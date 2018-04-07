League One
Gillingham0Doncaster0

Gillingham 0-0 Doncaster Rovers

Conor Wilkinson missed Gillingham's best chances to snatch victory but they ended a run of three successive defeats with a goalless draw against fellow League One mid-table outfit Doncaster.

Striker Wilkinson came the closest for the hosts, who are now winless at home in four games, when he headed on to the roof of the net from Bradley Garmston's cross.

The 23-year-old also dispossessed Rovers goalkeeper Marko Marosi but was unable to fire into the empty net from a difficult angle after 35 minutes.

Captain Gabriel Zakuani headed wide from Navid Nasseri's corner while Ben Nugent saw his effort from a Garmston free-kick deflected away from goal.

Midfielder Tommy Rowe threatened for Donny, most notably when he dragged a low, right-footed effort inches past the post shortly after the break. He had earlier tested Gills goalkeeper Tomas Holy with a powerful strike.

Alfie Beestin shot over after leading a counter-attack from midfield for Darren Ferguson's side, who have lost just once in their last six games, while Niall Mason later fired straight at Holy from 15 yards as both sides were forced to settle for a point.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 13Holy
  • 5Ehmer
  • 6Zakuani
  • 19Nugent
  • 7Wagstaff
  • 8Hessenthaler
  • 33Byrne
  • 3Garmston
  • 37NasseriSubstituted forMoussaat 45'minutes
  • 10WilkinsonBooked at 13minsSubstituted forListat 73'minutes
  • 39MurphySubstituted forEavesat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lacey
  • 9Eaves
  • 12Ogilvie
  • 21List
  • 26Reilly
  • 30Hadler
  • 44Moussa

Doncaster

  • 13Marosi
  • 17BlairSubstituted forKongoloat 81'minutes
  • 15Wright
  • 5Baudry
  • 8Mason
  • 12Whiteman
  • 4McCulloughBooked at 77minsSubstituted forButlerat 83'minutes
  • 10Rowe
  • 26Coppinger
  • 22BeestinSubstituted forMayat 73'minutes
  • 9Marquis

Substitutes

  • 1Lawlor
  • 6Butler
  • 7Kongolo
  • 11Williams
  • 19May
  • 24Boyle
  • 27Ben Khemis
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
4,870

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home2
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Gillingham 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gillingham 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.

Ben Nugent (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Foul by Max Ehmer (Gillingham).

James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay in match Tom Eaves (Gillingham) because of an injury.

Ben Nugent (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers).

Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers).

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Gabriel Zakuani.

Attempt blocked. Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Andy Butler replaces Luke McCullough.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Mark Byrne.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Rodney Kongolo replaces Matty Blair.

Foul by Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham).

John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ben Nugent (Gillingham).

Booking

Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Franck Moussa (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers).

Foul by Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham).

Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Elliott List replaces Conor Wilkinson.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Alfie May replaces Alfie Beestin.

Foul by Tom Eaves (Gillingham).

Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Matty Blair.

Bradley Garmston (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Hand ball by Bradley Garmston (Gillingham).

Ben Nugent (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Joe Wright.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Marko Marosi.

Tom Eaves (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn402510575363985
2Wigan39258677265183
3Shrewsbury40249755332281
4Rotherham412161468511769
5Plymouth40189135348563
6Charlton401711125448662
7Portsmouth41195175451362
8Peterborough4116131264511361
9Scunthorpe411516105849961
10Bristol Rovers41167185761-455
11Southend411411164960-1153
12Bradford39165184961-1253
13Fleetwood41149185560-551
14Doncaster391214134745250
15Blackpool411214155152-150
16Gillingham401214144347-450
17Oxford Utd401211175561-647
18Walsall401211174858-1047
19Oldham391111175266-1444
20Wimbledon401110193851-1343
21Rochdale39915154349-642
22MK Dons411012194159-1842
23Northampton411010213669-3340
24Bury4179253262-3030
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

The final obstacle is an epic fire jump photo op!

Spartan Race UK South East Weekend
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired