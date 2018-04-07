Match ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Charlton Athletic 1.
Bristol Rovers 1-1 Charlton Athletic
-
- From the section League One
Injury-hit Bristol Rovers produced a battling display to hold promotion-chasing Charlton to a draw at the Memorial Stadium.
The hosts took a 21st-minute lead after an error by Charlton skipper Jason Pearce, whose header back to goalkeeper Ben Amos lacked sufficient pace and Kyle Bennett nipped in to shoot home from close range.
Just before half-time the scores were level as Ben Reeves exchanged passes with Sullay Kaikai on the edge of the box and saw his shot brush the leg of defender Lee Brown to beat the dive of Sam Slocombe.
The Rovers goalkeeper had made a brilliant 36th-minute save to keep out a curling right-footed effort from Nicky Ajose and repeated the heroics on 53 minutes to keep out a similar effort from Reeves.
Already without half-a-dozen injured players, Rovers lost midfielder Liam Sercombe on 24 minutes and had to move captain Tom Lockyer forward from central defence.
They gave a debut to 20-year-old left-back Michael Kelly in the closing stages.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
- 1Slocombe
- 15J ClarkeSubstituted forKellyat 77'minutes
- 4Lockyer
- 25Craig
- 3Brown
- 8O Clarke
- 7SercombeSubstituted forBroadbentat 24'minutes
- 23MensahSubstituted forGaffneyat 51'minutes
- 26Bennett
- 19Moore
- 9Harrison
Substitutes
- 6Sweeney
- 16Broadbent
- 18Telford
- 21Smith
- 30Gaffney
- 32Russe
- 41Kelly
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 34Dijksteel
- 6Pearce
- 5Bauer
- 2Page
- 19Forster-Caskey
- 12Reeves
- 11KaikaiSubstituted forMagennisat 90+1'minutes
- 17Aribo
- 27Zyro
- 8AjoseSubstituted forMavididiat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Jackson
- 7Marshall
- 9Magennis
- 13Phillips
- 15Konsa
- 16Mavididi
- 23Sarr
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 9,336
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Charlton Athletic 1.
Attempt missed. Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) header from the left side of the box is too high.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Anfernee Dijksteel.
Attempt blocked. Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Josh Magennis replaces Sullay Kaikai.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sam Slocombe (Bristol Rovers) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Ollie Clarke.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Michael Kelly.
Attempt missed. Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic).
Stephy Mavididi (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers).
Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic).
Foul by Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers).
Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Michael Kelly replaces James Clarke.
Attempt blocked. Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).
Sullay Kaikai (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay in match Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic) because of an injury.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Tony Craig.
Foul by Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers).
Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Stephy Mavididi replaces Nicky Ajose.
Attempt blocked. Rory Gaffney (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Michal Zyro (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).
Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Lee Brown.
Attempt blocked. Byron Moore (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Kyle Bennett (Bristol Rovers).
Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.