Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham

Atdhe Nuhiu
Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu has scored five goals in his last three appearances
Sheffield Wednesday defenders Joost van Aken and Morgan Fox have both been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Forward Fernando Forestieri (knee) will be included in the squad but remains unable to start.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has a full squad to choose from as his side attempt to extend their unbeaten Championship run to 19 games.

Full-back Ryan Sessegnon returned to the starting line-up for Tuesday night's 2-0 win over Leeds.

Match facts

  • None of the 33 league meetings between these teams at Hillsborough have ended goalless, with both teams finding the net in each of the last six.
  • Fulham's 2-1 win at Hillsborough on the final day of last season is their only win in their last seven meetings in all competitions (D2 L4).
  • Fulham's 2-0 win over Leeds in midweek extended their club record unbeaten run in league competition to 18 games (W14 D4).
  • Atdhe Nuhiu has scored five goals in his last three league appearances, as many as in his previous 85 games combined.
  • The Owls have won their last three games, their longest run in league competition since a six-match streak ending in April 2017.
  • Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored eight goals in his last eight Championship matches for Fulham.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves40268673363786
2Cardiff39248762332980
3Fulham402112770412975
4Aston Villa402110964372773
5Derby391714857381965
6Middlesbrough401891356391763
7Bristol City4016141056451162
8Millwall4016141050391162
9Sheff Utd40188145345862
10Preston401515104942760
11Brentford401513125647958
12Ipswich40158174951-253
13Leeds40158175256-453
14Norwich401313144250-852
15QPR401311164957-850
16Sheff Wed401114154854-647
17Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
18Hull40914175561-641
19Reading40912194560-1539
20Bolton40912193459-2539
21Birmingham40116233057-2739
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland40613214372-2931
24Burton40710232971-4231
View full Championship table

