Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Southend United

Blackburn strengthened their promotion push after Danny Graham's header on his 100th appearance for the club secured victory over Southend.

Graham's 16th this season earned the leaders their fourth straight victory, and moves them four points clear of third-placed Shrewsbury.

Southend's top scorer Simon Cox had the first real chance of the game, with a neat volley that David Raya dived through a flurry of bodies to save.

At the other end, Craig Conway lashed over and Graham should have done better with an effort that Mark Oxley saved.

Blackburn increased the tempo in the second half, which saw Jack Payne's effort blocked and Graham fire straight at Oxley after a swift break.

He made up for that miss in the 59th minute, when he met Conway's inch-perfect cross at the far post to head home.

Raya made a stunning save late on to prevent Charlie Mulgrew's clearance finding the net and the ball was hacked off the line to secure a vital win.

Match report supplied by the Press Association.