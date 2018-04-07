Gillingham 0-0 Doncaster Rovers

From the section

Conor Wilkinson missed Gillingham's best chances to snatch victory but they ended a run of three successive defeats with a goalless draw against fellow League One mid-table outfit Doncaster.

Striker Wilkinson came the closest for the hosts, who are now winless at home in four games, when he headed on to the roof of the net from Bradley Garmston's cross.

The 23-year-old also dispossessed Rovers goalkeeper Marko Marosi but was unable to fire into the empty net from a difficult angle after 35 minutes.

Captain Gabriel Zakuani headed wide from Navid Nasseri's corner while Ben Nugent saw his effort from a Garmston free-kick deflected away from goal.

Midfielder Tommy Rowe threatened for Donny, most notably when he dragged a low, right-footed effort inches past the post shortly after the break. He had earlier tested Gills goalkeeper Tomas Holy with a powerful strike.

Alfie Beestin shot over after leading a counter-attack from midfield for Darren Ferguson's side, who have lost just once in their last six games, while Niall Mason later fired straight at Holy from 15 yards as both sides were forced to settle for a point.

