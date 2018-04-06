Leeds United v Sunderland
-
- From the section Championship
Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom expects defender Matthew Pennington and midfielder Eunan O'Kane to be out for a few games after picking up injuries in the defeat at Fulham.
Forward Kemar Roofe (calf) could feature after six weeks out.
Sunderland might have defender Lamine Kone (groin) back, while fellow centre-back Jack Clarke-Salter is available following a four-game suspension.
Full-backs Bryan Oviedo and Brendan Galloway are both injury doubts.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 52%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 22%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Leeds have not faced Sunderland at Elland Road since September 2006, losing 3-0 in a Championship fixture under manager Kevin Blackwell.
- Since a run of 21 away league matches at Elland Road without winning between January 1962 and April 2002, the Black Cats have won each of their last three without conceding a goal.
- Sunderland are looking to win consecutive away league games for the first time since May 2014, when they beat Chelsea and Manchester United.
- Sunderland have won more points on the road this season (19) than they have at the Stadium of Light (12).
- Paul Heckingbottom has already beaten Sunderland twice this season, both with Barnsley. The last manager to beat Sunderland three times in a season was Manuel Pellegrini in 2015-16.
- No Leeds player has missed more 'big chances' in the Championship this season than Caleb Ekuban (6), with Ekuban missing five 'big chances' in his last three appearances.