Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 2, Peterborough United 1.
Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Peterborough United
Plymouth playmaker Graham Carey tucked away a stoppage-time penalty winner as Argyle came back from 1-0 down to beat League One play-off rivals Peterborough United at Home Park.
The Posh went ahead when the league's leading scorer Jack Marriott took his tally to 26 goals with a superb 10th-minute finish as he pounced on a bouncing through ball to lob stand-in goalkeeper Kyle Letheren.
Argyle's best move of the first half resulted in their leveller.
The greens swept the ball down the left wing and skipper Gary Sawyer's pinpoint pacey cross to the near post was deftly headed into the far corner - past goalkeeper Conor O'Malley - by Argyle target man Ryan Taylor.
Plymouth's Portuguese playmaker Ruben Lameiras' measured shot was deflected on to the post and out for a corner after 48 minutes.
Peterborough were reduced to 10 men in the 75th-minute when right back Liam Shephard was shown a straight red card for violent conduct.
At the death, the Posh, who were already down to 10 men, had Steven Taylor dismissed for a second bookable offence as he tried delaying Carey's spot-kick which was awarded for a foul on full-back Oscar Threlkeld.
Line-ups
Plymouth
- 25Letheren
- 18Threlkeld
- 22Vyner
- 15Bradley
- 3Sawyer
- 14MakasiSubstituted forGrantat 82'minutes
- 24Fox
- 6NessBooked at 33mins
- 10Carey
- 19TaylorBooked at 88mins
- 11Lameiras
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 4Songo'o
- 16Grant
- 17Taylor-Sinclair
- 30Paton
- 31Cooper
- 33Sangster
Peterborough
- 25O'Malley
- 2ShephardBooked at 75mins
- 6Baldwin
- 27TaylorBooked at 90mins
- 3Hughes
- 37CooperBooked at 58minsSubstituted forLloyd-McGoldrickat 75'minutes
- 8ForresterSubstituted forWardat 67'minutes
- 42Grant
- 7EdwardsSubstituted forDoughtyat 85'minutes
- 18Da Silva Lopes
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 1Bond
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 15Ward
- 16Morias
- 20Doughty
- 21Anderson
- 32Freestone
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
- Attendance:
- 10,923
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
