Attempt saved. Callum Styles (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. George Miller replaces Zeli Ismail.

Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zeli Ismail (Bury).

Attempt saved. James Hanson (Bury) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).

Callum Styles (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Julien Ngoy (Walsall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.

Attempt blocked. Neil Danns (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. George Dobson replaces Florent Cuvelier.

Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).

Adam Thompson (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Florent Cuvelier (Walsall).

Callum Styles (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. James Hanson (Bury) header from very close range misses to the left.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Harry Bunn.

Attempt missed. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Neil Danns (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Bury. Conceded by Florent Cuvelier.

Attempt blocked. Callum Styles (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Erhun Oztumer (Walsall).

Ryan Cooney (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Julien Ngoy (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Adam Thompson.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Julien Ngoy replaces Justin Shaibu because of an injury.

Booking

Adam Thompson (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn402510575363985
2Wigan39258677265183
3Shrewsbury40249755332281
4Rotherham412161468511769
5Plymouth40189135348563
6Charlton401711125448662
7Portsmouth41195175451362
8Peterborough4116131264511361
9Scunthorpe411516105849961
10Bristol Rovers41167185761-455
11Southend411411164960-1153
12Bradford39165184961-1253
13Fleetwood41149185560-551
14Doncaster391214134745250
15Blackpool411214155152-150
16Gillingham401214144347-450
17Oxford Utd401211175561-647
18Walsall401211174858-1047
19Oldham391111175266-1444
20Wimbledon401110193851-1343
21Rochdale39915154349-642
22MK Dons411012194159-1842
23Northampton411010213669-3340
24Bury4179253262-3030
View full League One table

