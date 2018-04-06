Leeds United v Sunderland

From the section

Lamine Kone joined Sunderland from French club Lorient for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2016

Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom expects defender Matthew Pennington and midfielder Eunan O'Kane to be out for a few games after picking up injuries in the defeat at Fulham.

Forward Kemar Roofe (calf) could feature after six weeks out.

Sunderland might have defender Lamine Kone (groin) back, while fellow centre-back Jack Clarke-Salter is available following a four-game suspension.

Full-backs Bryan Oviedo and Brendan Galloway are both injury doubts.

SAM's prediction Home win 52% Draw 26% Away win 22%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts