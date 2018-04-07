Walsall 1-0 Bury

Adam Thompson's 89th-minute own goal left League One basement boys Bury needing a miracle to stay up as they lost at fellow strugglers Walsall.

The Shakers are 13 points from safety with just 15 left to play for, while this was a vital win for Walsall who moved five points clear of the drop zone.

Bury threatened in the third minute as Callum Styles' near-post corner was met by a glancing Thompson header that forced Walsall keeper Liam Roberts into a diving save.

Walsall fashioned the better of the first-half openings from there as Justin Shaibu's snapshot was pushed wide by Bury keeper Joe Murphy and Kieron Morris rolled a shot inches wide from 15 yards.

Bury went close three times early in the second half as James Hanson bulleted a header wide, Ryan Cooney missed his kick from eight yards out and Zeli Ismail's 18-yarder was superbly foiled by Roberts.

Hanson glanced a header wide from an Ismail cross but Walsall finished strongly and, after Amadou Bakayoko's header was cleared off the line, Thompson nodded Luke Leahy's teasing cross into his own net.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.