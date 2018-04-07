League One
Blackburn1Southend0

Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Southend United

Blackburn strengthened their promotion push after Danny Graham's header on his 100th appearance for the club secured victory over Southend.

Graham's 16th this season earned the leaders their fourth straight victory, and moves them four points clear of third-placed Shrewsbury.

Southend's top scorer Simon Cox had the first real chance of the game, with a neat volley that David Raya dived through a flurry of bodies to save.

At the other end, Craig Conway lashed over and Graham should have done better with an effort that Mark Oxley saved.

Blackburn increased the tempo in the second half, which saw Jack Payne's effort blocked and Graham fire straight at Oxley after a swift break.

He made up for that miss in the 59th minute, when he met Conway's inch-perfect cross at the far post to head home.

Raya made a stunning save late on to prevent Charlie Mulgrew's clearance finding the net and the ball was hacked off the line to secure a vital win.

Line-ups

Blackburn

  • 1Raya
  • 31Bennett
  • 25DowningBooked at 90mins
  • 14Mulgrew
  • 3Williams
  • 29Evans
  • 6SmallwoodBooked at 84mins
  • 32ConwaySubstituted forAntonssonat 74'minutes
  • 18Armstrong
  • 23DackSubstituted forPayneat 12'minutes
  • 10GrahamSubstituted forSamuelat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Samuel
  • 11Whittingham
  • 13Leutwiler
  • 16Caddis
  • 17Bell
  • 19Payne
  • 20Antonsson

Southend

  • 1Oxley
  • 24Demetriou
  • 48White
  • 6Turner
  • 3Coker
  • 18Mantom
  • 11McLaughlinSubstituted forFortunéat 82'minutes
  • 16YearwoodSubstituted forRobinsonat 66'minutes
  • 8Timlin
  • 7KightlySubstituted forHarrisonat 82'minutes
  • 10CoxBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 4Wordsworth
  • 5Ferdinand
  • 9Fortuné
  • 13Bishop
  • 21Harrison
  • 31Robinson
  • 44Wright
Referee:
Andy Woolmer
Attendance:
13,186

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamSouthend
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Southend United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Southend United 0.

Foul by Dominic Samuel (Blackburn Rovers).

Theo Robinson (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Derrick Williams.

Booking

Paul Downing (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Simon Cox (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Elliott Bennett.

Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Turner (Southend United).

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Derrick Williams.

Booking

Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).

Jason Demetriou (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Derrick Williams.

Attempt blocked. Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Marc-Antoine Fortuné replaces Stephen McLaughlin.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Shayon Harrison replaces Michael Kightly.

Attempt blocked. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Dominic Samuel replaces Danny Graham.

Paul Downing (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John White (Southend United).

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Derrick Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Marcus Antonsson replaces Craig Conway.

Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Turner (Southend United).

Attempt missed. Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by John White.

Attempt missed. Theo Robinson (Southend United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Theo Robinson (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers).

Sam Mantom (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Southend United. Theo Robinson replaces Dru Yearwood.

Foul by Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers).

Jason Demetriou (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).

Michael Kightly (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Simon Cox (Southend United).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Blackburn402510575363985
2Wigan39258677265183
3Shrewsbury40249755332281
4Rotherham412161468511769
5Plymouth40189135348563
6Charlton401711125448662
7Portsmouth41195175451362
8Peterborough4116131264511361
9Scunthorpe411516105849961
10Bristol Rovers41167185761-455
11Southend411411164960-1153
12Bradford39165184961-1253
13Fleetwood41149185560-551
14Doncaster391214134745250
15Blackpool411214155152-150
16Gillingham401214144347-450
17Oxford Utd401211175561-647
18Walsall401211174858-1047
19Oldham391111175266-1444
20Wimbledon401110193851-1343
21Rochdale39915154349-642
22MK Dons411012194159-1842
23Northampton411010213669-3340
24Bury4179253262-3030
View full League One table

