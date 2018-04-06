Championship
Leeds15:00Sunderland
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Sunderland

Lamine Kone
Lamine Kone joined Sunderland from French club Lorient for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2016
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 12:00 BST

Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom expects defender Matthew Pennington and midfielder Eunan O'Kane to be out for a few games after picking up injuries in the defeat at Fulham.

Forward Kemar Roofe (calf) could feature after six weeks out.

Sunderland might have defender Lamine Kone (groin) back, while fellow centre-back Jack Clarke-Salter is available following a four-game suspension.

Full-backs Bryan Oviedo and Brendan Galloway are both injury doubts.

SAM's prediction
Home win 52%Draw 26%Away win 22%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Leeds have not faced Sunderland at Elland Road since September 2006, losing 3-0 in a Championship fixture under manager Kevin Blackwell.
  • Since a run of 21 away league matches at Elland Road without winning between January 1962 and April 2002, the Black Cats have won each of their last three without conceding a goal.
  • Sunderland are looking to win consecutive away league games for the first time since May 2014, when they beat Chelsea and Manchester United.
  • Sunderland have won more points on the road this season (19) than they have at the Stadium of Light (12).
  • Paul Heckingbottom has already beaten Sunderland twice this season, both with Barnsley. The last manager to beat Sunderland three times in a season was Manuel Pellegrini in 2015-16.
  • No Leeds player has missed more 'big chances' in the Championship this season than Caleb Ekuban (6), with Ekuban missing five 'big chances' in his last three appearances.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves40268673363786
2Cardiff39248762332980
3Fulham402112770412975
4Aston Villa402110964372773
5Derby391714857381965
6Middlesbrough401891356391763
7Bristol City4016141056451162
8Millwall4016141050391162
9Sheff Utd40188145345862
10Preston401515104942760
11Brentford401513125647958
12Ipswich40158174951-253
13Leeds40158175256-453
14Norwich401313144250-852
15QPR401311164957-850
16Sheff Wed401114154854-647
17Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
18Hull40914175561-641
19Reading40912194560-1539
20Bolton40912193459-2539
21Birmingham40116233057-2739
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland40613214372-2931
24Burton40710232971-4231
