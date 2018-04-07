Gillingham 0-0 Doncaster Rovers

Match ends, Gillingham 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Conor Wilkinson missed Gillingham's best chances to snatch victory but they ended a run of three successive defeats with a goalless draw against fellow League One mid-table outfit Doncaster.
Striker Wilkinson came the closest for the hosts, who are now winless at home in four games, when he headed on to the roof of the net from Bradley Garmston's cross.
The 23-year-old also dispossessed Rovers goalkeeper Marko Marosi but was unable to fire into the empty net from a difficult angle after 35 minutes.
Captain Gabriel Zakuani headed wide from Navid Nasseri's corner while Ben Nugent saw his effort from a Garmston free-kick deflected away from goal.
Midfielder Tommy Rowe threatened for Donny, most notably when he dragged a low, right-footed effort inches past the post shortly after the break. He had earlier tested Gills goalkeeper Tomas Holy with a powerful strike.
Alfie Beestin shot over after leading a counter-attack from midfield for Darren Ferguson's side, who have lost just once in their last six games, while Niall Mason later fired straight at Holy from 15 yards as both sides were forced to settle for a point.
Gillingham
- 13Holy
- 5Ehmer
- 6Zakuani
- 19Nugent
- 7Wagstaff
- 8Hessenthaler
- 33Byrne
- 3Garmston
- 37NasseriSubstituted forMoussaat 45'minutes
- 10WilkinsonBooked at 13minsSubstituted forListat 73'minutes
- 39MurphySubstituted forEavesat 45'minutes
- 4Lacey
- 9Eaves
- 12Ogilvie
- 21List
- 26Reilly
- 30Hadler
- 44Moussa
Doncaster
- 13Marosi
- 17BlairSubstituted forKongoloat 81'minutes
- 15Wright
- 5Baudry
- 8Mason
- 12Whiteman
- 4McCulloughBooked at 77minsSubstituted forButlerat 83'minutes
- 10Rowe
- 26Coppinger
- 22BeestinSubstituted forMayat 73'minutes
- 9Marquis
- 1Lawlor
- 6Butler
- 7Kongolo
- 11Williams
- 19May
- 24Boyle
- 27Ben Khemis
- John Brooks
- 4,870
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Home2
- Away8
- Home1
- Away2
- Home8
- Away6
- Home15
- Away13
Second Half ends, Gillingham 0, Doncaster Rovers 0.
Ben Nugent (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by Max Ehmer (Gillingham).
James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay in match Tom Eaves (Gillingham) because of an injury.
Ben Nugent (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers).
Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers).
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Gabriel Zakuani.
Attempt blocked. Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Andy Butler replaces Luke McCullough.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Mark Byrne.
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Rodney Kongolo replaces Matty Blair.
Foul by Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham).
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Nugent (Gillingham).
Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Franck Moussa (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke McCullough (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham).
Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution, Gillingham. Elliott List replaces Conor Wilkinson.
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Alfie May replaces Alfie Beestin.
Foul by Tom Eaves (Gillingham).
Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Matty Blair.
Bradley Garmston (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Hand ball by Bradley Garmston (Gillingham).
Ben Nugent (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Joe Wright.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Marko Marosi.
Tom Eaves (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers).