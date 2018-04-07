Match ends, Walsall 1, Bury 0.
Walsall 1-0 Bury
Adam Thompson's 89th-minute own goal left League One basement boys Bury needing a miracle to stay up as they lost at fellow strugglers Walsall.
The Shakers are 13 points from safety with just 15 left to play for, while this was a vital win for Walsall who moved five points clear of the drop zone.
Bury threatened in the third minute as Callum Styles' near-post corner was met by a glancing Thompson header that forced Walsall keeper Liam Roberts into a diving save.
Walsall fashioned the better of the first-half openings from there as Justin Shaibu's snapshot was pushed wide by Bury keeper Joe Murphy and Kieron Morris rolled a shot inches wide from 15 yards.
Bury went close three times early in the second half as James Hanson bulleted a header wide, Ryan Cooney missed his kick from eight yards out and Zeli Ismail's 18-yarder was superbly foiled by Roberts.
Hanson glanced a header wide from an Ismail cross but Walsall finished strongly and, after Amadou Bakayoko's header was cleared off the line, Thompson nodded Luke Leahy's teasing cross into his own net.
Walsall
- 13Roberts
- 6Devlin
- 23Fitzwater
- 5Guthrie
- 3Leahy
- 11Morris
- 7Chambers
- 8CuvelierSubstituted forDobsonat 64'minutes
- 20Bakayoko
- 10OztumerSubstituted forRobertsat 90+3'minutes
- 16ShaibuSubstituted forNgoyat 53'minutes
- 1Gillespie
- 4Dobson
- 15Kinsella
- 17Flanagan
- 18Ngoy
- 24Roberts
- 25Kouhyar
Bury
- 1Murphy
- 28Cooney
- 36Clarke
- 5ThompsonBooked at 51mins
- 14Edwards
- 16IsmailSubstituted forMillerat 79'minutes
- 24Styles
- 30InceSubstituted forMayorat 90+2'minutes
- 31DannsSubstituted forO'Sheaat 90+2'minutes
- 33Bunn
- 32Hanson
- 4Tutte
- 10Mayor
- 12Ripley
- 19Miller
- 25Dai
- 26O'Shea
- 43Shotton
- Chris Sarginson
- 3,807
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Second Half ends, Walsall 1, Bury 0.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Peter Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Kory Roberts replaces Erhun Oztumer.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Jay O'Shea replaces Neil Danns.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Danny Mayor replaces Rohan Ince.
Goal!
Own Goal by Adam Thompson, Bury. Walsall 1, Bury 0.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Walsall).
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Peter Clarke.
Attempt blocked. Julien Ngoy (Walsall) header from very close range is blocked.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Adam Thompson.
Attempt saved. Callum Styles (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. George Miller replaces Zeli Ismail.
Luke Leahy (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zeli Ismail (Bury).
Attempt saved. James Hanson (Bury) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).
Callum Styles (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Julien Ngoy (Walsall) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.
Attempt blocked. Neil Danns (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. George Dobson replaces Florent Cuvelier.
Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).
Adam Thompson (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florent Cuvelier (Walsall).
Callum Styles (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. James Hanson (Bury) header from very close range misses to the left.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Harry Bunn.
Attempt missed. Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Neil Danns (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Bury. Conceded by Florent Cuvelier.
Attempt blocked. Callum Styles (Bury) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Erhun Oztumer (Walsall).
Ryan Cooney (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Julien Ngoy (Walsall) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Adam Thompson.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Julien Ngoy replaces Justin Shaibu because of an injury.
Booking
Adam Thompson (Bury) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.