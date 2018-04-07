Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Southend United

Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Southend United 0.
Blackburn strengthened their promotion push after Danny Graham's header on his 100th appearance for the club secured victory over Southend.
Graham's 16th this season earned the leaders their fourth straight victory, and moves them four points clear of third-placed Shrewsbury.
Southend's top scorer Simon Cox had the first real chance of the game, with a neat volley that David Raya dived through a flurry of bodies to save.
At the other end, Craig Conway lashed over and Graham should have done better with an effort that Mark Oxley saved.
Blackburn increased the tempo in the second half, which saw Jack Payne's effort blocked and Graham fire straight at Oxley after a swift break.
He made up for that miss in the 59th minute, when he met Conway's inch-perfect cross at the far post to head home.
Raya made a stunning save late on to prevent Charlie Mulgrew's clearance finding the net and the ball was hacked off the line to secure a vital win.
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 1Raya
- 31Bennett
- 25DowningBooked at 90mins
- 14Mulgrew
- 3Williams
- 29Evans
- 6SmallwoodBooked at 84mins
- 32ConwaySubstituted forAntonssonat 74'minutes
- 18Armstrong
- 23DackSubstituted forPayneat 12'minutes
- 10GrahamSubstituted forSamuelat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Samuel
- 11Whittingham
- 13Leutwiler
- 16Caddis
- 17Bell
- 19Payne
- 20Antonsson
Southend
- 1Oxley
- 24Demetriou
- 48White
- 6Turner
- 3Coker
- 18Mantom
- 11McLaughlinSubstituted forFortunéat 82'minutes
- 16YearwoodSubstituted forRobinsonat 66'minutes
- 8Timlin
- 7KightlySubstituted forHarrisonat 82'minutes
- 10CoxBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Wordsworth
- 5Ferdinand
- 9Fortuné
- 13Bishop
- 21Harrison
- 31Robinson
- 44Wright
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 13,186
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Southend United 0.
Foul by Dominic Samuel (Blackburn Rovers).
Theo Robinson (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Derrick Williams.
Booking
Paul Downing (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Simon Cox (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Elliott Bennett.
Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Turner (Southend United).
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Derrick Williams.
Booking
Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Blackburn Rovers).
Jason Demetriou (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Derrick Williams.
Attempt blocked. Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Marc-Antoine Fortuné replaces Stephen McLaughlin.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Shayon Harrison replaces Michael Kightly.
Attempt blocked. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Dominic Samuel replaces Danny Graham.
Paul Downing (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John White (Southend United).
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Derrick Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Marcus Antonsson replaces Craig Conway.
Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Turner (Southend United).
Attempt missed. Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by John White.
Attempt missed. Theo Robinson (Southend United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Theo Robinson (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers).
Sam Mantom (Southend United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Theo Robinson replaces Dru Yearwood.
Foul by Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers).
Jason Demetriou (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).
Michael Kightly (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simon Cox (Southend United).